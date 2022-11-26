Adding autologous tumor lysate-loaded dendritic cell vaccination to standard of care associated with clinical improvement in overall survival for patients with newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma

Read full article on original website
Related
2minutemedicine.com
Daily low dose aspirin may be associated with increased fall risk for geriatric patients
1. For healthy elderly patients randomized to take low-dose aspirin for 4 weeks, there was no difference in occurrence of fractures, but a higher occurrence of serious falls prompting hospitalization, compared to patients taking placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) For elderly patients, falls and fractures are a major contributor...
2minutemedicine.com
Low vitamin D is associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality
1. In this cohort study, low vitamin D measured at baseline was associated with an increased risk of death in adults. 2. Nonlinear Mendelian randomization analyses supported causal relations between low vitamin D and increased risk of death. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Low vitamin D is associated...
Fairfield Sun Times
Second, Third COVID-19 Vaccine May Up Relapse in Glomerular Disease
MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to a second or third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is associated with an increased risk for relapse for adults with glomerular disease, according to a study published online Nov. 3 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Mark Canney, M.B.,...
Healthline
What Are the Early Signs and Symptoms of Small Cell Lung Cancer?
The most common initial symptoms of SCLC are a worsening cough and shortness of breath. However, this type of lung cancer often doesn’t cause symptoms until it’s in the later stages. Lung cancer is made up of two primary categories called small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and non-small...
MedicalXpress
Anesthetics that block nerves around the knee relieve pain in patients with knee osteoarthritis
Results from a recent clinical trial published by Wiley in Arthritis & Rheumatology demonstrate that patients with knee osteoarthritis experience short term pain relief from genicular nerve blocks—or locally injected anesthetics that block nerves around the knee joint. In the trial, 59 patients were randomized to receive a nerve...
docwirenews.com
Rheumatoid Arthritis Associated With Thyroid Dysfunction
In a recent meta-analysis, researchers found that patients with rheumatoid arthritis have an increased risk of developing thyroid dysfunction, particularly hypothyroidism. The data were presented in Frontiers in Endocrinology. The study’s authors, led by Yi-Jing Liu, reviewed the PubMed, Scopus, Embase, and Cochrane Library databases up to March 2022. A...
Healthline
Treatment Options for Bladder Cancer
Surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation are some of the treatments for bladder cancer. The treatments used depend on your cancer’s stage and grade, your age, and your overall health. There are several different treatment options for bladder cancer. Which one is recommended to you can depend on many factors, including:
MedicalXpress
Speeding up treatment for pregnancy-related hypertension
An initiative developed by Cedars-Sinai investigators improves the timeliness of treatment for women with severe pregnancy-related hypertension, one of the leading causes of pregnancy-related death. Under the new treatment protocol, detailed in The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety, nearly 95% of patients were treated within 30 minutes...
infomeddnews.com
3 Alternatives to LASIK for Vision Correction
Human eyes have multiple elements, such as the retina, cornea, and iris. Together, they use the light to form a picture of the things in front. However, in some people, the eyes do not bend light correctly, thus, creating blurry images. Therefore, people have to take corrective vision actions, which include wearing glasses, lenses, and surgeries.
2minutemedicine.com
Removing universal masking in schools is associated with increased incidence of COVID-19
1. An increased incidence of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) was seen among students and staff of school districts in Massachusetts that rescinded masking requirements. 2. The increase in incidence of COVID-19 was significantly higher among school staff than students. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Universal masking has been...
targetedonc.com
Genentech Withdraws Atezolizumab Indication for Certain Patients with Metastatic Bladder Cancer
New phase 3 data has led to Genentech removing the US indication of atezolizumab for treatment of patients ineligible for cisplatin chemotherapy with metastatic urothelial carcinoma. Roche has voluntarily withdrawn the US indication of atezolizumab (Tecentriq) for the treatment of adults with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), according to...
cohaitungchi.com
The Health Benefits of Witch Hazel
Witch hazel is a pure treatment made out of a plant referred to as Hamamelis virginiana. Native People used it to assuage pores and skin issues. It's one of many few vegetation the Meals and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized as an ingredient for over-the-counter medicines. Witch hazel makes use...
Steroid injections may worsen knee arthritis, studies suggest
Steroid injections used to relieve the pain of knee osteoarthritis actually may worsen the disease's progression, according to two studies presented Tuesday at the Radiological Society of North America's annual meeting.
2minutemedicine.com
Patterns of oral anticoagulation use and adherence for atrial fibrillation from 2010-2020
1. This cohort study of older adults under the Medicare Advantage insurance plan demonstrated that from 2010 to 2020, there was a 12.7% increase in OAC initiation within 12 months of new AF diagnosis and a reduction of 13.2% in OAC nonadherence. 2. Older adults with anemia, frailty, dementia or...
Healthline
Understanding Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
Platinum-based chemotherapy drugs are used to treat many types of cancer, including lung, breast, ovarian, and testicular cancer. Though effective, these drugs can cause many side effects. Chemotherapy is one of the most common cancer treatments. It involves taking medications that are designed to destroy cancer cells. Many different types...
cohaitungchi.com
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy (LVH) – Symptoms, Causes and Treatment
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy or LVH is a heart condition that causes mortal danger to one’s life if left untreated. LVH, as it is popularly known, is the thickening and enlargement of the heart wall in the heart’s left ventricle, a prominent blood-pumping chamber. The thickening causes the heart...
physiciansweekly.com
Radical Cystectomy for Bladder Cancer: Relationship of Surgical Technique and Urinary Diversion with Costs and Readmission
Researchers aimed to compare surgical outcomes and hospital expenses for a population-based cohort of patients with bladder cancer, stratifying by treatment strategy. Individuals with bladder cancer who underwent open or robotic radical cystectomy with ileal conduit or neobladder between 2010 and 2015 were found in a national database of patients with private health insurance. Length of stay, readmissions, and total health care costs at 90 days post-surgery were the key outcomes.
Benzinga
This Company Is Beginning A Pivotal Phase 3 EFZO-FIT™ Study. Could It Be A Much-Needed Treatment For Pulmonary Sarcoidosis?
Most people may never have heard of sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that affects about 1.2 million people worldwide. In the U.S. alone, there are are approximately 200,000 people with sarcoidosis, and nearly 3 times more common in African Americans – and more severe– than the caucasian population. Not to mention, it is twice as common in women than in men.
physiciansweekly.com
Undernutrition and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Poor outcomes are a prevalent but curable consequence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), known as undernutrition, which is also under-reported. An increase in detection could trigger dietary changes that lead to better results. For a study, researchers sought to determine whether combining the widely used body mass index (BMI) measurement with a measure of muscle mass (fat-free mass index, FFMI) or a malnutrition screening tool (Mini Nutritional Assessment, MNA®) would assist in identifying undernutrition in COPD patients.
cohaitungchi.com
Drugs Commonly Used In the Treatment of Hypertensive Emergencies
Hypertensive emergency is a clinical situation in which the elevated blood pressure (BP) is immediately life-threatening and needs to be lowered to a safe level (not necessarily to normal) within a matter of minutes to hours using parenteral antihypertensive medications. Symptoms associated with hypertensive emergency are highly variable and reflect the degree of damage to specific organ systems.
Comments / 0