psychologytoday.com
The Impact of Narcissistic Conflict on Children
Highly narcissistic parents may create and prolong conflict even after divorce papers are signed. Children exposed to severe parental conflict can, in some cases, develop symptoms of PTSD. Deliberately creating a safe and nurturing environment can help counteract the negativity of an abusive parent. Parenting after divorce with a narcissistic...
psychologytoday.com
Why Children Don’t Show “Respect”
Respect is an abstract concept that doesn't have much meaning for a young child. Being more concrete and specific about the behaviors you expect from a child will make them more likely to comply. Respect also has to be earned; it can't be forced. In addition to practicing therapy with...
Opinion: Manipulators Use Sneaky Tactics To Control Victims
Recently I was talking to a friend that went on a first date and was completely shaken by the experience. She met a man for cocktails and left after only one drink. The stream of text messages that followed took her completely aback.
psychologytoday.com
Fantasy Relationships
Fantasies can misguide you in relationships. It is important to be aware of how past relationships may impact present ones. Good relationship choices lead to greater happiness. A real relationship is often different from how you imagined, but that can make it more satisfying. Frequently, my patients want to form...
psychologytoday.com
Alcohol Consumption and Changes in the Brain
Chronic alcohol abuse has been linked to serious health problems. There is no consensus in the literature regarding how mild and moderate drinking affects our health. New research shows a negative association between alcohol intake and gray and white matter volume in the brain. Most people know that drinking too...
Desirable In A Relationship: Rekindle The Spark
It feels good to know that someone wants us and finds us attractive. Unfortunately, sometimes our desirability starts to fade over time. If you're finding that your partner isn't as interested in you as they used to be, don't despair. There are things you can do to become more desirable in your relationship.
psychologytoday.com
2 Reasons Overthinking May Be in Overdrive
Overthinking is common but can be difficult and exhausting. Emotionally intelligent people are self-aware. They reflect and engage in self-analysis regularly. Situations that ding an emotionally intelligent person's sense of self may kick overthinking into hyperdrive. Overthinking is often defined as thinking about something too much and for too long....
psychologytoday.com
Employment, Arguments and Borderline Personality Disorder
A recent study found that employment is associated with recovery from borderline personality disorder (BPD). The longitudinal study found that people with BPD who were functioning well after one year were more likely to be employed. The study found that they experienced fewer arguments, fewer symptoms of BPD, had more...
sippycupmom.com
How To Recover From A Sudden Departure Of A Loved One?
It’s hard to know what to do when a loved one dies suddenly. The pain and confusion can be overwhelming. Grief is a natural reaction to loss, but it’s important to remember that there is life after death. In this blog post, we will discuss how to cope with the death of a loved one and begin the process of healing. We will also offer some helpful resources for those who are struggling with this difficult time.
Upworthy
Someone asked strangers online to share life's essential lessons. Here are the 17 best.
It’s true that life never gets easier, and we only get continuously better at our lives. Childhood’s lessons are simple—this is how you color in the lines, 2 + 2 = 4, brush your teeth twice a day, etc. As we get older, lessons keep coming, and though they might still remain simple in their message, truly understanding them can be difficult. Often we learn the hard way.
psychologytoday.com
Where Your Mind Meets Your Body
Body image issues are precursors for mental illnesses. Body self-consciousness is rooted in one's brain and gives one the sensation of being who they are, both physically and mentally. Neuroscience studies imply that people with body dysmorphia sense their bodies not as they are, but as they think they are.
Opinion: The Power of the Mad Woman
There’s something vaguely tantalizing about the woman who goes off the rails. From Evelyn Couch losing her mind in a grocery store parking lot in Fried Green Tomatoes to Britney Spears shaving her head, we watch — unable to turn away.
psychologytoday.com
Destructive Decision-Making in the Grandiose Narcissist
Grandiose narcissists' need to seem superior can cause them to cover up their knowledge gaps with false confidence and charm. This can sometimes cause them to make dangerous decisions for themselves and anyone following them. It's important to resist the natural charisma of the grandiose narcissist in order to set...
psychologytoday.com
Find Ways to Reduce Stress Daily
Note: This post is adapted from my book Mother Nurture, a book written for mothers — focusing on typical parenting situations and gender differences that are experienced by many, though not all, mothers and fathers and by parents in same-sex relationships. Parenting is a complex subject, plus it intertwines with larger issues of gender roles and the long history of mistreatment of women; obviously, society should do a better job of supporting families in general and mothers and fathers in particular, but meanwhile, there are things they can do for themselves.
psychologytoday.com
Three Ways to Overcome Stress and Reclaim Your Holidays
The holidays can be a time of joy, but they can also be stressful and overwhelming. If you can identify your unhealthy avoidance strategies, you can make better choices. Self-validation and prioritization of enjoyment and meaning can also improve your experiences this holiday season. The holidays are a time that...
psychologytoday.com
Four Myths About Mental Illness
I am crazy, insane even, and I own it (and the words). I’m bipolar. My Twitter name is Madwoman Out of the Attic. Let me say next what I’m not: Anyone’s least favorite president. The billionaire who’s either heading for Mars or emailing pink slips. Or the neighbor who keeps telling you about lizard people.
Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment
If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Want to Have a Committed and Lasting Relationship? Here’s How
Do you want to have a committed and lasting relationship? If so, then you need to learn how to make your partner feel loved and appreciated. In this blog post, we will discuss some of the things that you can do to create a strong and healthy relationship with your partner. We will also provide some helpful tips on how to deal with common relationship issues. So if you’re ready to have a serious and committed relationship, keep reading!
How asexuals navigate romantic relationships
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Though an estimated 1% of people identify as asexual – a sexual orientation most commonly defined as lacking sexual attraction – asexual people remain relatively invisible and are rarely researched. For these reasons, they're frequently subjected to discrimination and stereotyping.
psychologytoday.com
The Differences Between Psychosis and Altered States
Many people might wonder when to seek medical attention for their breaks from reality. According to a nontraditional expert, psychotic disorders and altered states are very different. Psychosis involves dysfunction and distress, while altered states might not. This post is part one of a four-part series interviewing psychologist Lisa Dahlgren.
