Fayetteville, AR

Report: Arkansas football fires strength and conditioning coach

By E. Wayne
 3 days ago

Arkansas football strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker was fired on Saturday, according to a report by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette .

Walker joined Arkansas from Georgia about the same time as head coach Sam Pittman did the same. Walker was the associate strength and conditioning coach with the Bulldogs before arriving in Fayetteville in 2019.

The personnel move came less than 24 hours after Pittman said Arkansas was out-physicaled by Missouri in a 29-27 Tigers win.

“It’s unfortunate,” Pittman said after the game “We had several chances to win the game and we couldn’t convert on offense and couldn’t stop them on defense. They had the more physical team tonight.”

Arkansas’ offensive line was supposed to be the biggest unit of strength on the team. At times they were. The Razorbacks entered Saturday 11th in FBS and second in the SEC in rushing yards per game. But the team also gave up 31 sacks in 12 games.

