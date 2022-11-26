This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The United States has announced additional military assistance to help Ukraine defend itself, including from “the Kremlin’s relentless attacks on Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure.” The U.S. State Department said in a statement on November 23 that it was enacting the 26th draw-down of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021. “This $400 million drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and air defense equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories,” the statement said. The drawdown will bring total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to approximately $19.7 billion under the administration of President Joe Biden, it added.

3 DAYS AGO