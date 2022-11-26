ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

I left Thanksgiving dinner abruptly because my sister brought her dog

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KKjyD_0jOQgw8k00

Internet users are divided on whether or not a woman was disrespectful to her family for leaving a Thanksgiving celebration abruptly due to the presence of her sister’s dog.

Reddit user One_Procedure8627 posted a note in the subreddit “Am I the A–hole” on Friday, Nov. 25, asking others for their opinions about her handling of the situation.

The woman — in a post titled “AITA for going home because of my [sister’s] dog being at Thanksgiving” — explained that she does not like dogs in general and that her 29-year-old sister “has a dog that she says her world revolves around.”

The dog “sheds a lot,” the original poster wrote, also noting that she’d previously found dog hair in dishes that her sister prepared.

“I don’t eat food at/from my sister’s house,” she said in her post. “I’ve found dog hair in her cooking before, so I gently pass on her dishes. Privately I have told my mom that I don’t like her dog around food and I won’t eat my sister’s dishes.”

Thanksgiving dinner was to be held at her parents’ house, the poster explained, saying that when she arrived, she found her sister helping to prepare the meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3vWy_0jOQgw8k00
The woman has found dog hair in her sister’s cooking before.
Getty Images

“Next thing I know the dog is trotting through the kitchen,” the poster said. “This whole situation was too much, and I told them I wouldn’t be eating this food,” she wrote.

Thanksgiving dinner was to be held at her parents’ house, the poster explained, saying that when she arrived, she found her sister helping to prepare the meal.

“Next thing I know the dog is trotting through the kitchen,” the poster said. “This whole situation was too much, and I told them I wouldn’t be eating this food,” she wrote.

Others in the family did not receive her decision well, she wrote. “When dinner was supposed to happen, my phone was blowing up and I was told I should have just dealt with it by multiple family members. So AITA?”

On the AITA subreddit, Reddit users can reply to posts saying that the poster is “NTA” (“Not the A–hole), “YTA” (“You’re the A–hole”), “NAH” (“No A*–hole Here”) or “ESH” (“Everyone Sucks Here”). Users can “upvote” responses they think are helpful and “downvote” ones that are not.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsfj4_0jOQgw8k00
‘You’re the a–hole’: Woman muses keeping uncle’s lotto winnings, receives internet scorn

Replies to the original poster’s question were all over the map.

The top-upvoted response came from user genxerbear, who said that One_Procedure8627 was not in the wrong for leaving.

“NTA, sounds like your sister has a messy house and the dog is not properly groomed either,” the user wrote. “I totally get it, and you shouldn’t have to put up with the dog mess.”

Another chimed in, empathizing with both the poster and the family, as this person’s own dog is apparently constantly shedding despite proper grooming.

“For me, I will pick NAH since I can understand both sides. She is in the right to refuse to eat there,” wrote IIBuffaloII.

Another chimed in, empathizing with both the poster and the family, as this person’s own dog is apparently constantly shedding despite proper grooming.

“For me, I will pick NAH since I can understand both sides. She is in the right to refuse to eat there,” wrote IIBuffaloII.

“You’re approaching this as if your stance is common and therefore your family was being unreasonable,” wrote capmanor1755.

“There are 69 million dog owners and 45 million cat owners in the U.S., most all of whom eat food prepared around pets,” this person continued.

“Most people would refuse to eat food in a home where pets were licking off the dishes, but most people would not refuse to eat food in a home where a dog was present.”

While One_Procedure8627 has a “right to have an atypical stance on eating around dogs,” she should be proactive in making her stance known to others, continued Capmanor1755.

“To avoid being an a******e, you need to explain the extent of your aversion and ask for their support,” the person continued.

This commenter also suggested that One_Procedure8627 use terms like “phobia” to better characterize her displeasure around eating in the presence of dogs and other animals.

“Your family relationships will do better if you own up to having an unusual and very strong phobia against eating around pets,” wrote capmanor1755.

“Ask your mom and sister if they are open to accommodating you rather than suggesting that they’re unhygienic beasts, and you’ll be more likely to preserve your family relationships.”

