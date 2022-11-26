Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Perry, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 03:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CST for south central and southwestern Alabama...and southeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Perry; Wayne The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Washington County in southwestern Alabama Central Clarke County in southwestern Alabama Perry County in southeastern Mississippi Southern Wayne County in southeastern Mississippi Greene County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 400 AM CST. * At 304 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Chatom to 8 miles east of Richton to 3 miles north of Beaumont to 5 miles northeast of Brooklyn, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Chatom, Richton, Leakesville, Saint Stephens, Wagarville, Leroy, Deer Park, Tibbie, Beaumont, New Augusta, McLain, State Line, Buckatunna, Fruitdale and McIntosh. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Conecuh, Monroe, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 03:18:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CST for south central and southwestern Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CST for south central and southwestern Alabama. Target Area: Clarke; Conecuh; Monroe; Washington The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Monroe County in south central Alabama East central Washington County in southwestern Alabama Central Clarke County in southwestern Alabama Southwestern Conecuh County in south central Alabama * Until 400 AM CST. * At 318 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Jackson to 5 miles northeast of McIntosh, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monroeville, Jackson, Frisco City, Peterman, Leroy, Uriah, Excel and Repton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 02:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 03:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CST for southwestern Alabama. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clarke; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CST FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND CENTRAL CLARKE COUNTIES At 254 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Wagarville, or 9 miles east of Chatom, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jackson, Chatom, Saint Stephens, Wagarville, Leroy and Tibbie. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Forrest by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 03:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 03:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CST for southeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Forrest The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Forrest County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 345 AM CST. * At 307 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lumberton, or 16 miles northeast of Poplarville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Rock Hill around 315 AM CST. Brooklyn, Mclaurin and Maxie around 325 AM CST. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for George, Stone by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 02:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Stone THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 576 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA COVINGTON ESCAMBIA IN SOUTHWEST ALABAMA BALDWIN MOBILE IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI GEORGE STONE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDALUSIA, ATMORE, BAY MINETTE, BREWTON, DAPHNE, FLOMATON, GULF SHORES, LUCEDALE, MOBILE, OPP, PRICHARD, SARALAND, TILLMANS CORNER, AND WIGGINS.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 03:07:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pearl River A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CST FOR NORTH CENTRAL ST. TAMMANY...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 307 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mcneil, or 9 miles southeast of Bogalusa, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bogalusa, Poplarville, Sun, Crossroads and Mcneil. This includes Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 11 and 31. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 04:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Alabama, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 615 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 304 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Chatom, Wagarville, Saint Stephens, Leroy, Tibbie, Fruitdale, Rutan, Jordan, Yarbo, Seaboard, Hawthorn, Loper, Topton, Barlow, Bigbee, Cortelyou, Sunflower, Four Point, Wagar and Toinette.
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Monroe, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 02:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Crenshaw; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox TORNADO WATCH 576 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA BUTLER CONECUH CRENSHAW MONROE WILCOX IN SOUTHWEST ALABAMA CHOCTAW CLARKE WASHINGTON IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI GREENE PERRY WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEAUMONT, BRANTLEY, BUTLER, CAMDEN, CHATOM, EVERGREEN, GREENVILLE, GROVE HILL, HOMEWOOD, JACKSON, LEAKESVILLE, LISMAN, LUVERNE, MCLAIN, MILLRY, MONROEVILLE, NEW AUGUSTA, PINE HILL, RICHTON, SILAS, THOMASVILLE, AND WAYNESBORO.
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 02:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 03:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CST FOR EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY At 254 AM CST, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Tibbie, or 7 miles southeast of Chatom, moving east at 35 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. The tornado will be near Wagarville around 310 AM CST. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Baldwin, Covington, Escambia, Mobile by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-30 02:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin; Covington; Escambia; Mobile THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 576 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA COVINGTON ESCAMBIA IN SOUTHWEST ALABAMA BALDWIN MOBILE IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI GEORGE STONE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDALUSIA, ATMORE, BAY MINETTE, BREWTON, DAPHNE, FLOMATON, GULF SHORES, LUCEDALE, MOBILE, OPP, PRICHARD, SARALAND, TILLMANS CORNER, AND WIGGINS.
Comments / 0