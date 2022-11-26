ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against TCU for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3, 2022. "Good afternoon everyone. Excited for the guys last Saturday to come out and play really well and earned the opportunity to represent this program in the Big 12 championship. A lot of distractions last week, a lot of potential distractions. Whether it would be senior day, last game at home to the weather, to playing your rival, all those things and I thought our guys did a really good job of blocking out as much of the outside noise as they could and focus on just playing a really good game against a much improved, really good Kansas team and I thought there was some ups and downs but for the most part I thought our kids handled everything really well and we found a way to get a pretty good win in front have a great crowd, that was a phenomenal crowd. We've had great crowds all year, and that one would be hard to top as loud as they were from the opening kickoff to the very end, seeing our players go and engage with the fans afterwards. I thought it was a great crowd, can't thank them enough."
FORT WORTH, TX
KSNT News

Source: K-State to play in the Sugar Bowl

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State football is practically a lock for the Sugar Bowl. The Wildcats play TCU in the Big 12 Championship this Saturday in Arlington, Texas. K-State is seemingly headed to the Sugar Bowl regardless of this weekend’s outcome. If the ‘Cats win, they will be the automatic selection to the Sugar Bowl, […]
MANHATTAN, KS
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Prep Leads Team to Undefeated Season, Could Win Heisman

Before JJ Kohl and Kadyn Proctor, there was Max Duggan. The four-star quarterback out of Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa was one of the most sought-after recruits in the country before deciding to play for Texas Christian University. Not only did he field offers from Iowa and Iowa State, but according to 247Sports, schools like Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, and others came calling with scholarship offers.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
widerightnattylite.com

Iowa State Football Post-Mortem: TCU

Ay ay ay... Thankfully, the 2022 season is coming to a close, and while there are plenty of things to look forward to (that defense sure is something) the Cyclones season has left much to be desired as we close out the season with a date with the fourth-ranked Horned Frogs down in Fort Worth. Maybe Matt Campbell and company have that spark that led them to wins over OU and TCU in 2017? Maybe we can sneak into a bowl game at 5-7 with some help and the APR rankings? We’ve ended a National Championship bid before, after all. Maybe we can find that 2011 magical upset once more 11 years later.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Three positives and three negatives from Iowa basketball's showing at the Emerald Coast Classic

Iowa basketball finished 1-1 at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, over Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the Hawkeyes took down Clemson, 74-71. Iowa was up 14 points in the second half before the Tigers came clawing back and tied it with less than a minute ago. Iowa was able to hit its free throws and make key plays down the stretch to pull out the win.
IOWA CITY, IA
heartlandcollegesports.com

TCU vs. K-State Big 12 Championship Odds, Points Total Released

The Big 12 Championship Game is all set between the TCU Horned Frogs and K-State Wildcats on Saturday and Vegas has announced the odds and points total for the game. TCU has opened up as a 2.5-point favorite in this match up and the over/under point total opened at 60.5 points.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

TCU rises to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Poll

TCU has moved up to the top 3 programs in the nation following their dominating 62-14 win over Iowa State on Saturday night. The Frogs moved up to No. 3 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising up one spot. Michigan defeated Ohio State on Saturday, moving up to No. 2, also allowing the Frogs to move up. The Frogs finished the regular season 12-0 and 9-0 in Big 12 play. It is the first time since 2009 that a Big 12 team has finished undefeated. Texas was the last program to do so.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Gary Patterson Reportedly A Candidate For Head Coaching Job

College football's coaching carousel is spinning into overdrive after concluding the regular season. Another vacancy surfaced Monday when UNLV fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving to 5-7 this season. The Rebels could potentially consider a prominent replacement. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman speculated Gary Patterson as an "interesting name" to monitor. Patterson...
FORT WORTH, TX
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Dallas to Lake of the Ozarks

The road trip from Dallas to the Lake of the Ozarks will take you through the beautiful scenery of Midwest and through many captivating states as you travel from Texas to Missouri. On your way, hike through peaceful forests, swim under cascading waterfalls and explore fascinating caverns. The road trip...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Another ex-Ticket personality has joined Mike Rhyner and 'The Freak'

DALLAS — The North Texas sports radio market couldn't go long without another big change. Danny Balis, the former longtime producer of "The Hardline" on KTCK's "The Ticket", has joined "The Freak," the upstart talk format featuring ex-Ticket legend Mike Rhyner. Balis is joining Rhyner's "The Downbeat" afternoon drive...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Passenger critically injured in Fort Worth highway shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is in critical condition after a shooting on east Loop 820 near Highway 287 in south Fort Worth. Police said someone opened fire on another vehicle just before 4 a.m. Monday. The passenger was shot in the head. The driver pulled over and called...
FORT WORTH, TX
Ash Jurberg

New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonalds

Thanks to Dallas entrepreneur Mark Brezinski, burger fans in Dallas now have a new option to try. Brezinski is well known for creating the Asian fusion restaurant Pei Wei and other popular restaurants, including Velvet Taco, Bengal Coast, Tin Star, and Marugame. Now along with co-founder Larry Lavin, he has opened Bizzy Burger.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

FanSided

298K+
Followers
575K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy