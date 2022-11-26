Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area transportation officials could turn freeways into tollways
OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area transportation officials want to hear from the public about ways to fix congested freeways. One of the options they're considering: Turning those freeways into tollways, and charging drivers by the mile. While commuters are used to paying tolls to cross Bay Area bridges. But what...
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: I-880 Reopens After Long Overnight Closure Due to Gun Incident
Sunday, November 27, marked the 44th anniversary of the City Hall assassinations of Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. The day was marked by a vigil in the Castro, with mourners linking last week's shooting in an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. [ABC 7]. Traffic was brought to a...
Update: Powell Street BART station reopens after major medical emergency
SAN FRANCISCO -- BART officials reported the Powell Street station was now reopened following a major medical emergency that shut it down for about an hour Saturday morning. The transit agency issued the alert at around 7:20 a.m. on the @SFBARTAlert Twitter account.Trains are currently not stopping at the Powell Street station. Muni is providing service between the Embarcadero and 24th Street stations. There is currently no direct Red Line (Richmond to Millbrae) or Green Line (Berryessa to Daly City) service.At around 8:20 a.m., BART officials said the incident was resolved and the station had reopened. Officials confirmed that a person was successfully rescued from the trackway, but did not provide any additional details. Riders were advised to expect some residual delays.
SFist
Muni Bus Hijacker Identified; SFPD Officer Stopped Bus Before It Hit Oncoming Traffic
We have a suspect ID and some further details about a wild Friday-after-Thanksgiving incident in the Mission District, in which a guy allegedly assaulted a Muni bus driver and bus-jacked the bus. As we reported over the weekend, a Muni bus was hijacked in Bernal Heights and taken on a...
2 people displaced by fire in multi-family residence in Pacifica
PACIFICA (BCN/CBSSF) -- Two people in Pacifica have been displaced following a fire in their residence on Monday evening, the North County Fire Authority said. Six fire companies responded to the blaze in the 900 block of Linda Mar Boulevard at approximately 7:19 p.m. Firefighters arrived and found smoke coming from a multi-family residence. They made an aggressive attack and began search and rescue operations but no one was inside at the time, the Fire Authority said.The fire was extinguished and no other buildings were affected. The North County Fire Authority noted that the building's sprinkler system activated, which confined the fire to its origin area.Two residents are now displaced and are being aided by the Red Cross. There were no injuries.This fire is currently under investigation.
santaclaranews.org
Tragic Car Accident in Santa Clara This Weekend, Police Ask for Assistance
Two vehicles collided on San Tomas Expressway and El Camino Real just after midnight on Friday. One passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. According to the Santa Clara police department, a Volvo was speeding westbound on El Camino Real at San Tomas Expressway and likely ran a red light.
One dead after Tesla hurtles off two-lane road south of San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif (KRON) — A Tesla with two occupants struggled with a curve on a windy road south of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, and one man died in the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday around 3:43 p.m., a 2023 Tesla 3 was heading south on San Felipe Road, just […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police: Man found shot near bus, dies at hospital
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Monday night, marking the city's 112th homicide. The gunfire erupted around 10:25 p.m. on the 3400 block of San Pablo Avenue, police said. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
berkeleyside.org
Cyclist seriously injured in Northwest Berkeley crash
A cyclist remains hospitalized after he was struck and injured Friday night by a car driver at a Northwest Berkeley intersection that street safety advocates have long warned is unsafe for pedestrians and bicyclists. The collision happened just after 7 p.m. on Friday, Berkeley Police Officer Byron White said, when...
Police ask for help identifying a foot found at Bay Area beach
Bay Area police are asking anyone with information about a foot found inside a running shoe to get in touch.
NBC Bay Area
I-880 in Oakland Reopens After Police Arrest Person Brandishing a Gun
All lanes of Interstate 880 in Oakland reopened early Monday morning after police said they arrested a person brandishing a gun. The closure happened shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of 66th Avenue and Hegenberger Road, near the Oakland Coliseum, police said. When officers arrived at the scene,...
Bakersfield Channel
Numerous people injured following pileup on Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO — More than a dozen people were injured on Thursday, November 25th, following a multi-vehicle crash on the Bay Bridge that caused a nightmare for commuters trying to get into San Francisco. First responders helped numerous people injured at the scene, including eight adults and eight children,...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland P.D. homicide investigator shares daily work, challenges
For the third straight year, the city Oakland marked a grim milestone: more than 100 murders. We spent a day with an OPD homicide investigator as the department and the city grapple with another deadly year.
Bank in South San Francisco robbed by armed suspect Monday morning
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– South San Francisco police are seeking a man who robbed a bank on Monday morning. Officers responded at 9:44 a.m. Monday to a report of a robbery in which the suspect entered a bank in the 100 block of McLellan Drive, pointed a handgun at a teller and demanded money, police […]
Medical emergency closes BART station
Update: The Bart Powell Street station has reopened with normal service resumed after the rescue of a person on the trackway, BART officials said. SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART Saturday morning reported a station closure at Powell Street in San Francisco due to a major medical emergency. Trains are not currently stopping at the Powell […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Crash Fatality on I-880 and Winton Avenue in Hayward
On the evening of Monday, November 21, 2022, the California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-alert for a motorcycle crash fatality in Hayward. The incident occurred on northbound Interstate 880 at Winton Avenue around 7:00 p.m., according to officials. Details on the Motorcycle Crash Fatality on I-880 in Hayward. Officials reported...
NBC Bay Area
SF Restaurant Owners Concerned About Safety After Vandalism, Break-Ins
A well known San Francisco business has been vandalized and broken into for the second time. Owners of El Faro, a Mexican fast food joint in the Mission District, are concerned about the state of the neighborhood. "It just seems easier to get rid of than to keep fixing it...
KTVU FOX 2
College student hospitalized after being struck by alleged drunk driver in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A 20-year-old college student was taken to the ICU last week after she was allegedly struck by a drunk driver. Michelle Urzua was driving with a friend down El Camino Real in San Mateo around 1 a.m. on Nov. 21 when they were hit by an intoxicated driver supposedly going 80 mph, according to GoFundMe.
Person struck, killed while trespassing on Caltrain tracks in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- A Caltrain commuter train fatally struck an individual on the tracks in San Francisco Saturday morning.According to Caltrain, the incident occurred at approximately 8:58 a.m. when northbound Caltrain #221 fatally struck the person, who was trespassing on the tracks in Tunnel 3.A Caltrain official said there were 178 passengers on board. None of them was injured.This is Caltrain's tenth fatality in 2022.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Head-On Collision on Altamont Pass Road Near Livermore Area
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal car accident occurred on Altamont Pass Road on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a Toyota Prius and a Honda Civic, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on Altamont Pass Road Near...
