ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Zayn Covers Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Angel’ in Celebration of Late Guitar Icon’s 80th Birthday: Listen

By Mitchell Peters
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Zayn is celebrating the musical legacy of Jimi Hendrix .

On Friday (Nov. 25), the former One Direction member shared a gorgeous cover of the late guitar legend’s 1971 song “Angel,” from his posthumous album, The Cry of Love . The 29-year-old singer’s unique rendition of the track arrived ahead of what would’ve been Hendrix’s 80th birthday on Sunday (Nov. 27).

“Being asked to collaborate to celebrate @jimihendrix 80th birthday was such an unexpected and huge honour,” Zayn tweeted alongside a link to the cover. “I have so much respect and admiration for Jimi, his music and fans. ‘Angel’ is out now – hope you love the track as much as I do. Happy 80th Jimi.”

Earlier in the week, Zayn teased a 15-second snippet of the collaboration, which features original music by Hendrix.

“We are pleased that Zayn has been inspired to use original music from Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Angel’ in his recording of the song,” the late guitarist’s estate Experience Hendrix, L.L.C. previously told Billboard . “We’re hopeful that this version of a Hendrix classic will enlighten a new generation of listeners about Jimi’s genius and further propel his continuing legacy.”

Hendrix, who is considered by many to be the greatest rock guitarist of all time, died on Sept. 18, 1970 at age 27.

After leaving 1D, Zayn bounced from his debut R&B-leaning Hot 100 No. 1 “Pillowtalk” to a sultry Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack collab with Taylor Swift (“I Don’t Wanna to Live Forever”), as well as songs with Sia, Nicki Minaj and Zhavia Ward — the latter a cover version of “A Whole New World” from the 2019 Aladdin reboot. He recently signed on to be a part of the voice cast for the animated kid flick 10 Lives .

Hear Zayn’s cover of Hendrix’ “Angel” in the video below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Bruce Springsteen reveals famous lyric people have been singing wrong — including himself

Bruce Springsteen just settled a debate about his iconic song "Thunder Road" — and learned something new about his own music in the process. The legendary artist appeared Nov. 14 “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to clarify an old Twitter debate about a line in his classic 1975 song “Thunder Road.” Some people believe the lyric in question is “a screen door slams / Mary’s dress sways,” while others believe it’s “a screen door slams / Mary’s dress waves.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen Breaks Down His R&B Covers LP — and Responds to Fan Outrage Over Ticket Prices

Seven minutes before Bruce Springsteen is scheduled to call Rolling Stone to talk about his new R&B covers album, Only the Strong Survive, a number I’ve never seen before from Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey pops up on my cellphone. This is usually the point where a manager or publicist conferences in the interview subject, but there’s just one person on the other end of the line. “Hey,” says a gruff, familiar voice. “It’s Bruce.” He’s wrapping up an exhausting couple of weeks in which he inducted Jimmy Iovine into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles,...
Billboard

Ask Billboard: Bruce Springsteen & Elton John Share Another Week of Chart Headlines

Submit questions about Billboard charts, as well as general music musings, to askbb@billboard.com. Please include your first and last name, as well as your city, state and country, if outside the U.S. Or, tweet @gthot20. Let’s open the latest mailbag. Hi Gary,  Bruce Springsteen debuts at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart this week with Only the Strong Survive, scoring his 22nd top 10 album. He has notched top 10s in each of the last six decades, from the 1970s to the 2020s. How rare is that feat, and are there any other notable chart achievements of his that we can celebrate this...
Billboard

Irene Cara, ‘Fame’ & ‘Flashdance’ Singer-Actor, Dies at 63

Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred in and sang the title song from the 1980 hit movie Fame and then belted out the era-defining hit “Flashdance … What a Feeling” from 1983′s Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced the news on social media, writing that a cause of death was “currently unknown.” Moose also confirmed the death to an Associated Press reporter on Saturday (Nov. 26). Cara died at her home in Florida. The exact date of her death was not disclosed. “Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process...
FLORIDA STATE
Billboard

Latin Artist on the Rise: How Singer-Songwriter GALE Is Turning Her ‘Superpower’ Into a Fruitful Career

When GALE wrote her first song at age seven, she thought she might be a superhero. Titled “Amor Sincero,” the salsa track was dedicated to a boy who didn’t like her back. “When I finished writing it, I was like, ‘Wait, did I just create something that didn’t exist just by using a melody and chords?'” she recalls. “I thought I had a superpower. Since then, I’ve just kept going.” Related Latin Artist on the Rise: How Understanding His Sound Earned Lasso His First Billboard Hit 11/24/2022 Expressing herself through music came easily to the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, who grew up surrounded by...
Action News Jax

Apple Music reveals top music in 2022 and listener charts

NEW YORK — (AP) — “Stay,” the smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber topped Apple Music's global song chart in 2022 as the giant music streamer released its end-of-year lists and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes. "Stay," which...
Billboard

Miley Cyrus Is All Smiles at Her 30th Birthday Party: ‘Thankful For All the Love’

Miley Cyrus was all smiles at her 30th birthday party. The singer, who turned 30 last week, posted a pic from her celebration on Sunday (Nov. 27), cheesing it up while posing in front of a cake topped with candy bars and white frosting. “30. Thankful for all the love and kind birthday wishes,” she wrote alongside the snap. Some of her celebrity pals offered up some wishes as well, with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee commenting, “Happy f—ing Bday dude!!!! and Lisa Rinna writing, “Happy birthday Gorgeous!!!” Miley’s actual birthday was on Nov. 23, and that’s when her godmother, country...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Nils Lofgren Tried to Take Over Springsteen and Young Schedules

Nils Lofgren says he was told to “get lost” when he tried to take control of Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young’s work schedules. It was a bid to deal with the split loyalties he has to the E Street Band and Crazy Horse, which left him having to decide which band to tour with in 2023. He told Rolling Stone that he made the difficult decision to go on the road with Springsteen, even though he’d love to help Young support his new album, World Record.
Billboard

Billie Eilish, Finneas, Chloe x Halle, Annie Lennox and Ellie Goulding to Perform at 2022 Earthshot Prize Ceremony

This year’s Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be taped in Boston on Friday (Dec. 2) and feature performances from Billie Eilish and her brother/producer, Finneas, as well as Chloe x Halle, new Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Annie Lennox and Ellie Goulding. The ceremony celebrating the environmental organization founded by England’s Prince William — who will attend alongside wife Princess Kate Middleton — will be co-hosted by TV presenter Clara Amfo and actor/director Daniel Dae Kim. The five winners will be announced by presenters including the Princess of Wales, as well as Oscar-winner Rami Malek, comedian/screenwriter Catherine O’Hara and...
BOSTON, MA
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy