Top stars, best performances in the fourth round of the North Carolina high school football state playoffs

By Mike Duprez
 3 days ago

Brecken Bowles, East Duplin

Bowles returned a fumble 13 yards for a touchdown and made 18 tackles in East Duplin’s 49-6 thumping of Whiteville in the 2-A playoffs.

Duante Hall, East Duplin

Hall made 14 tackles and had a 62-yard punt return for the Panthers.

Ryan Stephens, Grimsley

The Whirlies’ quarterback shook off flu-like symptoms to run for two touchdowns and fire a 23-yard touchdown pass to Alex Taylor on fourth-and-8 in the fourth quarter in a 40-37, 3-overtime thriller over Hough in the 4-A playoffs.

Jamaal Jarrett, Grimsley

A 6-foot-6, 355-pound nose tackle who has committed to Georgia, Jarrett made two key stops in overtime after Hough had a third down inside the 1.

Tad Hudson, Hough

Hudson, a North Carolina commit, threw for 238 yards and a touchdown.

Tyler Mason, Mount Airy

The Granite Bears’ tailback ran for 194 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 35-17 win over top-seeded Eastern Randolph in the 1-A playoffs.

Aronne Herring, New Bern

The star tailback erupted for a school-record seven touchdowns as the Bears rolled past Rolesville 70-34 in the 4-A playoffs. Herring finished with 251 yards on 20 carries.

Xavier Pugh, Millbrook

Pugh ran for three touchdowns, including the game-winning 15-yarder with four minutes left in a 19-14 win over top-seeded Hillside in the 4-A playoffs.

Ben Mauney, Burns

Mauney threw six touchdown passes as Burns held off Monroe 49-40 in the 2-A playoffs.

Ryan Thompson, Burns

Thompson caught four touchdown passes and ran for another in the Bulldogs’ win over Monroe.

Cam Medlock, South Point

Medlock had 34 carries for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Red Raiders edged Eastern Guilford 28-25 in the 2-A playoffs.

Deuce Daley, East Lincoln

The sophomore tailback scored three touchdowns as East Lincoln swamped Kings Mountain 46-20 in a battle of 3-A undefeated teams. Daley’s touchdown runs covered 40, 60 and 80 yards.

Keno Jones, Northern Nash

Jones threw five touchdown passes as Northern Nash walloped Triton 42-7 in the 3-A playoffs.

Deandre Nance, Seventy-First

The Falcons’ quarterback raced 99 yards for a touchdown and threw a pair of touchdown passes in a 38-13 pounding of crosstown rival Terry Sanford in the 4-A playoffs.

Xzavier Pearsall, Wallace-Rose Hill

Pearsall threw two touchdown passes and had an interception as the Bulldogs whipped Princeton 48-14 in the 2-A playoffs.

Al Lee, Reidsville

The Rams’ quarterback threw a pair of touchdown passes in a 34-7 rout of Maiden in the 2-A playoffs.

Knox Willingham, Weddington

Willingham, who plays part-time at quarterback and is a full-time defensive end, scored on a 1-yard keeper and had a 40-yard run to set up the other touchdown as Weddington held off A.C. Reynolds 17-10 in the 4-A playoffs.

