KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area transportation officials could turn freeways into tollways

OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area transportation officials want to hear from the public about ways to fix congested freeways. One of the options they're considering: Turning those freeways into tollways, and charging drivers by the mile. While commuters are used to paying tolls to cross Bay Area bridges. But what...
CBS San Francisco

Update: Powell Street BART station reopens after major medical emergency

SAN FRANCISCO -- BART officials reported the Powell Street station was now reopened following a major medical emergency that shut it down for about an hour Saturday morning. The transit agency issued the alert at around 7:20 a.m. on the @SFBARTAlert Twitter account.Trains are currently not stopping at the Powell Street station. Muni is providing service between the Embarcadero and 24th Street stations. There is currently no direct Red Line (Richmond to Millbrae) or Green Line (Berryessa to Daly City) service.At around 8:20 a.m., BART officials said the incident was resolved and the station had reopened. Officials confirmed that a person was successfully rescued from the trackway, but did not provide any additional details. Riders were advised to expect some residual delays.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 people displaced by fire in multi-family residence in Pacifica

PACIFICA (BCN/CBSSF) -- Two people in Pacifica have been displaced following a fire in their residence on Monday evening, the North County Fire Authority said.            Six fire companies responded to the blaze in the 900 block of Linda Mar Boulevard at approximately 7:19 p.m.        Firefighters arrived and found smoke coming from a multi-family residence. They made an aggressive attack and began search and rescue operations but no one was inside at the time, the Fire Authority said.The fire was extinguished and no other buildings were affected. The North County Fire Authority noted that the building's sprinkler system activated, which confined the fire to its origin area.Two residents are now displaced and are being aided by the Red Cross. There were no injuries.This fire is currently under investigation.
PACIFICA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police: Man found shot near bus, dies at hospital

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Monday night, marking the city's 112th homicide. The gunfire erupted around 10:25 p.m. on the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue, police said. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Cyclist seriously injured in Northwest Berkeley crash

A cyclist remains hospitalized after he was struck and injured Friday night by a car driver at a Northwest Berkeley intersection that street safety advocates have long warned is unsafe for pedestrians and bicyclists. The collision happened just after 7 p.m. on Friday, Berkeley Police Officer Byron White said, when...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

I-880 in Oakland Reopens After Police Arrest Person Brandishing a Gun

All lanes of Interstate 880 in Oakland reopened early Monday morning after police said they arrested a person brandishing a gun. The closure happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of 66th Avenue and Hegenberger Road, near the Oakland Coliseum, police said. When officers arrived at the scene,...
Bakersfield Channel

Numerous people injured following pileup on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO — More than a dozen people were injured on Thursday, November 25th, following a multi-vehicle crash on the Bay Bridge that caused a nightmare for commuters trying to get into San Francisco. First responders helped numerous people injured at the scene, including eight adults and eight children,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Medical emergency closes BART station

Update: The Bart Powell Street station has reopened with normal service resumed after the rescue of a person on the trackway, BART officials said. SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART Saturday morning reported a station closure at Powell Street in San Francisco due to a major medical emergency. Trains are not currently stopping at the Powell […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Crash Fatality on I-880 and Winton Avenue in Hayward

On the evening of Monday, November 21, 2022, the California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-alert for a motorcycle crash fatality in Hayward. The incident occurred on northbound Interstate 880 at Winton Avenue around 7:00 p.m., according to officials. Details on the Motorcycle Crash Fatality on I-880 in Hayward. Officials reported...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Person struck, killed while trespassing on Caltrain tracks in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Caltrain commuter train fatally struck an individual on the tracks in San Francisco Saturday morning.According to Caltrain, the incident occurred at approximately 8:58 a.m. when northbound Caltrain #221 fatally struck the person, who was trespassing on the tracks in Tunnel 3.A Caltrain official said there were 178 passengers on board. None of them was injured.This is Caltrain's tenth fatality in 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Head-On Collision on Altamont Pass Road Near Livermore Area

According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car accident occurred on Altamont Pass Road on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a Toyota Prius and a Honda Civic, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on Altamont Pass Road Near...
LIVERMORE, CA

