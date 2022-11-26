Top stars, best performances in the semifinals of the South Carolina high school football state playoffs

LaNorris Sellers, South Florence

The Syracuse commit was at it again Friday night. Sellers ran 21times for 228 yards and 5 touchdowns as the undefeated Bruins beat A.C. Flora 43-27 in the 4-A Lower State championship game. The senior quarterback scored on runs of 5, 38, 4, 17 and 13 yards. He also completed 11 of 17 passes for 140 yards as the Bruins advanced to play Northwestern for the 4-A state championship.

Markell Townsend, A.C. Flora

Townsend carried 29 times for 155 yards and scored all four touchdowns in A.C. Flora’s loss to South Florence. His touchdowns covered 3, 12, 1 and 1 yards.

Edward Reidenbach, Oceanside Collegiate

The Landsharks quarterback ran for three touchdowns in a 49-13 thumping of Andrew Jackson in the 2-A Lower State championship game. Oceanside will play Abbeville for the 2-A state championship.

Zavian Wilson, Fort Dorchester

Wilson ran 22 times for 108 yards in Fort Dorchester’s 24-10 win over Summerville in the 5-A Lower State championship game. Fort Dorchester will play Dutch Fork for the 5-A state championship.

Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork

The Shrine Bowl pick scored five touchdowns as the Silver Foxes beat Gaffney 51-28 in the 5-A Upper State championship game. Green ran for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns. He caught 4 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. The James Madison commit also returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

Aliam Appler, Dutch Fork

Appler threw for 147 yards and 3 touchdowns while also running for 78 yards.

Grayson Loftis, Gaffney

In a losing effort, Loftis completed 33 of 52 passes for 408 yards and 4 touchdowns with a pair of interceptions.

Dashun Reeder, Christ Church

Reeder scored three touchdowns as Christ Church beat St. Joseph’s Catholic 21-7 in the 1-A Upper State championship game. Reeder scored on runs of 13, 87 and 9 yards. Christ Church will play Johnsonville for the 1-A state championship.

Damarcus Leach, Abbeville

Leach intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown as Abbeville whipped Saluda 41-16 in the 2-A Upper State championship game. Abbeville will play Oceanside Collegiate for the 2-A state championship.

Kacy Fields, Beaufort

The star tailback ran for three touchdowns as Beaufort knocked off previously undefeated Dillon 30-21 in the 3-A Lower State championship game.

Chris McCollum, Dillon

McCollum ran for a pair of touchdowns, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble.

Finley Polk, Northwester n

The sophomore quarterback threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Caldwell, a 72-yard touchdown strike to Greer Hopkins and had a rushing TD as Northwestern rallied past Greenville 34-28 in the 4-A Upper State championship game.