(Fargo, ND) -- The State of North Dakota is offering support for people who spend significant amounts of time providing care for others. "If you are on a plane, what do they say, take the oxygen before you help the people you are traveling with and I think that is really, really important in care giving, is you need to take that time for yourself," said Mary Weltz, the Caregiver Support Administrator for the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO