Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL AUTHORIZES POLICE DEPARTMENT TO SUBMIT GRANT APPLICATION
The Sedalia City Council considered authorizing a grant application to get new tactical vests for the Sedalia Police Department. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the department requested authorization to submit a grant application for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Shaw said the new tactical vests would be a major improvement over what the department currently has.
Warrant issued for suspect in Boone County shooting
Deputies have identified a suspect in a shooting early Saturday in southern Boone County. The post Warrant issued for suspect in Boone County shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police requesting assistance from public in locating suspect who fled on foot after abandoning vehicle
Chillicothe Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a suspect who allegedly abandoned a vehicle and fled on foot from officers. It was after 2 am Sunday when Chillicothe Police attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Vine Street and Webster Street. Police said the driver of the vehicle failed to yield, and drove eastbound, eventually striking the railroad tracks where it became high-centered. The driver then fled the scene on foot.
kjluradio.com
Moniteau County man faces drug charge after routine traffic stop near California
A Moniteau County man faces charges after a routine traffic stop near California. Andrew Brizendine, 41, of California, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol stopped Brizendine’s vehicle on Highway 50 Sunday....
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for mid to late November includes several investigations and arrests. November 11th deputies responded to a domestic assault in the 7000 block of LIV 239. The investigation shows a man was injured. November 16 School Resource Officer Mike Lewis responded to an incident...
kmmo.com
TINA MAN MODERATELY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN CARROLL COUNTY
A Tina man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Carroll County on Monday, November 28, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 42-year-old Steve Solomon failed to stop at a stop sign, crossed the roadway and struck an embankment. Solomon was transported...
kchi.com
Hall Scheduled For Court Appearance December 6th
The next appearance for 41-year-old Jennifer Ann Hall in the 2002 death of a patient at a hospital in Chillicothe will be December 6th in Clinton County Court. The Change of Venue was approved in October by Judge Ryan Horsman. Hall has remained in custody at the Clinton County Detention Center with no bond allowed on a charge of alleged 1st Degree Murder.
kttn.com
Single-vehicle crash on Route J in Carroll County injures man from Tina community
A resident of the Tina community was injured in a single-vehicle accident Monday night in northern Carroll County. Forty-two-year-old Steve Solomon received moderate injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. The pickup had been southbound on county road 261 when the driver allegedly...
Auditor: FBI contacted regarding Carroll County Ambulance District funds
The Missouri State Auditor has forwarded its findings from an audit of the Carroll County Ambulance District to the FBI for a possible criminal investigation.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES ARPA GRANT FUNDS FOR RADIOS FOR FIRE DEPARTMENT
The Sedalia City Council discussed ARPA Grant funds to place radios in Sedalia Fire Department trucks at its recent meeting. According to City Administrator Kelvin Shaw, the grant money will be used to purchase radios for a fire engine and two squad trucks that are currently on order. The total...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS EIGHT FATALITIES OVER THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday counting period. The counting period ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 27. There were no boating crashes or boating fatalities, but two drownings reported. Officials say troopers...
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY TO RECEIVE LOCAL ASSISTANCE AND TRIBAL CONSISTENCY FUND (LATCF) PAYMENTS
Saline County Northern Commissioner Stephanie Gooden announced that Saline County will be receiving Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (LATCF) payments from the U.S. Department of Treasury during the Saline County Commission meeting on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the LATCF provides $1.5 billion in payments to counties. The funds are split into two payments of $50,000 each for Saline County. The payments will be received in 2022 and 2023.
KMBC.com
Cass County officials put property owner on notice to clean up illegal 'salvage yard'
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — Cass County's county codes and zoning director has given a property owner south of Pleasant Hill 30 days to clean up a "salvage yard" just feet away from the Rock Island Spur of the Katy Trail. The property owner lives without running water, electricity service,...
939theeagle.com
Missouri congresswoman questioning management of wildlife refuge near Wooldridge fire scene
The congresswoman who represents fire-damaged Wooldridge in Cooper County has questions for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about how they’ve managed the Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge. The October blaze destroyed 23 structures in Wooldridge and burned more than 3,000 acres. That includes some land in...
kttn.com
Passengers flee two-car crash in Chillicothe before police arrive on scene
Witnesses say several passengers in a vehicle fled the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Chillicothe on Friday night, November 25th before police officers arrived. Chillicothe Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel, reports the driver of that vehicle was from Mexico and was treated for injuries at the Hedrick Medical Center.
Excelsior Springs man pens letter to judge addressing allegations against him
The man charged with kidnapping and raping a young woman in Excelsior Springs spoke to his charges in a court filing in an unrelated custody dispute.
Police search for suspect after early-morning shooting in Boone County
Boone County Deputies are searching for a suspect after a victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more
EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct name of the suspect. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Blake Mahoney pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four The post Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG WOMAN KILLED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH
A Warrensburg woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on November 26, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Linda Ridge turned left into the path of a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Caleb Henry. Henry’s vehicle swerved and impact occurred of the right side of the roadway.
Central Bank of Boone County freezes cards after fraud alert
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Central Bank of Boone County posted an alert on Facebook on Monday warning their customers of fraudulent activity on some cards. The bank turned off debit and credit cards of those who were either affected by a fraudster, or were at high risk. Mary Wilkerson, the senior vice president of marketing at The post Central Bank of Boone County freezes cards after fraud alert appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0