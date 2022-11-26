ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, MS

Man accused of abusing mom, threatening deputies

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Nwv2_0jOQccac00

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to shoot Jones Conty deputies while they were responding to a call on Friday, November 25.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the deputies were responding to a welfare concern about an older woman who lives on Mack Brown Road in the Johnson Community. At the scene, a family member told deputies they were afraid the woman’s son had shot and killed her and himself.

Jones County deputy injured in shooting, suspect captured

After forcing themselves inside the home, JCSD officials said Jarvis Adams, 39, pointed a gun at the three deputies and threatened to shoot them. The deputies were able to deescalate the situation and convinced Adams to drop his gun and surrender.

Officials said his mother showed signs of physical abuse. Adams was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 2

Mama4paws
3d ago

Get away from the cause of your anger, you are turning on your MOM. She gave you life you break her heart. Praying that you and your Mom find GODS Peace inside you. If my mom was still alive I would love to sit and talk to her. Your mom is still alive and you can talk to her anyday, I can't . I pray you realize the hurt, the pain and sadness you caused your mom, before its too late. Show her you love her.🙏🙏🙏🙏 for both of you.

Reply
2
Related
WJTV 12

Moss Point man accused of stabbing woman found dead

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WHLT) – The man who was wanted for stabbing a woman in Marion County was found dead. Marion County deputies said Johnny Lee Nichols was found dead in Moss Point. CBS affiliate WLOX reported Nichols shot and killed himself near 2nd Street Park. Nichols was wanted for attempted murder in Marion County […]
MOSS POINT, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers

A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
MOSS POINT, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old Simpson County man

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Dennis M. Murray, of Mendenhall. He is described as five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes. According to MBI, Murray was last seen on Monday, November 28 just after 1:45 p.m. […]
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

MHP investigates 6 fatal crashes during Thanksgiving weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating six fatal crashes that happened during the 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period. During the enforcement period, MHP issued 9,179 citations, made 172 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 212 crashes resulting in 43 injuries with six fatal crashes and six deaths. The fatal […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Wiggins Police Seeking Identity Of Wanted Woman

The Wiggins Police Department is trying to find her identity. If you have any information, please contact the Wiggins Police Department at (601) 928-5444 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 Tips. You can also submit a tip via the web at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
WIGGINS, MS
WDAM-TV

No injuries reported in 2-vehicle collision, vehicle fire on I-59

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - No injuries were reported in a 2-vehicle collision on Interstate 59, which resulted in a vehicle fire. At approximately 7:45 a.m Tuesday morning, firefighters from the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department, Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to the report of a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision on Interstate 59 Southbound, just north of the Bouie River Bridge.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Occupants escape before pickup truck collided with train overnight in Jones Co.

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Occupants of a pickup truck acted quickly to escape a crash with a train overnight Thursday in Moselle. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to the call around 1:15 a.m., of a train hitting a red GMC pickup truck on Ovett-Moselle Road behind Lay’s Company.
MOSELLE, MS
WLBT

MHP pursuit ends with suspect’s vehicle in flames

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle pursuit on Thanksgiving afternoon left a car in flames. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol - Troop K, a suspect vehicle pursuit, which started in Troop K’s district, ended in Forrest County, in Troop J’s district, after the suspect’s car overheated.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing man reported in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 50-year-old Johnnie Bennett was last seen leaving Merit Health Wesley on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. He was reportedly headed to work after being there with a family member. Family members said he...
HATTIESBURG, MS
ourmshome.com

Five local players sign baseball scholarships with Southern Miss

University of Southern Mississippi head baseball coach Scott Berry announced recently the addition of 15 players for the 2024 season, including five student/athletes from the “Southern Six.”. The new signees include: right-hander pitcher/infielder Cal Culpepper (Clarkdale, Miss.), infielder T.J. Dunsford (East Central HS), catcher Jacob Keys (Brandon, Miss.), right-handed...
HATTIESBURG, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Two possible tornadoes reported in the county

There are being reports of two possible tornado touch downs earlier this afternoon. Jefferson Davis County firefighters are reporting debris and structural damage from one of the possible tornadoes off Barnes Avenue in Bassfield. MHP has also reported a possible tornado touched down on Highway 35 at the Jefferson Davis/Marion County Line.
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

45K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy