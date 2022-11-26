ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska reportedly hires E.J. Barthel as new running backs coach

Nebraska’s staff assembly under new coach Matt Rhule continued Tuesday with the reported hire of a new running backs coach. E.J. Barthel is leaving UConn for the same position with the Huskers according to multiple reports including the Athletic. The New Jersey native is set to become the fifth new on-field assistant secured by Rhule in barely three days after adding Marcus Satterfield (offensive coordinator), Terrance Knighton (defensive line), Evan Cooper (secondary) and Ed Foley (special teams). NU also has brought in a strength coach in Corey Campbell.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Walker makes his presence felt as Huskers look to earn second straight win

It’s been just two games, but Fred Hoiberg’s squad has gotten quite the facelift over the last 80 minutes of basketball. The Huskers got a huge boost last Friday in Derrick Walker — who missed the first five games due to “health care reasons” — and played arguably their best basketball of the season Sunday night against Florida State.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Watch: Nebraska coach Matt Rhule arrives in Lincoln

Matt Rhule landed Monday morning at the Lincoln Airport, where Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts and his wife, Angela, waited to greet him and his family. Rhule's introductory ceremony is set for 1:30 p.m. at the Hawks Championship Center. Check out photos and videos of Rhule's arrival below.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska volleyball selected as No. 2 seed in Louisville region of NCAA tournament bracket

Nebraska now knows a possible path if it’s going to have another chance to play in a just-up-the-road Final Four in Omaha. In 2 ½ weeks Omaha puts on the Final Four for the fourth time, and that’s been a good omen for the Husker program. Nebraska had made it to Omaha’s Final Four three times, winning national championships there in 2006 and 2015 and reaching the semifinals in 2008.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy