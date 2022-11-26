Read full article on original website
Related
Stanly News & Press
Stanly County Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for T.R. Lawing Realty
The Stanly County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration recently for T.R. Lawing Realty, 320 E. Main St., Albemarle. T.R. Lawing Realty offers property management services.
Stanly News & Press
ADDC organizes campaign to purchase popcorn machine with direct ties to Albemarle’s past
The Albemarle Downtown Development Corporation is organizing a fundraiser to help reclaim a piece of the city’s history. The organization is looking to secure $3,250 to purchase the original popcorn machine from the old Center Theatre, located on West Main Street in downtown Albemarle. A GoFundMe page has been set up to aid in the efforts. As of Monday morning, $225 has been raised.
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle waterworks operator wins award
Chen Vang, from the City of Albemarle Highway 52 Water Treatment Plant, has been honored with an N.C. Certified Waterworks Operator of the Year Award. Vang received recognition in the NCWOA B-Surface Operator category. In addition to his technical skill and expertise, Vang is known for his passion in helping...
Stanly News & Press
Holiday Tour of Homes includes Melchor, Morgan Hills homes
The Albemarle Downtown Development Corporation will once again host the annual Holiday Tour of Homes 2-6 p.m. Dec. 11. Eight sites comprised of private homes, styled model residences and a public space will be featured on the tour. For the first time wristbands will be used in place of paper...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Tomlin Mill One Stop to offer gas for $1.76 a gallon at customer appreciation event
Local 76® gas station will host a customer appreciation event on Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the 1025 Tomlin Mill Road location in Statesville. The occasion will offer Top Tier regular unleaded fuel for $1.76 per gallon from 1-4 p.m. for drivers who have downloaded the My 76® App.
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle council approves ARPA funds for alleyway project but rejects using funds to replace radios
The Albemarle City Council last week narrowly approved allocating money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to help fully finance the proposed alleyway revitalization project. Council specifically approved $250,000 from the first portion of money, which was originally going towards a study on the city’s parks, and an additional...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Indian Trail duo wins award at National Gingerbread House Competition
ASHEVILLE – Michael and Julie Andreacola, of Indian Trail, submitted a winning entry in the largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn. The competition not only attracted 219 entries but also celebrated its 30th year with new specialty awards, a new judge and increased prizes. More than $40,000 in cash and prizes were available to winners.
villages-news.com
Villager gets ‘$1 million bill’ as surprise on 80th birthday
Village of Charlotte resident Chuck Marcotte received a “$1 million bill” at his 80th birthday celebration. The Villager received the bogus bill from Margie Steele, Christine Heaton, Linda Marcotte, and Karen Carbonneau of the Puc Puggy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. It was their way...
Stanly News & Press
Birth Announcements for October 2022
The following births were recorded in Stanly County in October:. • Joanna Marisol Banehas Ramos was born October 17 at Atrium Health Stanly to Marisol Huerta Vasquez. • Eden Elizabeth Berardelli was born October 4 at Atrium Health Stanly to Sarah Rowland Davis and Vincent Mark Berardelli. • Charlie Paige...
Stanly News & Press
Financial advisor hosts Toys for Tots donation site
Patrick Foley, a local Edward Jones financial advisor, is supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program by using his office as a drop-off location for this year’s toy drive. Residents may help make a difference for children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy...
wfdd.org
United Furniture closing hits Triad workforce
United Furniture Industries has laid off its entire workforce, affecting people at six North Carolina facilities including Winston-Salem. Employees heard about the layoffs through an email sent days before Thanksgiving, telling them not to show up for work shifts. A second email informed them that the layoffs were expected to be permanent and that all benefits would be terminated immediately.
whqr.org
City faces a decision as costs for its planned solar farm rise 25%
Rising equipment costs at a proposed solar farm in Iredell County are threatening the city of Charlotte's goal to switch city buildings to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2030. Two years ago, the city contracted a company called Ecoplexus to build the project, which would supply solar power through Duke Energy....
ourstate.com
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem Mayor said he didn’t receive advanced notice of United Furniture Industries layoffs
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s been almost a week since United Furniture Industries laid off all employees by text message and email. Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said he was not made aware of any layoffs prior to then and wishes that he was allowed to prepare and help people.
country1037fm.com
Gallery:Huge Catfish Caught on Lake Wylie In The Carolinas
Don’t tempt me with an invitation for a fishing trip. I will say yes faster than a speeding bullet. Huge catfish caught on Lake Wylie in North Carolina and South Carolina thanks to an invitation from an old college buddy. I met Trent Thomasson while we were both trout...
Archdale furniture company lays off employees without warning
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Employees at an Archdale furniture company had their benefits terminated without warning or notice. The employee parking lot at UFI in Asheboro normally would be filled with cars. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, it was empty about a week after thousands of employees including 500 here in the Triad got a […]
WBTV
Family, friends and the community say goodbye to Jason Myers
Charlotte City Council approves extra $20 million to fund affordable housing projects. The Charlotte City Council voted to shell out over $20 million to help existing affordable housing developments. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in south Charlotte at McDonald’s. A path of...
Dynamic duo is looking for a family to romp and cuddle with!
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — This dynamic duo is ready for a home! Connie and Jack are a pair of cute little two-month-old chihuahua mix puppies. They’re working on house training and crate training and getting spoiled! They love romping and cuddling. Because they’re small, they would do best in a home with older children. You […]
What businesses see as Cornelius grows
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Cornelius could see more growth soon. A major development project went before the town commissioners this past week. The plan includes a 6-story multi-use building. Over the last decade, the town has changed quite a bit. Geoff Roscoe is the general manager of the Thigs cocktail...
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of North Carolina but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to The Garden Christmas Lights Display at the beautiful Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. Keep reading to learn more.
Comments / 0