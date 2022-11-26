ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, MO

kmmo.com

SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL AUTHORIZES POLICE DEPARTMENT TO SUBMIT GRANT APPLICATION

The Sedalia City Council considered authorizing a grant application to get new tactical vests for the Sedalia Police Department. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the department requested authorization to submit a grant application for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Shaw said the new tactical vests would be a major improvement over what the department currently has.
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe Police requesting assistance from public in locating suspect who fled on foot after abandoning vehicle

Chillicothe Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a suspect who allegedly abandoned a vehicle and fled on foot from officers. It was after 2 am Sunday when Chillicothe Police attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Vine Street and Webster Street. Police said the driver of the vehicle failed to yield, and drove eastbound, eventually striking the railroad tracks where it became high-centered. The driver then fled the scene on foot.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Livingston County Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for mid to late November includes several investigations and arrests. November 11th deputies responded to a domestic assault in the 7000 block of LIV 239. The investigation shows a man was injured. November 16 School Resource Officer Mike Lewis responded to an incident...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

TINA MAN MODERATELY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN CARROLL COUNTY

A Tina man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Carroll County on Monday, November 28, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 42-year-old Steve Solomon failed to stop at a stop sign, crossed the roadway and struck an embankment. Solomon was transported...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Hall Scheduled For Court Appearance December 6th

The next appearance for 41-year-old Jennifer Ann Hall in the 2002 death of a patient at a hospital in Chillicothe will be December 6th in Clinton County Court. The Change of Venue was approved in October by Judge Ryan Horsman. Hall has remained in custody at the Clinton County Detention Center with no bond allowed on a charge of alleged 1st Degree Murder.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kmmo.com

SALINE COUNTY TO RECEIVE LOCAL ASSISTANCE AND TRIBAL CONSISTENCY FUND (LATCF) PAYMENTS

Saline County Northern Commissioner Stephanie Gooden announced that Saline County will be receiving Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (LATCF) payments from the U.S. Department of Treasury during the Saline County Commission meeting on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the LATCF provides $1.5 billion in payments to counties. The funds are split into two payments of $50,000 each for Saline County. The payments will be received in 2022 and 2023.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more

EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct name of the suspect. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Blake Mahoney pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four The post Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG WOMAN KILLED IN JOHNSON COUNTY CRASH

A Warrensburg woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on November 26, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Linda Ridge turned left into the path of a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Caleb Henry. Henry’s vehicle swerved and impact occurred of the right side of the roadway.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Central Bank of Boone County freezes cards after fraud alert

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Central Bank of Boone County posted an alert on Facebook on Monday warning their customers of fraudulent activity on some cards. The bank turned off debit and credit cards of those who were either affected by a fraudster, or were at high risk. Mary Wilkerson, the senior vice president of marketing at The post Central Bank of Boone County freezes cards after fraud alert appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

