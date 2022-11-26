Chillicothe Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a suspect who allegedly abandoned a vehicle and fled on foot from officers. It was after 2 am Sunday when Chillicothe Police attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Vine Street and Webster Street. Police said the driver of the vehicle failed to yield, and drove eastbound, eventually striking the railroad tracks where it became high-centered. The driver then fled the scene on foot.

