Russia launches probe into alleged brutal killing linked to Vagner group
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian law enforcement structures have started a preliminary investigation into a video published on a Telegram channel linked to the private Russian mercenary group Vagner that shows the brutal death by sledgehammer of a fighter who allegedly defected to the Ukrainian side in the war against Russia.
‘We’re dying like flies’: Remote Russian village grapples with shortage of men amid Putin’s war in Ukraine
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Andrei Epov ferries passengers to the small Siberian village of Bukachacha by bus from the nearest major city, the regional capital, Chita. Set deep in the taiga, the village of 1,200 in Zabaikalsky Krai, in...
G-20 leaders endorse declaration deploring Russian aggression in Ukraine
After rounds of fiery debates that lasted until midnight, major world leaders finally reached a consensus and issued a declaration on Wednesday which “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression” by Russia against Ukraine and “demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal” from the territory. Indonesian President...
Some 100 Ukrainian, Russian prisoners exchanged in second swap this week
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Moscow and Kyiv exchanged some 50 prisoners of war from each side on November 24, according to presidential and defense officials, one day after dozens were returned in another swap. The head of the Ukrainian...
Ukrainian authorities work to restore services amid Russian strikes, as both sides prepare for winter fighting
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities struggled to resume essential services throughout the country after the latest barrage of Russian strikes on infrastructure sites as both sides prepared for the upcoming winter season, with some troops and materiel bogged down in muddy fields in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Iran threatens World Cup team families with ‘torture’ if players don’t ‘behave’: Report
Iran is threatening its national soccer team with dire consequences if players don’t “behave” at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after they appeared to signal solidarity with Iran’s ongoing protests last week, a source told CNN. The anonymous source said Iran’s players were summoned by...
US to send additional $400 million in military aid for Ukraine
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United States has announced additional military assistance to help Ukraine defend itself, including from “the Kremlin’s relentless attacks on Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure.” The U.S. State Department said in a statement on November 23 that it was enacting the 26th draw-down of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021. “This $400 million drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and air defense equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories,” the statement said. The drawdown will bring total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to approximately $19.7 billion under the administration of President Joe Biden, it added.
Footage shows group of Iranian fans celebrating World Cup exit
Some Iranians have celebrated their team’s loss to the US and subsequent exit from the World Cup, as demonstrations against the government’s treatment of protesters took place inside and outside the stadium in Qatar. The contest between the Iranian and US sides, whose countries severed diplomatic ties more...
Rights groups say Iran forcing families to bury dead at night
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Human rights groups say Iranian authorities have forced the family of one of the victims killed by security forces during protests in the Kurdish city of Mahabad to bury their son’s body in the middle of the night under strict security measures.
WATCH: Protesting rapper’s video foretelling Iranian regime’s future leads to arrest as fans fear for his life
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Toomaj Salehi’s lyrical support for protesters in Iran has landed him behind bars before, but this time the popular rapper’s fortune-telling has fans and family members fearing for his life. Just days before...
Taliban: At least 10 killed by bombing of religious school
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — A Taliban official says that at least 10 students were killed Wednesday when a bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan. Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor says several others were wounded in the blast at the madrassa in Aybak, capital of the northern Samangan province. There was no […]
Albanian IT staff charged with negligence over cyberattack
Albanian prosecutors have asked for the house arrest of five public employees they blame for not protecting the country from a cyberattack by alleged Iranian hackers
China whines US warship ‘trespassed’ into waters China falsely claims is theirs
The Chinese military has accused a U.S. warship of trespassing and violating Chinese sovereignty after the U.S. ship sailed near islands in the South China Sea that China claims as its territory but that the international community has rejected. The incident comes as China has been building up its naval forces to back up its territorial claims throughout the Indo-Pacific region and challenge U.S. dominance in the region.
China jails political dissident who spoke out over chained woman in Jiangsu province
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in the southwestern Chinese region of Guangxi have jailed a prominent critic of the ruling Communist Party for four-and-a-half years after he spoke out about a woman found chained in an outbuilding in Jiangsu earlier this year, RFA has learned.
Videos: Chinese riots break out in cities; demand Xi, CCP resign over COVID lockdowns, chanting freedom and more
Protests and riots sprung up across cities China in recent days as people are reportedly demanding an end to the country’s strict COVID-19 lockdown measures and even calling for Xi Jinping and other leaders of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to resign. These demonstrations against CCP rule and the strict COVID-19 restrictions come as a potential challenge to Xi’s consolidation of power in China’s campaign to overtake the U.S. as the dominant world power.
Protests against strict COVID-zero policy are sweeping China. It’s anyone’s guess what happens now
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article. Public protests in China related to the government’s COVID-19 restrictions have hit the news worldwide over the weekend, following a fatal apartment fire in Urumqi, Xinjiang last week which killed ten people. Many...
Junta troops torch nearly 400 houses in a Sagaing region township
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Myanmar junta’s brutal arson campaign continues in the country’s northern Sagaing region, with at least 385 houses torched in Khin-U township since the end of last week. Two military columns raided seven villages...
