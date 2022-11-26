Read full article on original website
CNET
Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals Are Here. Check Out the Best Discounts So Far
Cyber Monday has technically isn't here yet, but the deals have already started. Walmart has several compelling deals heading into the holiday season, especially for those looking for new tech products. For example, you can save on Apple's first-generation AirPods Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and smartwatches from Apple, Samsung and Fitbit.
CNET
8 Cyber Monday Deals at All-Time Low Prices Right Now
Cyber Monday is in full swing, giving you another opportunity to score some major deals on holiday gifts now that Black Friday has come and gone. This Cyber Monday, we're seeing fantastic deals on consoles, headphones and Bluetooth speakers. These discounts are so good, in fact, they're some of the best we've ever seen.
CNET
Cyber Monday May Be Over, But These Awesome Target Deals Are Still Available
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Cyber Monday came and went, but that doesn't mean there aren't still great deals to be found at Target. No matter if you're looking for big-brand gadgets and electronics or home and kitchen appliances, from Nintendo and Google to KitchenAid and Dyson, you'll be sure to find a great bargain during Target's Cyber Week sale.
CNET
8 Best Buy Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Amazon Can't Beat
The holiday shopping frenzy brings some fierce competition as retailers try to match, or even undercut, their competitors' prices. That often means you'll find the same deals available at multiple retailers -- but not always. With Black Friday behind us and Cyber Monday just around the corner, the deals are in full swing at Best Buy, including some discounts on cameras, laptops, appliances and smart home devices that beat Amazon's best offers right now. They even beat Amazon's prices on some of its own products.
CNET
Walmart's Black Friday Deals Are Still Going Strong Heading Into Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday is coming tomorrow, but Walmart's best Black Friday sales are still up for grabs. You'll find discounts on everything from Apple products to kitchen gadgets, memory foam mattresses and toys with best-ever prices sticking around through the weekend. We're continuing to round up the best deals still available below.
CNET
Don't Forget to Spin the Wheel to Win $20 in Amazon Credit for Cyber Monday
The early Cyber Monday deals you can find on Amazon are great. But if you're looking to save even more, the online giant currently has a Spin & Win game you can play on its Amazon app with six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
Phone Arena
Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more
Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
CNET
Cyber Monday Deals 2022: Last Chance for Sales at Target, Best Buy, Amazon and More
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Cyber Monday is almost over, and while there are still a ton of deals waiting for you to snag them, we're nearing the end of these super discounts. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy are still going strong for these final hours, so if you want to save some money before the holidays, here's your chance.
CNET
Best Cyber Monday Fitness Deals: Fitness Trackers, Equipment, Apparel and More
It's the perfect time of year to do some fitness shopping with Cyber Monday deals now in full swing. There are plenty of sales on solid fitness equipment and gear now live so you can get fully equipped. There are tons of options to choose from, whether you're looking to...
CNET
Snag up to 63% Off DeWalt Tools and Accessories at Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Cyber Monday is upon us, and that means there are deals still available after Black Friday at great discounts. Right now, Amazon is running a Cyber Monday deal for up to 63% off DeWalt tools and accessories, just in time for your next home improvement project.
CNET
Cyber Monday Adjustable Dumbbell Deals: Bowflex, PowerBlock, CAP and more
When it comes to your physical health, strength training is a good way to build muscle, get stronger and become more fit. Having dumbbells or weights at home can be a good way to get started. Those who may not have the time or flexibility in their schedule to head to the gym may find that having an at-home gym can make this more feasible. However, not everyone has enough space to keep multiple pairs of dumbbells.
Digital Trends
Now’s a great time to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
If you’ve had your eye on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra since it was launched, now’s probably the best time to buy it. The smartphone’s down to $975 in Samsung’s Cyber Monday deals — that’s a savings of $225 from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when the offer will end though, so if it caught your attention, you should finalize the purchase as fast as possible.
CNET
The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon Devices Are Live Early
It turns out there's no need to wait for Cyber Monday to start if you want to get a deep discount on Amazon gadgets. You'll find Cyber Monday-labeled deals already live on its Echo lineup, Fire tablets, Kindle e-readers, Fire TVs and more. Savings on some products go as high as 70%, making these sales a great way to lock in budget-friendly gifts for friends and family.
TechRadar
Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2022: all the offers still going strong
Amazon Cyber Monday deals could be the last chance of getting some big price cuts from the retail giant before Christmas, and they are still going strong as we enter the latter half of the day. Today is Cyber Monday, and as you'd expect from the online store, there's a...
Men's Health
Hoka Cyber Monday Sale 2022: Save Up to $55 Right Now
AT SOME point in your running career, you’ll graduate with a fresh new pair of Hoka running shoes. And what a glorious day it’ll be. In every pair of Hoka kicks, the French-born, California-based company strikes a near-perfect balance of comfort, lightweight design, and affordability. All of which is why the brand has been a staff favorite here at Men’s Health for years.
CNET
Save Big on Streaming: HBO Max, Disney, Hulu and More Slash Prices
Let's face it: Streaming services are a household necessity, but when you have multiple subscriptions the monthly costs can make you feel the pinch. With these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you can save big bucks on streaming and fulfill your binge-watching wishes this holiday season and beyond. Been...
CNET
You Won't Be Sorry You Bought Beats Headphones at an All-Time Low Price for Cyber Monday
If you didn't get all your headphone shopping done by Black Friday, don't worry. Cyber Monday deals are still going strong. In fact, some models cost an all-time low. Whether you're looking for yourself or check a holiday gift off the list, we heartily recommend headphones from the Beats brand. Selected deals include popular products like the Beats Studio3 noise-canceling headphones and Beats Fit Pro, which have a lot of similarities with Apple's AirPods Pro -- which has a Cyber Monday sale of its own (both earbuds are built on the same tech platform).
CNET
Cyber Monday Video Game Deals: PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Video games are always a great gift to give in the holiday season and Cyber Monday is an excellent time to grab some bargains. It's a good time to pick a new console up, too -- but you'll need some games to go with it. We've pulled together a list...
CNET
Best Cyber Week Laptop Picks: Final Chance on Deals From Apple, HP, Lenovo and Dell
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Cyber Monday has transitioned into Cyber Week, and just like last year, retailers are pushing out some of the best laptop deals we've seen all year. Models from Apple, HP, Acer, Dell, Lenovo and more are available at amazing prices. That means there should be something for everyone, including anyone looking for a new MacBook, Chromebook or Windows laptop.
CNET
Amazon Spin and Win: Last Chance to Play to Win $20 in Credit
If you're already shopping Amazon's Cyber Monday deals, don't miss out on its Spin & Win game you can play in the Amazon app to potentially save more money. There are six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
