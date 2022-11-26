ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas basketball off to best start since 2016 after beating Clemson

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

Six years have passed since Arkansas basketball started the season this well.

The Razorbacks outscored Clemson by 12 in the third quarter and beat the Tigers in the second game of the Paradise Jam, 76-62, on Friday . Makayla Daniels led four Arkansas players in double figures with 21 points as Arkansas (7-0) achieved its best start since 2016.

The Hogs went just 13-17 that year and 2-14 in SEC play. No one expects that to be the case, or even close to it, in 2022-23. Arkansas is one of just four teams remaining in the SEC who are unbeaten.

Arkansas led by as many as 21 points in the second half before Clemson cut the lead to 10 with less than four minutes left. The Razorbacks, however, made 8 of their 10 free throws in the closing stretch to hold on.

Arkansas plays Kansas State in the championship game from the tournament at 7a p.m. CT. Saturday.

saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas set to lose junior DB to transfer portal

Arkansas will lose one of its defensive pieces this offseason. Khari Johnson announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal following Arkansas’s disappointing 6-6 season. “The U of A will always have a special place in my heart,” he said in the post. The junior...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped two spots into a tie at No. 11 with a total of 860 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 11-tie Alabama, No. 13 Tennessee, No. 15 Auburn and No. 19 Kentucky.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Razorbacks recruiting: 2024 guard talks new Arkansas offer; another 2024 recruit plans to visit; plus 2026 in-state prospect update

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have not exactly been flush with three-point shooters of late, so perhaps a recent scholarship offer extended to a class of 2024 sharpshooter could take on added significance. Junior Elijah “Choppa” Moore (6-4 shooting guard, Carindal Hayes High School in Bronx, N.Y., Rivals...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Malik Hornsby’s Announcement Leaves Arkansas in Precarious Position (Again)

FAYETTEVILLE — Malik Hornsby has announced his intention to leave the Arkansas football program and enter the transfer portal when it opens next Monday. It’s not a surprising move by the Razorbacks’ backup quarterback, as he also went in the portal last offseason before withdrawing his name and spending another drama-filled season in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Former Hog interviews for spot at Arkansas, more

FAYETTEVILLE — The search for a new strength and conditioning coach at Arkansas is underway and a former Razorback interviewed for the job on Monday. Kiero Small lettered at Arkansas in 2011 and 2013 as an outstanding blocker at fullback. He’s now the associate director of strength and conditioning for No. 2 Michigan. There, he works for Ben Herbert who was formerly at Arkansas with Bret Bielema from 2013-17.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Trio of Razorbacks Selected for Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback football greats Glen Ray Hines and Jimmy Walker and Arkansas baseball legend Jeff King were announced Sunday as part of the 2023 class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. In addition, longtime Arkansas television sportscaster Steve Sullivan will join the three former Razorbacks and five additional honorees at a ceremony on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the organization’s 64th annual induction banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Hines will be inducted posthumously.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Little Feat, Arkansas Native Prepare for Fort Smith Performance

Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Tips on how to avoid porch pirates this holiday season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Law enforcement agencies are providing advice against porch piracy ahead of the busy holiday season. The National Retail Federation estimates that online and non-store sales are up 10 percent this year. Agent Robert DeShields with the United States Postal Inspection Service explained that this holiday season...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
FARMINGTON, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower

Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
ARKANSAS STATE
News On 6

Semi Crash Causes Traffic Backup On I-40 At Ft. Smith Junction

Authorities responded to the scene of a semi crash that caused a traffic backup Saturday on I-40 at the Fort Smith Junction. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of I-40 have reopened following the crash. Traffic was diverted to the northbound lanes of I-35, and drivers were...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

