Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 Game Prediction

The Chargers were victims of letting games slip through their hands late in the fourth quarter the last two weeks.

Now at 5-5, needing to go on a run in pursuit of a playoff push with seven regular-season games remaining, there's not much room for error moving forward.

Running back Joshua Kelley will return to the Chargers' backfield following a four-week absence on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The Chargers will, however, be without wide receiver Mike Williams because of an ankle injury he re-aggravated in last week's game. Safety Nasir Adderley is doubtful with a thumb injury and isn’t expected to play. Cornerback Michael Davis has been listed as questionable with a knee injury that occurred during Thursday's practice, but is expected to play.

As for the Cardinals, they have seven players who've received game designations, five of which will be held out of action. Wide receiver Rondale Moore, tight end Zach Ertz, left tackle D.J. Humphries, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and safety Charles Washington are out for Sunday's game. Meanwhile, wide receiver Greg Dortch and quarterback Trace McSorley are questionable.

Game Prediction

While the Chargers still remain particularly banged up with injuries, the offense is beginning to get players back. Wide receiver Keenan Allen will appear in his second consecutive game for the first time this season after missing eight games with a hamstring injury. Kelley, who'll make his return, looking to occupy the second running back role, will presumably give the offense a boost with physicality of his running style.

Despite the Chargers last two games ending in crushing fashion, there's still reasons to believe they can stack wins in the weeks ahead against their upcoming schedule, which is quite reasonable.

But first, they must take care of the team in front of them, with this week being the Cardinals.

Arizona has been spiraling in a downward trajectory of late, but the return of Murray has the making of providing a spark to the offense.

Murray is one of the more unique quarterbacks, known for his strong arm and scramble ability. The Chargers have voiced their focus this week, emphasizing the idea of containing him in the pocket to make him one-dimensional.

In regards to slowing down the opposition's running attack, the Chargers' defensive front has struggled exponentially. Granted, most of the damage has been from running backs versus rushing quarterbacks, the Chargers have allowed over 150 rushing yards in each of their last four games, and ranked third-worst against the run this season.

Offensively, the Chargers will need to overcome their second half woes. They've routinely looked like an entirely different operation in the final two quarters compared to the first two. In the last four games, the Chargers have scored just one touchdown in the second half.

My prediction of this game envisions the Chargers offense producing the best second half they've had in some time with Justin Herbert heavily relying on Allen early and often.

I think Arizona will have their way on offense, as well. But ultimately, I have the Chargers winning by a touchdown in another close game that comes down to the wire.

Prediction: Chargers 31, Cardinals 24

2022 game prediction record: 8-2

- Nick Cothrel, Beat Writer

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.