ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
livingetc.com

This viral IKEA fridge organizer is my latest kitchen must-have – it might be the best $35 you ever spend

Is there anything worse than a disorganized fridge? Not only do they lack that oh-so-satisfying kitchen aesthetic that's taken Instagram and TikTok by storm, but cluttered shelves inevitably result in duplicate items, smashed jars, and wasted food. Well, now those fridge woes can become a thing of the past thanks to IKEA's most nifty organizer to date: the SNURRAD.
Apartment Therapy

You’ve Probably Never Seen Pegboard Look This Stylish, and It’s Not in a Kitchen, Home Office, or Garage

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Interior stylist Robin Daprato‘s cozy, neutral, and inviting Toronto home has actually been featured twice on Apartment Therapy, and in the six years she’s lived there, the space has grown and changed along with her. The barstools in the kitchen have been swapped, new accent tables pepper the living room, and the bedroom has been painted. One thing that hasn’t changed much, though, is the genius pegboard wall in the dining area, which Daprato counts as one of her proudest DIYs, even though she had some help with it.
CNET

Don't Turn Your Lights Off When You Leave Home? There's a Good Reason to Start

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Air conditioning season is over, but utility bills are expected to rise. In fact, utility companies and energy experts are warning that heating costs will rise on average by 12% nationally this winter -- and those bills for electricity, natural gas and oil may potentially be even higher depending on location.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Mary Duncan

Woman feeds hungry child for months through his window before CPS finally intervenes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friend Amy when we worked third shift at a chain pancake restaurant back in the early 2000’s. Even at that time, when we were only in our late teens and early twenties, I could tell that Amy was an old soul, and a very kind soul. She’s the type of person who probably would literally give her shirt off her back to someone who needed it.
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Stylists Warn Age You Instantly

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of haircuts, let’s address the elephant in the room: most experts may advise you to cut very long hair for a more flattering look if you’re over a certain age, but rules are made to be broken. Not every tip will apply to every person. And if you love a look — whether that means a choppy mullet or long hair without layers — then you should rock it without giving outside tips another thought.
shefinds

The One Frozen Food Doctors Say You Should Stop Buying ASAP–It’s So Bad For Your Heart

If you lead a busy life and don’t frequently have time to cook, you may rely on easy-to-make or pre-prepared meals—including frozen varieties. And while we certainly don’t blame you for choosing options that can save you a bit of time, it’s important to remember that highly processed foods can be detrimental to your health, including that of your heart. In fact, there’s one frozen meal that experts say you should avoid as much as possible if you want to keep your heart health in good shape: frozen pizza.
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

61K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy