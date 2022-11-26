ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
travelawaits.com

11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
CultureMap San Antonio

7 sweet San Antonio restaurants, bars, and coffee shops to escape from holiday stress

It's the most wonderful stressful time of the year! We get it — the holidays can be heavenly and challenging at the same time. If you're in dire need of a cozy escape from it all, give these local restaurants/coffee shops/bars a try. At the very least, you'll find plenty of Instagrammable Christmas opportunities and chances to escape from the stress of the holidays. Don't be a grinch, just get away!Poetic Republic Coffee & Wine CoPoetic Republic Coffee feels like San Antonio's own slice of Stars Hollow (here's looking at you Gilmore Girls fans) nestled on South Presa Street. Order...
Click2Houston.com

Local singers take home titles at National Mariachi Competition

HOUSTON – We know Houston is filled with talent - from athletes to artists to actors to musicians - we have it all. And we’re also home to some very talented mariachi singers!. Eduardo Antonio Trevino and Alan Aguilar just competed in the 28th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza in...
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio

We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
KSAT 12

San Antonio civil rights icon Emma Tenayuca to be honored with street designation

SAN ANTONIO – Local civil rights icon Emma Tenayuca is set to be honored decades after her work and activism in San Antonio. On Monday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo, along with the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute, announced they had recently co-wrote a council consideration request seeking the designation of a Memorial Way to commemorate the Tenayuca’s legacy.
CultureMap San Antonio

