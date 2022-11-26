At $119 (or $329, for that matter), this 14-inch Asus Chromebook isn't going to be a speed demon. But for $119, our recommendation for this device is a no-brainer. It's a great gift for someone who just wants to get online. It's also a useful device to have around as a laptop for guests. It's just so inexpensive that you can consider it a spare in case something goes wrong with some other machine.

2 DAYS AGO