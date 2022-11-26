ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Crypto Crash: Can Shiba Inu Reach $1 in 2023?

Shiba Inu tokens have lost 74% of their value in 2022, after delivering a historic return in 2021. Investors' faith in cryptocurrency markets has plummeted following a string of high-profile collapses across the industry. Shiba Inu faces a big mathematical hurdle to reaching $1 per token. You’re reading a free...
u.today

Shiba Inu: is it still worth investing in the altcoin meme?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool

Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in 2023 Instead

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are silly meme tokens, and they don't have much long-term promise. Investors seeking a growing business that benefits from strong competitive advantages should look at Block. With shares down 61% in 2022, now is a good time to buy the stock as we look toward the...
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
u.today

Shytoshi Kusama Shares Mysterious SHIB Post, XRP Prepares for Major Price Action, Shiba Inu Announces “Exclusive Deal” with Travala: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Mysterious Shiba post from lead SHIB dev puzzles community. Mysterious Shiba Inu-related tweets from both the community and the project’s team continue popping up here and there. This time, it was SHIB lead dev Shytoshi Kusama to puzzle meme coin supporters: yesterday he shared a cryptic “WOOF” with his followers. Even though Kusama did not reveal the true message behind this tweet was, it seems that his intention was to encourage the SHIB community at the time of a major price rollback. The post quickly gained traction, getting more than 4,000 likes and 800 comments. Some followers used the post as an opportunity to share SHIB memes, while others used it as a chance to ask if the tweet was somehow hinting at Shibarium getting released soon.
thenewscrypto.com

Shiba Inu Worth $16.56M Moved by Whales as Market Rebounds

The sum of all SHIBs that have been transferred is estimated to be roughly $16.56 million. This massive transaction allegedly occurred between Crypto.com and Binance. After a year of volatility in the cryptocurrency market, prices have started recovering in recent days. Yesterday, there was a significant increase. The coins are still trading in the green, prompting optimistic forecasts for the year-end. Shiba Inu prices have gained marginally in the last day. As of this writing, the going rate for SHIB is around $0.000009302.
cryptonewsz.com

New tokens Aptos (APT) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) surge while Shiba Inu (SHIB) shows resilience!

Even as some fiat currencies are losing value against the US dollar amid gloomy economic forecasts, the cryptocurrency market has shown resilience after suffering one of the worst crashes in May this year. Many top-ranking cryptos like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have managed to trade in a stable range for several weeks, while new tokens like Aptos (APT) and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have surged quickly.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu: Here’s where SHIB stands after whales dump $5M

Ethereum whales sold off a good number of SHIB tokens amid abysmal performance. The long-term sentiment of SHIB could be positive as investors remained hopeful about their actions. Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] stay at the top of the holdings by Ethereum [ETH] whales could be threatened due to a notable reduction...
torquenews.com

Tesla Cybertruck: 1,5 Million Reservation Holders, Needs To Start Selling ASAP

Given the increasing competition from traditional automakers, Tesla needs to recover the momentum created with the launch of the Cybertruck, after – long - three years without a new electric model on the market: the million and a half Cybertruck accumulated reservations should by all means work as a guarantee of business success.
TEXAS STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Elon Musk faces issues beyond Twitter, with rumors of Tesla workers actively unionizing

Because his Twitter acquisition wasn’t actively causing enough issues for him, Elon Musk can now look forward to Tesla workers unionizing. This development according to a tweet by Christian Smalls, an increasingly influential union leader who co-founded the Amazon Labor Union, which rallied workers in an unprecedented legal victory against the retail giant, earning plaudits from Trevor Noah, Senator Bernie Sanders, President Biden, and a place on TIME Magazine’s Top 100 Most Influential People of 2022.
AOL Corp

'Cash is king' right now, says strategist

Rallies within the current bear market are a good time to reallocate holdings — and staying in cash isn’t a bad idea, says one strategist. “We’re recommending to take advantage of these times when the market is having a bull rally, during this bear market — to reallocate portfolios —to clean up some of the holdings that you don’t want any more and repositions to things that we like,” Kathy Entwistle, managing director at Morgan Stanley, told Yahoo Finance Live.

Comments / 0

Community Policy