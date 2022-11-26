ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Bengals Star WR Ja'Marr Chase Won't Play on Sunday Against Titans

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

The 22-year-old hasn't played since Week 7

CINCINNATI — Ja’Marr Chase won't play against the Titans, despite practicing this week according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Chase, 22, has missed the past three games with a hip injury. He practiced in a limited capacity all week, but won't play.

"I’m told the Bengals’ All-Pro wide receiver had a good week of practice, but isn’t quite ready to return from a hairline hip fracture and torn labrum," Schultz tweeted. "The hope is that Chase will play Week 13 vs the Chiefs."

Chase has not played since Week 7. He has 47 receptions for 605 yards and six touchdowns this season.

