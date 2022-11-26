Read full article on original website
Consumers "shattered" early holiday shopping expectations, retail survey says
A record number of Americans shopped online and in stores from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, according to the results of a National Retail Federation survey out today. Details: The total grew by nearly 17 million, or 10%, from last year to 196.7 million this year over the five day period — the highest figure since tracking began in 2017.
"Collapse" in home prices is coming, experts say
The residential real estate market has screeched to a halt, and some economists believe home prices are about to drop significantly. The big picture: Existing home sales have fallen for nine straight months. The supply of single-family homes is growing. And with mortgage rates near 7%, experts say a large-scale housing slowdown is becoming increasingly likely.
Amazon has a new drone for 30-minute urban deliveries
As Amazon prepares to debut its long-delayed Prime Air drone delivery service, it's also showing off a smaller, quieter drone that will be ready in 2024 and could be making regular deliveries in major cities by the end of the decade. Why it matters: Consumers want their stuff fast, and...
The rapid decline of Six Flags
Arlington-based Six Flags Entertainment has had a painful ride this year. Even as other theme parks rebounded from the pandemic downturn, revenue and attendance at parks owned by Six Flags are way down compared with 2021, according to the company's third quarter earnings report.Why it matters: Six Flags is one of the world's largest theme park companies and the largest operator of waterparks in North America. The flagship Arlington location is a staple of the North Texas entertainment industry.The big picture: In August, CEO Selim Bassoul announced a new strategy that would raise prices and lower overall attendance and wait...
Ohio's holiday spending expected to increase
Statewide spending this holiday season is expected to increase for the 10th straight year despite buyers' concerns about inflation, the economy and higher housing costs.Driving the news: Retail sales from October-December should reach $31.3 billion, per the Ohio Council of Retail Merchants' yearly forecast — a 3.4% increase over 2021.Why it matters: The holiday spending boost keeps many local businesses afloat through the lean winter months and creates job opportunities through seasonal hiring.Yes, but: Our purchasing power is still feeling the pinch. This year's increase in Ohio is at a slower pace than the past two years' growth (13.2% from...
Yahoo eyes retail stock trading in major growth push
Yahoo's latest deal underscores its move to boost revenues and use its cash to grow its core businesses, including Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Mail. Why it matters: Acquired last year by Apollo Global Management, Yahoo plans to add on new commerce and transaction businesses, such as sports betting and, according to a company source, retail stock trading.
Good night, Alexa: Voice assistants face deep cuts
A decade after voice assistant technology captured the world's imagination, Alexa and Siri appear to be on the wane. Why it matters: Alexa's rise and fall shows that for every winner in the tech industry's neverending game of "dominate the next platform," there are multiple money-incinerating losers. Driving the news:...
