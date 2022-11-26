Read full article on original website
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lightsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony JamesSan Antonio, TX
Former San Antonio mayor to convert Southside golf course into arboretum
A former San Antonio mayor is leading the change.
Best Areas Of San Antonio, Texas To Buy A Home
Planning to move to San Antonio, TX? Get to know the city's neighborhoods and surrounding towns, and learn the best places to buy a home.
Cibolo — a San Antonio suburb with small town vibes and big city amenities
This Alamo City 'burb has it all, even a farm-to-table restaurant.
San Antonio’s Piñata Protest wins $7,000 grant through vote-based campaign
Piñata Protest, known for 'accordion powered Tex-Mex punk,' was the sole Alamo City act in the competition, run by Hopdoddy Burger Bar and music nonprofit Black Fret.
travelawaits.com
11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lights
It's less than a month until Christmas, which means holiday lights are on display around San Antonio. With Thanksgiving over and lights around San Antonio, it feels like Christmas.
7 sweet San Antonio restaurants, bars, and coffee shops to escape from holiday stress
It's the most wonderful stressful time of the year! We get it — the holidays can be heavenly and challenging at the same time. If you're in dire need of a cozy escape from it all, give these local restaurants/coffee shops/bars a try. At the very least, you'll find plenty of Instagrammable Christmas opportunities and chances to escape from the stress of the holidays. Don't be a grinch, just get away!Poetic Republic Coffee & Wine CoPoetic Republic Coffee feels like San Antonio's own slice of Stars Hollow (here's looking at you Gilmore Girls fans) nestled on South Presa Street. Order...
Metallica skipping over San Antonio on its newly unveiled M72 tour
The closest the tour will get to the Alamo City is Arlington's AT&T Stadium.
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millions
In light of Giving Tuesday, I wanted to highlight one San Antonio resident giving generously to help the community. Christopher "Kit" Goldsbury is the wealthiest person in San Antonio and also one of the most generous. So let's take a quick look at his story.
San Antonio-based Whataburger opens first of 50 planned Atlanta locations
The ATL’s first orange-and-white striped outpost opened Monday with 140 people on the payroll.
KSAT 12
Injured bald eagle that escaped crate on North Side found safe, San Antonio bird rescue says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio bird rehabilitation organization has recovered an injured bald eagle that escaped its crate on the North Side. Last Chance Forever, the Bird of Prey Conservancy, told KSAT that the bird was recovered safely Tuesday morning and is receiving treatment. The bald eagle was...
Click2Houston.com
Local singers take home titles at National Mariachi Competition
HOUSTON – We know Houston is filled with talent - from athletes to artists to actors to musicians - we have it all. And we’re also home to some very talented mariachi singers!. Eduardo Antonio Trevino and Alan Aguilar just competed in the 28th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza in...
tpr.org
Tickets on sale for December's UTSA championship game, Alamo Bowl
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. Tickets are now on sale for two major college football games at the Alamodome in downtown San Antonio in December.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio
We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday morning in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that one woman died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred between Harry Wurzbach and Nacogdoches Road.
Rosario’s Mexican Café in Southtown closes
SAN ANTONIO — A popular Southtown establishment has closed its doors. Consistently named the ‘Best Mexican Restaurant in San Antonio’ by food critics, Rosario’s Mexican Café y Cantina has been a fixture at the corner of Alamo and St. Mary’s for more than two decades.
Texas named worst state for a girl’s night based on safety, costs of drinks, access to five-star bars
Texas ranks dead last on the list due to low safety levels and high overall costs.
KTSA
Man stabbed several times by two women at San Antonio bus stop
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was stabbed several times by two women at a San Antonio bus stop. FOX 29 reports it happened at around 9:30 P.M. Monday at South Zarzamora and Southwest Military. The victim was at the bus stop and arguing...
23-Year-Old Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Sunday in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that one person was injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 6000 block of IH-10 West.
KSAT 12
San Antonio civil rights icon Emma Tenayuca to be honored with street designation
SAN ANTONIO – Local civil rights icon Emma Tenayuca is set to be honored decades after her work and activism in San Antonio. On Monday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo, along with the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute, announced they had recently co-wrote a council consideration request seeking the designation of a Memorial Way to commemorate the Tenayuca’s legacy.
CultureMap San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
