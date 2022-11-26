Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KEDC chief says things look bright for KewaneeMike BerryKewanee, IL
Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting displaySusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
starvedrock.media
Princeton defense muscles Tigers to "Shoot the Rock" Championship
Pontiac and Princeton were anticipated to make for an exciting championship in the Dean Riley “Shoot the Rock” Tourney Saturday. But, once Princeton took command in the first quarter, it was pretty much all over. Jason Smith's Tigers lead 19 – 13 after one and were in firm control 63 – 34 after 3. Four Princeton teammates were in double figures for the night led by Grady Thompson's 26, Bennett William's 15 and eleven each from Noah Laporte and Teegan Davis. Jason Smith said their defense dictated the tempo earlier:
ourquadcities.com
St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey
St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
nrgmediadixon.com
Group Seeks to Commemorate 150th Anniversary of Often Forgot Tragic Dixon Event That Impacted the Nation
On Sunday, May 4 of 1873, a few hundred people went down to the Rock River to watch a large-scale baptism being held by one of the Dixon Churches. None of them imagined the day would end with a disaster that would claim dozens of lives and have an impact across the nation.
Back Road Music Fest announces lineup
The Back Road Music Festival in Galva may be nine months away, but they’ve just announced their acts for next year and tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 at 8 a.m. Tickets would make the perfect gift for any country music fan, because Trace Adkins will be headlining the 2023 festival, joined Lonestar and […]
Carl Sandburg College approves food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee
The Board of Trustees for Carl Sandburg College on Monday approved a three-year contract with Innkeeper’s Fresh Roasted Coffee to provide food service at the community college’s main campus. Innkeepers, who have a permanent location on Seminary Street in downtown Galesburg, will serve breakfast from 7:30 until 10...
tspr.org
90.7 FM down in Galesburg
Tri States Public Radio’s signal in Galesburg is down due to a network issue at Knox College. TSPR broadcasts NPR and local content on WVKC’s 90.7 FM on the Knox campus via the Internet, under an agreement approved in 2013. As the college responds to a system disruption...
“Jessie’s Girl” Rocker Coming to The Rust Belt
The dude who sang “Jessie’s Girl” – Rick Springfield – is coming to the Quad Cities!. Before you say, “I’ve never heard of that song!”… You are lying and you are probably wanting to go see Rick belt it out!. Although...
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown Lighted Parade Winners (photos)
The winners have been named in five categories including the overall winning entry for the 2022 edition of the Prophetstown Lighted Christmas Parade.
Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display
William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.
977wmoi.com
Person Struck Near North Main & US-34 Intersection in Monmouth
On 11-23-22 at approximately 10:15pm, a person who was walking in the traffic lanes was struck by a vehicle East of the N. Main St. and US34 intersection. This occurred in the East bound lanes of traffic. Names of those involved are not being released at this time. The person who was struck was taken to OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth.
Meet The Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Oscar!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We’d like you to meet, Oscar! He is a short pitbull mix born in 2019. What he lacks in height, he more than makes up for with his larger-than-life personality! He loves to wiggle and bounce around! Oscar thinks the best place for him is the center of your attention, and will do best as your only fur baby in the home. Our little “hot dog” will do best in a home with kids ages 12+. Can you give Oscar a furever family?
osfhealthcare.org
OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider
OSF HealthCare is pleased to add a new primary care provider to its staff to better serve the community of Princeton and surrounding areas. The addition of Jennifer Comerford, APRN, on November 28 will ensure continued access for patients in need of primary care at the OSF Medical Group office at 535 Park Ave. E.
espnquadcities.com
Watch This Lowlife Steal The Gear Of Band Set To Perform In East Moline
On December 10, The Rust Belt will not be silent...even though as you can see below, some scumbag stole all the gear of one of the bands performing that night. And it wasn't a couple of items from backstage. It was their entire trailer with nearly everything they had taken from them.
This Galesburg business was featured on GMA’s ‘Deals & Steals’ for Cyber Monday
A small Galesburg business received some big-time exposure on the national media stage on Cyber Monday. Galesburg-based Lux Blox, a manufacturer and seller of a construction toy platform that is enjoyed by children worldwide, was a featured retailer on Good Morning America’s “Deals & Steals” segment Monday on ABC TV. It marked the third straight year Lux Blox was featured on GMA.
Central Illinois Proud
New judge appointed in Illinois Tenth Judicial Circuit
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Supreme Court and Justice Lisa Holder announced the appointment of a new judge to the Tenth Judicial Circuit Monday. According to a press release, Associate Judge Frank Ierulli has been appointed an At-Large Circuit Court Judge in the Tenth Judicial Circuit. He will replace Judge Michael D. Risinger, who is retiring on Nov. 30.
ourquadcities.com
14-year-old boy struck by vehicle outside QC school
A 14-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle on Monday in Davenport. Police responded to Adams Elementary School in the 3000 block of North Division Street after reports of a disturbance and a child struck by a vehicle. The investigation indicated a group of kids was fighting outside of the...
wvik.org
Rare Stone Donated to Buffalo Bill Museum Worth $156,000
A 5,200 carat, $156,000 Cody Stone was donated to the Buffalo Bill Museum. The stone came from a gold mine in Arizona once owned by Buffalo Bill Cody who spent some of his childhood in LeClaire. Jackie Lee discovered the stone in 2010. "I mined the milky quartz ore with...
ourquadcities.com
Thoms: SSA good for businesses with ‘skin in the game’
Rock Island moving forward with plan for new tax on downtown property owners. Economic development is a goal for all of the Quad Cities. We’ve seen significant steps in varying degrees in Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline and East Moline. The one city that’s lagged behind is Rock Island, but definitely not for lack of trying.
ourquadcities.com
Celebrate all things holiday at Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities
Bring out the whole family as Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities celebrates all thing holiday!. The 5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities features locally-crafted art and gifts, traditional German foods and much more. The children’s tent provides activities for the kids, and everyone can meet with Santa, the Christkind and even Krampus! Live music and holiday beverage options are also available.
starvedrock.media
Trial Date Set For Accused Bureau County Murderer; Mental Exam Pending
A trial date has been set for a Bureau County man accused of murder. Thirty-one-year-old Matthew Pairadee of Ohio was arraigned in a Princeton courtroom Monday afternoon. A jury trial date of January 30th has been set on charges of murder and home invasion. Pairadee was arrested and locked up...