Another top comment was more succinct in its view of the story.

“YTA,” wrote Reddit user SoloPiName. “I am absolutely not a dog fan but unless they were wiping their utensils on his butt, I think you’re being pretty dramatic.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Jake Flint, country singer, dies hours after wedding: ‘My heart is gone’

Country music singer Jake Flint died just hours after his wedding Saturday. He was 37. “With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away,” his manager, Brenda Cline, wrote on social media Sunday night. “I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can’t comment on what you can’t process,” added Cline, who didn’t reveal a cause of death for the Red Dirt performer and songwriter. According to a report in the Oklahoman, Flint died Saturday night in his sleep. Flint’s widow, Brenda Flint, posted a video apparently taken at their wedding, reported Tulsa...
ARKANSAS STATE
New York Post

Dad of Bronx kids allegedly butchered by mom struggling to speak after horror, pal says

The Bronx dad who discovered the bodies of his two young sons at a city homeless shelter is so distraught that he is struggling to even speak, a family friend told The Post on Monday. “He ain’t saying words,” the pal said outside the Echo Place shelter in Mount Hope. “Just shakin’ his head to some stuff, like if you ask if he wants something to eat, and you ask like 10 times.” He said the distraught dad, Columbus Canada, 31, then only shakes his head to indicate no. Canada found the butchered bodies of his boys, Deshawn Fleming, 3, and 11-month-old...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Dear Abby: I don’t want to include my mentally ill sister in my wedding

DEAR ABBY: I became engaged to a wonderful man five months ago. We have set a wedding date for next year. I’m ecstatic — thrilled to be planning such an important milestone in my life. I’m the youngest of five girls. Four of us are extremely close. Three of my sisters have graciously offered to help with the wedding planning and preparation. I have included them in my bridal party — matron of honor, two bridesmaids, and two of my teenage nieces as junior bridesmaids.  There’s one big issue: My parents and two of my sisters insist that I include my...
ILLINOIS STATE
New York Post

‘My vicious mother-in-law said it’s my fault my 1-year-old wasn’t walking yet’

At an early scan for their first and only pregnancy, *Serena and husband, *Tim, received a shock they never, ever expected.  “We were told that our baby had ventriculomegaly (a condition in which the ventricles appear larger than normal),” the Australian mom tells Kidspot.  “When we Googled it, we were hysterical because it meant he could be severely developmentally delayed and disabled.”  “There’s nothing wrong with him” However, in the first few months of their son, *William’s life, scans thankfully showed his condition was not what doctors had expected.  “It turns out there’s actually nothing wrong with him, and he just has enlarged ventricles for no reason,” the 32-year-old explains.  “It’s...
New York Post

‘What I did?’ NYC mom accused of hiding murdered sons in tub ranted outside shelter: sources

Cops left a Bronx home unaware the bodies of two little boys were in the family’s bathtub — partly because the killer mom apparently used clothes to cover them up, police sources said Sunday. The officers saw water on the bathroom floor, but the tub was filled with clothing that concealed the tiny corpses — and cops had no reason to think the kids were in the home since a neighbor told police they were with their dad,  sources said.The boys’ inconsolable father discovered his dead children in the bathtub about a half-hour later, after cops had carted off the ranting mom, sources said. The new details in Saturday’s heartbreaking case emerged as a witness...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Trolls say I’m ugly but I don’t care — I’m beautiful to my family and fans

She is beautiful no matter what they say. Lauren Behanna, 27, is keeping her confidence and spreading awareness about her extremely rare condition — despite rude comments from online trolls. The content creator and TikTok star lives in West Virginia with her husband, Cody, and their 7-year-old daughter, Abby, who both constantly remind her that she is beautiful. Behanna was born with congenital myasthenic syndrome — which she describes as “a muscle weakness condition that is like multiple sclerosis – but the weakness doesn’t happen gradually.” As a baby, Behanna spent her first year fighting for her life in the...
New York Post

