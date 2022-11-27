ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Antioch police search for gunman after gas station cashier fatally shot in 'botched robbery'

 2 days ago

ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch are searching for a suspect after a convenience store clerk was fatally shot early Saturday morning during what they described as a "botched robbery."

Officers received an emergency call at 2:05 a.m. from an employee at the Chevron gas station located at 2701 Contra Loma Boulevard, reporting a person had been shot.

Police lights at a crime scene. Getty Images

Several officers responded to the scene and found the victim, a 36-year-old man, on the ground just inside the convenience store suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The suspect remains at large. Police have not released a suspect description or any additional information about the fatal shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Duffy at aduffy@antiochca.gov, (925) 779-6890.

