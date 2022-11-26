Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Related
livingetc.com
This viral IKEA fridge organizer is my latest kitchen must-have – it might be the best $35 you ever spend
Is there anything worse than a disorganized fridge? Not only do they lack that oh-so-satisfying kitchen aesthetic that's taken Instagram and TikTok by storm, but cluttered shelves inevitably result in duplicate items, smashed jars, and wasted food. Well, now those fridge woes can become a thing of the past thanks to IKEA's most nifty organizer to date: the SNURRAD.
You’ve Probably Never Seen Pegboard Look This Stylish, and It’s Not in a Kitchen, Home Office, or Garage
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Interior stylist Robin Daprato‘s cozy, neutral, and inviting Toronto home has actually been featured twice on Apartment Therapy, and in the six years she’s lived there, the space has grown and changed along with her. The barstools in the kitchen have been swapped, new accent tables pepper the living room, and the bedroom has been painted. One thing that hasn’t changed much, though, is the genius pegboard wall in the dining area, which Daprato counts as one of her proudest DIYs, even though she had some help with it.
This $20 Amazon Find Instantly Creates Extra Storage Space Under My Sink
Ashley Abramson is a writer-mom hybrid. Her work, mostly focused on health, psychology, and parenting, has been featured in the Washington Post, New York Times, Allure, and more. She lives in the Milwaukee suburbs with her husband and two young sons. Follow. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you...
I was one of those Airbnb hosts who made guests do chores before checking out — then I realized it was a ridiculous ask. Here's where I landed on who cleans what.
"One thing we've learned over time is that hospitality should always come first," says Melissa Forrest, who only charges a small cleaning fee now.
CNET
Don't Turn Your Lights Off When You Leave Home? There's a Good Reason to Start
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Air conditioning season is over, but utility bills are expected to rise. In fact, utility companies and energy experts are warning that heating costs will rise on average by 12% nationally this winter -- and those bills for electricity, natural gas and oil may potentially be even higher depending on location.
Mom Builds Gorgeous Apartment In Her Garage So Her Daughter Could Leave Abusive Relationship
Giving someone a soft space to land is so important.
Person buys table from thrift store that someone else had put aside by the manager
Black And White Photo Of A Thrift StoreSean Benesh/Unsplash. When you're at a thrift store, generally when there is an item that is sold there is at least a tag on it. The workers will generally not know if something is being held unless there is some communication going on. That means it's usually pretty difficult to have the following situation happen.
Mom tells son not to expect any Christmas presents after using food bank for a year
A mom tells her son not to expect any Christmas presents this year even though they have been using the food bank for a year. Christine Borton from Birmingham can’t afford to buy Christmas gifts for her 10-year-old son, Dayjanta, after she lost her support worker job for medical reasons.
A Chick-Fil-A Customer Wasn't Happy With Her Order, So the Manager Sent a New One to Her House for Free: 'That's How You Reconcile the Problem'
One TikToker is going viral after sharing a story about an order gone wrong and how the chain's manager fixed it, even capturing the attention of the delivery driver himself.
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Little girl refuses to eat lunch every day at school unless her mother broils her a fresh steak in the morning
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was a difficult child, and my mother was a devoted mom. Raising a child is difficult, especially when you are raising a picky eater. I fell firmly into that category; was a picky eater.
Woman feeds hungry child for months through his window before CPS finally intervenes
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friend Amy when we worked third shift at a chain pancake restaurant back in the early 2000’s. Even at that time, when we were only in our late teens and early twenties, I could tell that Amy was an old soul, and a very kind soul. She’s the type of person who probably would literally give her shirt off her back to someone who needed it.
Little girl demands to go to gas station with daddy then freaks out when they leave mommy behind
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. As a child, I was very attached to my mother. I still am. Since my father was a workaholic who typically left the house for work in the morning before I woke up and came home after I was asleep, he was little more than a stranger I saw briefly on weekends and holidays.
3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly
Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
Christmas gift exchange leaves woman furious when she receives a $3 present after spending $50
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My parents were friends with a couple who had exquisite taste. They only bought themselves the best of everything. However, when they bought gifts for anyone outside the family, they bought only the cheapest gifts money could buy.
The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart
If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
I was a flight attendant for 20 years – here is why you should never ask us for a coffee
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed why you should never ask the crew to serve you coffee on the plane. Madeleine Doyle, a 20-year veteran flight attendant explained why the drink annoys them the most when a passenger requests it. She told Thrillist: "We all hate serving coffee - I'm not...
Woman Finds Secret Door in Airbnb and Can't Believe What's Behind It
They didn't find it until the very last day.
10 Costco Food Items to Stock Up for Winter
Millions of people worldwide flock to Costco every year to buy their most needed and wanted items in bulk. Costco has a lot of it, whether it be meats and cheeses or your favorite sweets. See Our...
Apartment Therapy
61K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1