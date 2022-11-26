Top stars, best performances in the fourth round of the North Carolina high school football state playoffs
Brecken Bowles, East Duplin
Bowles returned a fumble 13 yards for a touchdown and made 18 tackles in East Duplin’s 49-6 thumping of Whiteville in the 2-A playoffs.
Duante Hall, East Duplin
Hall made 14 tackles and had a 62-yard punt return for the Panthers.
Ryan Stephens, Grimsley
The Whirlies’ quarterback shook off flu-like symptoms to run for two touchdowns and fire a 23-yard touchdown pass to Alex Taylor on fourth-and-8 in the fourth quarter in a 40-37, 3-overtime thriller over Hough in the 4-A playoffs.
Jamaal Jarrett, Grimsley
A 6-foot-6, 355-pound nose tackle who has committed to Georgia, Jarrett made two key stops in overtime after Hough had a third down inside the 1.
Tad Hudson, Hough
Hudson, a North Carolina commit, threw for 238 yards and a touchdown.
Tyler Mason, Mount Airy
The Granite Bears’ tailback ran for 194 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 35-17 win over top-seeded Eastern Randolph in the 1-A playoffs.
Aronne Herring, New Bern
The star tailback erupted for a school-record seven touchdowns as the Bears rolled past Rolesville 70-34 in the 4-A playoffs. Herring finished with 251 yards on 20 carries.
Xavier Pugh, Millbrook
Pugh ran for three touchdowns, including the game-winning 15-yarder with four minutes left in a 19-14 win over top-seeded Hillside in the 4-A playoffs.
Ben Mauney, Burns
Mauney threw six touchdown passes as Burns held off Monroe 49-40 in the 2-A playoffs.
Ryan Thompson, Burns
Thompson caught four touchdown passes and ran for another in the Bulldogs’ win over Monroe.
Cam Medlock, South Point
Medlock had 34 carries for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Red Raiders edged Eastern Guilford 28-25 in the 2-A playoffs.
Deuce Daley, East Lincoln
The sophomore tailback scored three touchdowns as East Lincoln swamped Kings Mountain 46-20 in a battle of 3-A undefeated teams. Daley’s touchdown runs covered 40, 60 and 80 yards.
Keno Jones, Northern Nash
Jones threw five touchdown passes as Northern Nash walloped Triton 42-7 in the 3-A playoffs.
Deandre Nance, Seventy-First
The Falcons’ quarterback raced 99 yards for a touchdown and threw a pair of touchdown passes in a 38-13 pounding of crosstown rival Terry Sanford in the 4-A playoffs.
Xzavier Pearsall, Wallace-Rose Hill
Pearsall threw two touchdown passes and had an interception as the Bulldogs whipped Princeton 48-14 in the 2-A playoffs.
Al Lee, Reidsville
The Rams’ quarterback threw a pair of touchdown passes in a 34-7 rout of Maiden in the 2-A playoffs.
Knox Willingham, Weddington
Willingham, who plays part-time at quarterback and is a full-time defensive end, scored on a 1-yard keeper and had a 40-yard run to set up the other touchdown as Weddington held off A.C. Reynolds 17-10 in the 4-A playoffs.
