ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Climb Hire CEO Nitzan Perlman refused to hire ‘white people’: lawsuit

By Kathianne Boniello
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u4sEa_0jOQh1xd00

A black executive was canned after he warned his boss that she couldn’t refuse to hire white people, he claims in a lawsuit.

Marlon McWilliams was hired in September as the vice president of employer partnerships at Climb Hire, a California company dedicated to supporting minorities entering the workforce.

He turned down higher paying gigs for the chance to work for the company, according to his Manhattan Federal Court lawsuit, and was stunned when CEO Nitzan Pelman allegedly proclaimed during a retreat “that she adamantly refused to hire white people into senior roles at Climb Hire.”

When McWilliams, who is black, asked whether she meant to say she was “trying to build a diverse company,” Pelman, who is white, allegedly snapped back, “I know what I am saying, and I know what it means. I will not hire another white person at Climb Hire, especially not in leadership.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MSjr6_0jOQh1xd00
Marlon McWilliams claims he was fired for telling his boss that they could not refuse to hire white people.
Marlon McWilliams/Facebook

McWilliams, a longtime human resources administrator, told Pelman her statement “was not only morally wrong, but illegal,” but Pelman “refused” to listen, according to the court papers. The next morning, McWilliams was fired without explanation, he charged in the litigation.

McWilliams, a Manhattan resident, is seeking unspecified damages. Climb Hire didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

Pelman denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit “completely baseless” and noting the person in McWilliams’ job before and after he held the position were white.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IKomT_0jOQh1xd00
Nitzan Pelman allegedly said she would not hire any more white execs at the company.
Nitzan Pelman/Facebook

“There’s no basis to it at all,” she told The Post. “There are many people who work at Climb Hire who are white in leadership.”

Comments / 5

Dary Caicedo
3d ago

I'm tired of people spending their life being colors. hire who can do the job good. hire who can be dependable to the job. hire somebody that's accountable, that has respect and morals. don't worry so much about what somebody looks like on the outside...

Reply
4
DMW1
3d ago

This kind of thing was just a matter of time. Racism against whites has been proven time and time again, and here we go again.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

New York City Will Begin Involuntarily Hospitalizing Mentally Ill People

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that city officials will begin involuntarily hospitalizing people with suspected mental illness in an effort to crack down on crime and homelessness. "The common misunderstanding persists that we cannot provide involuntary assistance unless the person is violent," Adams said, according to the New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

Bill bans criminal record checks, tallying NYC's vacant units, & more

Do you live next to an unoccupied apartment? The housing organization Open New York wants to crowdsource information to get a clearer picture (City Limits) New York City landlords could be banned from getting criminal background checks on prospective tenants under a proposed new City Council bill (abc7) An investigation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC Correction official forced detainee into ‘cruel’ restraint chair in N.J. jail, lawsuit says

A new top administrator in the city Correction Department is fighting a lawsuit that says he wrongly forced a detainee into a restraint chair at his former job running a New Jersey jail — then tried to wreck the career of his head of training when she complained about the incident. Ronald Edwards — who received a no-confidence vote from two Hudson County correction officers unions — was ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

Migrant Children Face Trauma, Homelessness As They Seek Asylum in NYC

Kenyon Madera Vazquez tries to avoid remembering his time in the jungle where he spent his 11th birthday. He traveled with his mother across seven countries and spent ten days in the perilous Darién Gap. At one point, the blisters on his feet became so painful that he couldn’t walk. There were moments of panic, […] The post Migrant Children Face Trauma, Homelessness As They Seek Asylum in NYC appeared first on Documented.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Bill would expose Council members’ rent-stabilized status

A new City Council bill would offer a window into the living arrangements of the chamber’s members, revealing which of them benefit from regulated rents. The legislation, proposed by Council member Robert Holden and referred to the Committee on Standards and Ethics last Tuesday, would require all members to disclose whether their primary residence is a rent-stabilized apartment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC hotel housekeeper hospitalized after cleaning mystery substance

A chambermaid was hospitalized after coming in contact with a mysterious white powder inside a midtown Manhattan hotel room Tuesday, authorities said. The woman was cleaning a room at the Park Hyatt Hotel on West 57th Street when she discovered a “white powdery substance” near the bathroom sink and began feeling dizzy and nauseous around 1:20 p.m., police said. The FDNY responded and swabbed surfaces within the room. They tested the samples collected and found a possible trace amount of an explosive substance, NYPD Assistant Chief James McCarthy said at a press conference. The NYPD bomb squad and the FBI...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC retirees sue Adams administration for $55M… over $15 health-care copays

Retired New York City government workers — who enjoy among the most generous taxpayer-provided health benefits in the U.S. — are suing Mayor Eric Adams and the city for $55 million over $15 copays for doctors visits. The Manhattan Supreme Court class-action suit was filed on behalf of 183,0000 retirees. It claims the city and Emblem Health/GHI are violating a court order to not impose additional costs on retirees for the 20 percent supplemental coverage not covered by Medicare, the federal health program for senior citizens 65 and over. The copays — which are far less than the standard $40-$50 fee required...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
back2stonewall.com

Gay Stonewall Vet Jim Fouratt Assaulted By Trans Activist at Let Women Speak Event

In a news story that flew under the radar this month is the upsetting news that transgender rights activists clashed with authorities in New York City on November 18th during a protest against a “Let Women Speak” event, which they claim incites hatred against the transgender community but not before displaying some hatred against the gay community themselves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD Chief of Department Ken Corey gets raucous farewell after 34-year career

NYPD Chief of Department Ken Corey was applauded by dozens of police officials Tuesday as he walked out of headquarters for the last time as a uniformed cop. Corey, the NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer, is set to retire Wednesday after 34 years on the job. Bagpipers and two lines of cops greeted Corey as he left One Police Plaza in Manhattan and hopped into the antique NYPD police car in the afternoon. The 54-year-old left with his wife on his arm and his two children following close behind.  He had taken over command of the department’s 35,000 uniformed officers Jan. 1 as part of Mayor Eric Adams’ new administration. It was not clear who would replace him. As one of the most visible members of the force, Corey spear-headed the rollout of the department’s anti-gun unit, a revamped set of teams that replaced the controversial anti-crime groups. Corey’s tenure will be credited for combating the pandemic-fueled surge in gun violence, overseeing an eventual double-digit percent dip in shootings. Crime overall, though, continued to tick up in 2022 — with major crime up nearly 27% compared to last year and more than 30% from 2017.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Computer crash causes chaos at Brooklyn hospitals network with ties to Hochul

The computer network has crashed and been offline for more than a week at a Brooklyn hospital group chaired by a billionaire mega donor to Gov. Kathy Hochul — causing chaos for patients and medical workers, sources said Monday. Patients from Brookdale, Interfaith and Kingsbrook Jewish hospitals — part of the One Brooklyn Health System — have had to seek treatment at other hospitals amid the cybersecurity mess, which has left medical staffers unable to access patient records, sources told The Post. The IT crash — which was first reported by The City — is also a potential security risk...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC student arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ City College — then freed without bail

A student at City College was arrested for allegedly sending messages threatening to “shoot up” the Manhattan school last week, and then released without bail, The Post has learned.City University of New York officials issued a warning to the school community on Monday about the case involving 21-year-old Din Bajrektarevic, who has been suspended and barred from campus. Bajrektarevic, of Old Bridge, New Jersey, was busted when he returned to the college in Harlem on Nov. 25 following Thanksgiving — two days after he had allegedly sent the hateful messages. “When I shoot up the school, know who is to blame,” one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy