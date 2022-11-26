ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

USC wide receiver depth will need to remain prominent vs Notre Dame

By Donovan James
 3 days ago
One position where USC had quality depth entering the 2022 season was at wide receiver. The Trojans are generally thin on defense at all position groups. They are thin at offensive line and have been healthy enough to withstand the hits to Courtland Ford, Bobby Haskins, Justin Dedich, and Andrew Vorhees. They have all missed some time during the season, Ford in particular, but not too much that the quality of the offensive line collapsed.

USC’s running back room was not extraordinarily deep, but we saw Austin Jones and Darwin Barlow carry the load with Travis Dye out against UCLA. USC has had enough depth at various positions, even when those positions were not fully stocked.

At receiver, however, there was never a real question about depth. It was only a matter of which guys would emerge if Jordan Addison and Mario Williams got hurt. Addison and Williams did get injured this year. We have seen Kyle Ford, Tahj Washington, and Michael Jackson step up.

The team at The Voice of College Football talked about USC’s receivers. Be sure to watch the USC postgame show on Saturday night after the Notre Dame game:

