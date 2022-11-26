American skiers with Western Mass ties, Mikaela Shiffrin and Paula Moltzan, of Charlemont, make way to finals after 1st run at Killington World Cup ski race.

Read full article on original website
This Berkshire Ski Resort Is Massachusetts’ Highest
The cold and snowy season is upon us and although we here in Massachusetts won't see the heart of winter for another month or so, skiing is on the brain. We can either embrace winter and enjoy it, or hibernate until spring's thaw. Skiing, no matter what level your at,...
Dyondre Dominguez leads four scorers in double digits, UMass men’s basketball wins fourth straight
TAMPA, Fla. – The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team won its fourth straight game as it picked up a 73-67 win on the road over USF behind five double figure scorers. The Minutemen (5-1) were led by 15 points from Dyondre Dominguez and a double-double for Wildens Leveque.
Troy’s 75th Turkey Trot takedown goes viral
The viral video has been seen by over half a million people. It shows two runners colliding at the finish line of the Troy Turkey Trot, one of the nation's oldest road races. 22-year-old Jack Huber was running his first Turkey Trot after some steadfast training at other area runs of the season. He says he never experienced a race like this.
MGM Springfield outdoor ice rink opens to the public for the 2022 winter season
MGM Springfield has officially opened up its ice rink to everyone and anyone looking to bust out a pair of skates and shred some ice in front of the casino this winter. MGM Springfield President & COO Chris Kelley and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno unveiled the opening of the city’s only outdoor ice rink on Armory Square during the casino’s annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday — which marks the start of the MGM’s Holiday Winter Wonderland celebration.
This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
nepm.org
Berkshire County campground boasts unique hydroelectric system and Cold War-era bomb shelters
Andre Rambaud, the owner and operator of Privacy Campground, shows off the hydroelectric turbine and generator that usually power his property. For nearly 50 years, the Privacy Campground in Hancock, Massachusetts, has attracted a loyal following. For more than half that time, it’s been powered almost entirely by a unique hydroelectric system.
Rookie, Springfield College’s first comfort dog, reports for snuggles
SPRINGFIELD — Rookie, the newest member of the Springfield College Department of Public Safety, spent much of his first day on the job falling asleep. The 8-week-old miniature Australian Labradoodle is the first official public safety comfort dog for Springfield College. At a Tuesday event welcoming his arrival, he was passed from arms to arms of admirers, his brown eyes blinking all the way.
Chicopee officials select educator and father of 2 young children to fill vacant School Committee seat
CHICOPEE – An educator and long-term city resident was selected to fill a vacant Ward 3 School Committee seat Tuesday night over a second experienced educator but recent Chicopee resident and a general manager of a landscaping business. The joint City Council and School Committee selected Jason Dout, a...
Car flipped onto its roof on I-391 in Chicopee
Traffic was backed up on I-391 south in Chicopee Monday afternoon after a car flipped onto its roof.
Female business owners stymied ‘even in Northampton’ have a plan for change
“Even in Northampton,” women running their own businesses face undue burdens that their male counterparts may never encounter, says Amy Cahillane, director of the Downtown Northampton Association. She and other local female business leaders want to change that. And they’re hoping state funding could help. With a $25,000...
Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared
A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
Springfield’s Hot Oven Cookies to open Westfield location
Springfield-based Hot Oven Cookies will open a location in Westfield early next year, owner Sheila Coon announced Tuesday. The cookie shop will take over the storefront of Mama Cakes, a popular Westfield bakery that closed this month. “We are honored to be setting roots in the place where a great,...
Westfield engineer: Cowles Bridge project still on track for 2024 completion
WESTFIELD — Construction on the Cowles Bridge in Westfield is still on track to be completed in 2024, even if it looks like work is proceeding slowly. City Engineer Allison McMordie said that the concrete for both abutments of the bridge has been poured, and workers expect there to be a week before it is fully cured.
Arlo Guthrie, woman who inspired ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ hold 1st Thanksgiving together since 1965
WASHINGTON, Mass. — After 57 years, they had a Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat. And this time, they did not have to take out the trash. Folk singing legend Arlo Guthrie had a sentimental reunion on Thanksgiving Day with Alice Pelkey Brock, the woman who was the inspiration behind the singer’s 1967 spoken-word anti-war song about littering, “Alice’s Restaurant” (also known as “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree”). The song also led to a 1969 movie of the same name directed by Arthur Penn that starred Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, and James Broderick and had a cameo role by Brock, now 81.
With federal money available, East-West rail commission plans first hearing on Boston-Springfield passenger service
SPRINGFIELD — The Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission — created this summer to come up with a permanent body to manage, and enhance, passenger rail through the region — will host its first meeting Dec. 9 in Pittsfield. The 11 a.m. meeting is at Berkshire Innovation Center,...
This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”
It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?
Very Merry Maple Festival in downtown Amherst Friday
AMHERST — Holiday season downtown will be in full swing Friday, with the Very Merry Maple Festival and Tree Lighting activities running between 3 to 7 p.m. In addition to the tradition that started in 1966 with lights placed on a living tree on North Common, Amherst Regional Middle School Chorus will sing from Town Hall steps and the University of Massachusetts Amherst March Band will lead a parade.
New England is home to 2 of the ‘most spectacular’ winter light displays in America
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — If you’re looking to get mesmerized by the magic of the holidays this year, you’re in luck because New England is home to two of the “most spectacular” winter light displays in America, according to a new report. Frommer’s recently put together...
Top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Saratoga Springs
A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, November 28, drawing was sold in Saratoga Springs, the New York Lottery announced.
Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland at Symphony Hall on Dec. 2
Christmas music, circus performers and actors telling an uplifting holiday tale all combine to transport audiences to a magical land far away as part of the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland at Symphony Hall on Friday. The special holiday event, presented by MGM Springfield, begins at 7:30 p.m. “Our holiday-themed...