Dear Abby: I’m married to an abuser

DEAR ABBY: My husband of 30 years has always made me feel like I wasn’t good enough for him. He would flirt with other women and say things to me about an ex-girlfriend he broke up with before marrying his first wife. (I caught him private messaging her.) He has told me four different times that we should separate. The first three times, I cried about it. The last time he said it, I told him never to say that to me again.  see also Dear Abby: I don’t want to include my mentally ill sister in my wedding I have always tried...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

We were gay until we met each other: Our unusual heterosexual love story

These gender bender babes went from dating members of the same sex to falling madly in love with one another in their “unusual heterosexual relationship.” And the formerly gay-only sweethearts — whose avant-garde amour has gone viral, fetching upwards of 30.5 million views on TikTok — say they “couldn’t be happier” together.   “It’s an unusual pairing — but we’re so happy,” Maren Butler, a self-proclaimed “masculine-presenting” 21-year-old woman, told South West News Service. She exclusively dated women before encountering proudly ultra-feminine boyfriend James Carrington on social media.  Videos of James, 23, shamelessly sporting stiletto heels, eyelash extensions and colorful acrylic nails spiked Maren’s...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
New York Post

My baby swallowed a water bead and nearly died — parents should beware

A mom issued a warning over water beads when her infant daughter was left in a critical condition after accidentally ingesting a bead, which expanded once she swallowed it. Folichia Mitchell initially purchased the Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Kit from Target for her 8-year-old son in October, making sure that when he played with them they were out of reach from his younger siblings. However, several days later, her 10-month-old daughter, Kennedy, became lethargic and started vomiting, with the concerned mom-of-four thinking she may be having a bad reaction to some food she’d eaten. Concerned when her symptoms didn’t subside, Mitchell...
New York Post

Dwayne Johnson buys every Snickers at Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right this wrong’ of candy thefts as 14-year-old

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joked this week he had finally “exorcised this damn chocolate demon” after he returned to the Hawaii 7-Eleven — where he claimed he used to steal a Snickers “every day” as a 14-year-old – and bought out all of the nougat bars.  The “Black Adam” star explained in an Instagram post that his family was “broke as hell” when he was living on the island and for nearly a year when he was 14, he would swipe a Snickers from the store as his pre-workout snack.  The actor and former wrestler known as “The Rock” said his family was...
HAWAII STATE
New York Post

My boyfriend asked me to repay him $7 for cold medicine — I saw that as a big, red flag

That’s cold. A TikToker from Hawaii is claiming a longtime boyfriend once sent her a Venmo request for $7 after buying her cold medicine when she was sick. Jackie Li, who goes by @jackieli852 on the platform, shared the shocking story in a viral video that has gained nearly 5 million views since it was posted earlier this month. The 48-second clip is in response to another TikToker musing about couples who Venmo each other money for small items. “One time I was feeling really sick, and I asked my boyfriend at the time if he could buy me some cold medicine on his way home,” Li started...
HAWAII STATE
New York Post

When you put up Christmas decorations says a lot about your personality

Do you live in the presents? A psychologist says that when you choose to deck the halls this holiday season says a lot about your personality. Carmen Harra, author of “Committed: Finding Love and Loyalty Through the Seven Archetypes,” claims that whether you put your decorations up before November, in early December or if you leave it for the last minute says a lot about you as a person. If you hang decorations before November, you might have trouble “living in the moment” — but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. “If you’re one of the few people who has had their lights in...
New York Post

I found 135-year-old bottles of booze in a ‘secret’ cellar under my house

A pair of TikTokers had their spirits lifted after going viral with this secret treasure. Social media is raising its proverbial glass to one man who discovered a secret cellar beneath his two-centuries-old home, containing several bottles of aged liquor. Luca Hillier and his friend Tom shared a video of their findings earlier this month on TikTok, now viewed by more than 3 million on the app. Set-up to the clip indicated that Tom had just learned of the room beneath the floorboards of his old house. “#Secretroom,” they captioned the clip. The series of video updates follows as the men descend into...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
82K+
Followers
64K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy