ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe woman breaks into ex-boyfriend’s home, causing physical altercation; eight-month-old child present

By Aysha Decuir
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGh8L_0jOQcY0a00

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 10:09 PM, the Monroe Police Department responded to a disturbance reported on South First Street. The disturbance led to the arrest of 29-year-old Samone Thompson. Thompson was charged with home invasion damage to property and battery of a dating partner child endangerment.

The victim informed officers that Thompson kicked in his door and entered his home without permission. Once Thompson entered the victim’s residence, he began a verbal altercation.

Eventually, the victim removed Samone from his residence, but she soon reentered and began to cause damage within the residence. She broke two televisions and the victim’s girlfriend’s cellphone.

After causing damage to the victim’s personal belongings, Thompson also began a physical altercation with the victim and his girlfriend. During the physical altercation, there was an eight-month-old child present that belonged to Samone and the victim.

Authorities were able to handcuff Samone and take her into custody. Samone was placed in the backseat of the patrol car and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman accused of dragging police officer with vehicle after stealing items from Dillards; arrested

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 26, 2022, at approximately 5:03 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched for a theft that took place in Dillard’s located in the Pecanland Mall. The police learned that 47-year-old Twanna Lenoir allegedly took several polo shirts and boxer briefs without paying. […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police discover Monroe woman unconscious in car allegedly under the influence of narcotics; taken into custody

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 28, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Hamilton Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a woman unconscious in the driveway. Upon arrival, police located 29-year-old Sarah Ashley Terral unconscious in the driver’s seat […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Driver attempts to take vehicle at DWI scene, arrested by West Monroe Police for possessing warrant and firearm

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:51 PM, the West Monroe Police Department was attending to a DWI arrest and was awaiting the arrival of a driver for the vehicle. Once the driver, 38-year-old Jacob Hamilton Kottenrook, arrived at the scene, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted by Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested after stalking woman on Snapchat, agents say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Louisiana Probation and Parole agents received an anonymous tip that 32-year-old James Cody McMahon was allegedly stalking a female on Snapchat. Agents then made contact with McMahon at his residence on Millhaven Road in Monroe, La. McMahon […]
MONROE, LA
CBS 42

2 Louisiana men who allegedly threatened to kill deputy arrested following police standoff

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 27, 2022, deputies investigated a burglary complaint on Ticheli Road in Monroe, Louisiana. During the investigation, deputies mentioned that 29-year-old Demartravis Baker and 27-year-old James E. Gayden III were identified as possible suspects; Baker was a resident of Ticheli Road. According to the report, the deputy killed an aggressive […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested for firing shots while intoxicated

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 27, 2022, the Monroe Police Department answered a shots fired call through ShotSpotter. The shots were reported to have been fired on South 7th Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, they noticed a male, whom they later identified as James Earl Robinson. Robison was seen sitting in the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man crashes vehicle while under the influence of meth; arrested by State Police

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on LA 34 near LA 3033 on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Upon arrival, bystanders informed troopers that the driver ran across a pasture and someone allegedly fired a gunshot. Authorities then pulled into […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

“You’re not getting my daughter”: West Monroe man accused of kidnapping daughter; choked victim with gun in his hand

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched about a disturbance on Bonner Drive in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, a witness advised police that they observed 35-year-old Timothy Lakeith Elliot with a handgun in his right hand and his left […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman allegedly shoots at ex-husband as he attempted to visit children on Thanksgiving, police confirm

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 24, 2022, at 4:48 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to McKeen Plaza Apartments in reference to a possible shooting and damage to property complaint. Once at the scene, police learned that 36-year-old Domeca Larissa Williams allowed her ex-husband to visit […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police Department requesting assistance locating/identifying suspect wanted for multiple charges

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Department is requesting assistance in identifying and locating the suspect pictured below. The suspect was last seen driving a black Chevrolet Impala and is wanted for aggravated battery, shoplifting, and resisting an officer. If anyone has information on the identify of this person or her location, you are urged […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Wellness check lands West Monroe man behind bars; allegedly threatened to assault police en route to jail

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 24, 2022, around 10:14 AM, the Monroe Police Department received a call that 27-year-old Hunter McKenzie Varino texted his girlfriend stating, “I’m going to meet God today.” According to police, the text message also included a picture of Varino’s […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy