ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribune-Review

Steelers 4 Downs: Handful of metrics rate Diontae Johnson at/near bottom of NFL WRs

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJObr_0jOQfDpC00

1. Diontae dropping

A major storyline over this past Pittsburgh Steelers offseason was the contract status of Diontae Johnson, and at the crux of the debate over signing him to a lucrative extension was whether Johnson was truly an NFL team’s No. 1 wide receiver.

So far this season, as measured by some metrics, at least, Johnson is performing like anything but. The stats that exhibit this fall all over the spectrum from the simple to the moderately-complex to the most in-depth analytics:

• Among all NFL pass catchers, Johnson is tied for the most interceptions when targeted (five).

• According to Pro Football Focus, targets to Johnson have produced the second-lowest passer rating among all NFL wide receivers when targeted (50.0).

• Footballoutsiders.com’s comprehensive quantitative player-evaluation tool, Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement (DYAR), ranks Johnson as the worst among 147 wide receivers who have caught at least eight passes this season. Johnson’s DYAR of minus-118 represents, by Football Outsiders’ explanation, the value of Johnson’s performance on plays in which he caught the ball, compared to replacement level, adjusted for situation and opponent and then translated into yardage.

PFF’s grades are more subjective but still not kind to Johnson. They rank Jonson 46th overall and 47th in receiving grade among the 49 wide receivers who have been targeted at least 58 times in 2022.

2. Short and long

No one across the NFL was thrown to, on average, deeper down the field in Week 11 than George Pickens. Next Gen Stats reports Pickens had an average targeted air yards of 19.3 from Kenny Pickett during last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Johnson had the third-lowest average targeted air yards last week at 2.7. The next-closest Steelers pass catcher to Pickens in regards to deep targets was less than half as far downfield on average: Pat Freiermuth, a tight end, at 9.5.

For the season, only four qualifying NFL wide receivers or tight ends have a higher average targeted air yards than Pickens’ 14.2.

3. Pat’s stats

But what about Freiermuth? He led all NFL tight ends in catches (eight) and targets (11) and had the third-most receiving yards (79) during last weekend’s games. For the season (despite missing a week because of injury), Freiermuth is tied for fifth among tight ends in targets (66), ranks sixth in catches (44) and fifth in receiving yards (482).

Notably, after pledging over the offseason to improve upon his yards per catch average, Freiermuth’s 11.0 number in that area in 2022 ranks among the top half NFL tight ends. Freiermuth was at 8.2 yards per catch last season, third-lowest among 44 tight ends who had at least 32 targets.

Freiermuth’s 1.76 yards per route run (as calculated by PFF) leads all Steelers pass-catchers this season, well ahead of runner-up Pickens’ 1.20.

4. Rare record

At 3-7, the Steelers have never had this poor a record during the 16-year Mike Tomlin tenure. The most recent time they sat at 3-7 after 10 games — 2003 — was the only occasion during which a Bill Cowher-coached team won fewer than four of its first 10 games over his 15 years at the helm.

Chuck Noll began his Steelers coaching career with a 1-13 record in 1969. But over the final 22 seasons of his tenure, the Steelers were 3-7 (or worse) through 10 games only twice: in 1986 and 1988.

Put together, this is just the fourth time over the past 53 seasons the Steelers, through 10 games, were 3-7 or worse. For perspective, consider for example that the New York Giants started 3-7 or worse four times over the past four full seasons.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception

The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
Hutch Post

🏈 NFL: Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh improved to 4-7 and won its eighth straight over Indianapolis, which fell to 4-7-1. Matt Ryan drove the Colts in position for a tying score but Indy stalled in Pittsburgh territory and didn't call its first timeout until a fourth-down play with 30 seconds left. Ryan threw incomplete and that was it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers LB Devin Bush Gets More Playing Time In Week 12 Victory, But HC Mike Tomlin Implies It Wasn’t Because Of His Promising Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense put together a dominating performance in Monday Night Football’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The group is mostly healthy now, as TJ Watt is back in the lineup. His impact can’t be overstated, as shown in the Week 12 win. The team improved to 4-7, as they will likely have to win out in order to have a shot at the postseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots

BUFFALO BILLS (8-3) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Tribune-Review

Steelers notes: Mike Tomlin improves to 19-3 on 'Monday Night Football'

When Mike Tomlin was growing up, “Monday Night Football” wasn’t just a game. It was the only opportunity for many to see what happened across the NFL the day prior. “Somebody that loves football, that grew up pre-SportsCenter, man, Howard Cosell gave you the highlights from the day before — and that’s about all you saw,” Tomlin said during his weekly news conference Tuesday. “And then after halftime, my mom would make me go to bed.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers leading Colts on MNF

Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they took...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
17K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy