Arlington-based Six Flags Entertainment has had a painful ride this year. Even as other theme parks rebounded from the pandemic downturn, revenue and attendance at parks owned by Six Flags are way down compared with 2021, according to the company's third quarter earnings report.Why it matters: Six Flags is one of the world's largest theme park companies and the largest operator of waterparks in North America. The flagship Arlington location is a staple of the North Texas entertainment industry.The big picture: In August, CEO Selim Bassoul announced a new strategy that would raise prices and lower overall attendance and wait...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO