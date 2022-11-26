QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We’d like you to meet, Oscar! He is a short pitbull mix born in 2019. What he lacks in height, he more than makes up for with his larger-than-life personality! He loves to wiggle and bounce around! Oscar thinks the best place for him is the center of your attention, and will do best as your only fur baby in the home. Our little “hot dog” will do best in a home with kids ages 12+. Can you give Oscar a furever family?

MILAN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO