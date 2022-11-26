Read full article on original website
Related
States With The Fastest Talkers: Where Does North Dakota Rank?
When it comes to rapid chatting how does our state stack up?
Walz vows law would be changed to allow Minnesota to become an early primary state
WASHINGTON — Gov. Tim Walz has made a last-minute pitch for Minnesota to become an early primary state as a key panel of the Democratic National Committee is set to make recommendations on a new presidential primary calendar later this week. In a letter sent Monday to the to...
4 Items Experiencing Shortages Right Now in Minnesota, IL, and WI
Another Shortage Is Happening Now on Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Store Shelves. "Jessica, you won't believe this! This is Walgreens. Today." When I walked in to work this morning, my boss showed me the photo above of Walgreens in Rochester, Minnesota. He was looking for some medicine and this is what he found when he walked into the store on South Broadway.
How To Trick People Into Thinking You’re From North Dakota
Here's a list of things you should know if you want to sound like a true North Dakotan.
wdayradionow.com
Fentanyl bust in Roberts County largest in South Dakota history
(Roberts County, SD) -- A fentanyl bust in Roberts County is the largest in South Dakota history. Two people were arrested with more than 16-thousand pounds of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills during a recent traffic stop. Roberts County Sheriff Tyler Appel says an official weight will be taken when the...
ND Game and Fish updates: Fishing tournament notices and lottery deadlines
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Game and Fish has released a short message regarding two topics that may come off as niche, but are extremely important to their target audiences — especially nonprofits and those looking to hold fishing competitions. The first major message put out in this week’s message from […]
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Game and Fish banning Deer Baiting in certain units
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Game and Fish is banning deer baiting in select units. The agency is implementing new regulations aimed at keeping the deer population healthy and thriving. Officials say banning baiting will reduce opportunities for deer to gather, potentially lowering the spread of chronic wasting disease. Deer...
In Case You Missed It: 11/21-11/27
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — With both Thanksgiving and Black Friday this week, many of us laid down our cameras and papers to spend time with our friends and family.. but just because many people pause for a break around now doesn’t mean the news does. There’s always something happening both here in North Dakota and […]
newsdakota.com
Tackling North Dakota’s Employee Turnover Problem – With Training
UNDATED (NewsDakota.com) – The American labor market is, as a whole, strongly leaning towards employees – but North Dakota is experiencing some of the worst churn. Education, catering, and healthcare are three industries in which turnover has been significant, with Jamestown’s North Dakota State Hospital seeing an eye-watering 21.19% annual turnover rate. While some factors that contribute to turnover are unavoidable, others, chiefly concerning the employee experience, are more easy to tackle. Moving to a gamified system of employee management, from training, to performance, to development, can help to improve the employee experience and retain key workers for the long term.
wdayradionow.com
Taking care of a loved one and need a break? The State of North Dakota might pay for it
(Fargo, ND) -- The State of North Dakota is offering support for people who spend significant amounts of time providing care for others. "If you are on a plane, what do they say, take the oxygen before you help the people you are traveling with and I think that is really, really important in care giving, is you need to take that time for yourself," said Mary Weltz, the Caregiver Support Administrator for the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services.
Volcanic Eruptions In Minnesota? Find Out Where You Can Find Minnesota Lava
I love living in Minnesota; not just because of the changing seasons, but because there are a lot of really horrifying natural events that happen in other parts of our country and the world, that we really don’t have to deal with all that much. Take for example hurricanes. We may have our fair share of tornados around here, but at least we don’t have to worry about hurricanes blowing through every year.
wdayradionow.com
11-29-22 Weather & Ag In Focus
09:59 - North Dakota Turkey Federation President Sharlene Wittenburg talks turkey with the WAG crew. Join Meterologists Dean Wysocki and Justin Storm, along with Ag Director Bridgette Readel, for an in-depth look on weather forecasts and agriculture information. Join the show live with questions 701-293-9000 or email our team at.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Attorney General Says Park County Cannot Count Ballots By Hand
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to trigger a hand count audit of 2020 election ballots in Park County has been, for the most part, exhausted and rejected. The Wyoming Attorney General’s office has determined that Park County doesn’t have a right to allow a...
Looking At The Numbers: How Much Alcohol Does North Dakota Drink?
It's no secret that North Dakotans love to drink. Here's where ND ranks for 2022.
Utah police have trained for decades for a call like Monday’s
When Melody Cutler entered law enforcement in the 1990s, the term "active shooter" wasn’t even in the American lexicon — until the 1999 shooting in Columbine, Colorado.
Is Minnesota read to legalize marijuana? One state lawmaker says it's inevitable
With Democrats now in control of both the House and Senate, it looks inevitable that marijuana use will be legalized in Minnesota. Rep. Ryan Winkler says now is the time, and it is inevitable. What form would new laws around marijuana use take shape?
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Native American tribes to receive $2.7M in Head Start funding
(Fargo, ND) -- Head Start Programs for Native Americans in North Dakota are receiving $2.7 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Roughly $1.5 million is going to Cankdeska Cikana Community College while $1.2 million will be given to the Three Affiliated Tribes. The funds come from the Head Start and Early Head Start programs, which promote school readiness and social development for children and toddlers from low-income families. The grants were announced by Senator Kevin Cramer.
Bismarck attorney Nathan Svihovec appointed as new state labor commissioner
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced the appointment of Bismarck attorney Nathan Svihovec to lead the North Dakota Department of Labor and Human Rights, citing his extensive experience representing both public and private employers and employees at the state and federal levels. Svihovec will begin his new role as state labor commissioner on Thursday, […]
KFYR-TV
New methane rule has North Dakotans split
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Biden administration has proposed a new rule to reduce carbon emissions. People in North Dakota are split about how it will affect the state’s oil and gas industry. Flaring is a familiar sight in the Bakken. But if a new rule from the Department...
KFYR-TV
Minot gives Miss ND 2022 Sidni Kast warm sendoff ahead of national competition
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot community gathered Saturday to give Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast a proper sendoff as she gets ready to go to the national competition next month. Kast was crowned Miss North Dakota in the state competition in Williston in June, taking over for Reyna Bergstrom.
Comments / 0