Zayn Covers Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Angel’ in Celebration of Late Guitar Icon’s 80th Birthday: Listen

Zayn is celebrating the musical legacy of Jimi Hendrix .

On Friday (Nov. 25), the former One Direction member shared a gorgeous cover of the late guitar legend’s 1971 song “Angel,” from his posthumous album, The Cry of Love . The 29-year-old singer’s unique rendition of the track arrived ahead of what would’ve been Hendrix’s 80th birthday on Sunday (Nov. 27).

“Being asked to collaborate to celebrate @jimihendrix 80th birthday was such an unexpected and huge honour,” Zayn tweeted alongside a link to the cover. “I have so much respect and admiration for Jimi, his music and fans. ‘Angel’ is out now – hope you love the track as much as I do. Happy 80th Jimi.”

Earlier in the week, Zayn teased a 15-second snippet of the collaboration, which features original music by Hendrix.

“We are pleased that Zayn has been inspired to use original music from Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Angel’ in his recording of the song,” the late guitarist’s estate Experience Hendrix, L.L.C. previously told Billboard . “We’re hopeful that this version of a Hendrix classic will enlighten a new generation of listeners about Jimi’s genius and further propel his continuing legacy.”

Hendrix, who is considered by many to be the greatest rock guitarist of all time, died on Sept. 18, 1970 at age 27.

After leaving 1D, Zayn bounced from his debut R&B-leaning Hot 100 No. 1 “Pillowtalk” to a sultry Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack collab with Taylor Swift (“I Don’t Wanna to Live Forever”), as well as songs with Sia, Nicki Minaj and Zhavia Ward — the latter a cover version of “A Whole New World” from the 2019 Aladdin reboot. He recently signed on to be a part of the voice cast for the animated kid flick 10 Lives .

Hear Zayn’s cover of Hendrix’ “Angel” in the video below.