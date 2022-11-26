Read full article on original website
KTSA
Man stabbed several times by two women at San Antonio bus stop
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was stabbed several times by two women at a San Antonio bus stop. FOX 29 reports it happened at around 9:30 P.M. Monday at South Zarzamora and Southwest Military. The victim was at the bus stop and arguing...
Man stabbed several times by two women following argument at bus stop
SAN ANTONIO — A man is now in the hospital after two random women came up and one of them reportedly stabbed him. It happened on Zarzamora near South Park Mall on the southside just before 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police say it happened at a bus stop when a...
Man shot multiple times inside his car parked in front of his home, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot multiple times late Sunday night as he was parked in front of his home and sitting inside his car, police say. It happened on the southeast side of town at the 2300 block of Hicks Avenue. Officers found the man, who is...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday morning in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that one woman died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred between Harry Wurzbach and Nacogdoches Road.
1 injured in shooting at Givens Park in east Austin
One person was injured after a shooting in east Austin's Givens Park Tuesday afternoon.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that 2 people were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the Loop 410 access road, near Callaghan Road.
news4sanantonio.com
NW Austin bar patrons tackle man after he points gun at bartender, posts bond 48hrs later
AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: There is a growing concern on Tuesday about how a man accused of pulling a gun on his ex-girlfriend in a northwest Austin bar could be released on $40,000 bond in less than two days. Gavin Rush is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend in head on Thanksgiving night, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving night at a home in West Bexar County, according to jail records. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Paris Shaw, 24, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of De Zavala Road after someone reported him looking into vehicles. San Antonio police responded to the scene and Shaw ran off, BCSO said.
Suspect arrested for aggravated assault following incident during basketball game at gym
SAN ANTONIO — The suspect in an assault at at a Tru Fit gym is out on bond Monday morning. The original incident happened back in October after a game of basketball, but police spent about a month searching for the suspect. Court documents show the suspect and victim...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman arrested after stabbing 17-year-old nephew
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested Friday after she was accused of stabbing her 17-year-old nephew. Police are identifying the aunt as 36-year-old Renelle Nicole Trevino. The stabbing took place along Fortuna Street Friday night on the West side. Police say the nephew was trying to...
Almost 40 tenants evacuated from their apartments due to 2-alarm fire
SAN ANTONIO — A fire early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on the northside has displaced almost 40 tenants from their homes. It happened just before 3 a.m. at The Place at Oak Hills apartments off Northwest Military Highway near Lockhill Selma Road. When first responders arrived, they...
Texas Man Whose House Was Burned Down By Upset Girlfriend Speaks Out
New details emerge about the case that involves a woman burning her boyfriend's house down after a woman picked up his phone.
Man recovering after being shot in the arm while out walking on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — A young man who was walking home late Saturday night on the northwest side is recovering after he was shot in the arm. Police were called out to the 6500 block of Spring Hurst Drive near Babcock Rd around 11:19 p.m. Police say the victim was...
Person of interest in disappearance of missing Domain resident arrested
AUSTIN, Texas — A person of interest in the disappearance of missing Domain resident Justin Haden has been arrested. The U.S. Marshals confirmed to KVUE on Tuesday that Gavin Mcloud Roberts was arrested on Nov. 23 at a residence in Thornton by the District of Colorado Violent Offender Task Force. He is charged with tampering with a corpse and fabrication of physical evidence, as well as one additional charge that has not been disclosed.
KSAT 12
Injured bald eagle that escaped crate on North Side found safe, San Antonio bird rescue says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio bird rehabilitation organization has recovered an injured bald eagle that escaped its crate on the North Side. Last Chance Forever, the Bird of Prey Conservancy, told KSAT that the bird was recovered safely Tuesday morning and is receiving treatment. The bald eagle was...
San Antonio law firm representing mother of Uvalde shooting victim
SAN ANTONIO — We are learning more about a federal lawsuit filed on Monday as a result of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Numerous defendants are listed including the maker of the gun the shooter used to killed 19 students and two teachers. LM Law Group...
news4sanantonio.com
Parents arrested after police find starving 6-year-old
SAN ANTONIO- Two people have been arrested after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. When they arrived, police found the malnourished child along with his father. The officer on scene said the child looked malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who took the child to the hospital.
Police searching for suspect who shot, killed man outside west-side Walgreens
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man outside of a west-side Walgreens early Sunday morning. It happened just after midnight at the 4700 block of West Commerce St near South General McMullen. The police sergeant on the scene said two men...
fox7austin.com
Police asking for help identifying East Austin bank robbery suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying a bank robbery suspect. Police said on Nov. 28, at 1:02 p.m., officers responded to a bank robbery at the IBC Bank located at 2817 E Cesar Chavez St. The suspect entered the bank, approached...
KSAT 12
‘I didn’t know what to do’: 12-year-old wakes to flames in bedroom of North Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – Ten people have been forced out of their apartments after a fire broke out in a North Side complex overnight. It happened at the Oak Hills Place Apartments, near Northwest Military and Lockhill Selma Road. The fire started in the bedroom of 12-year-old Izabella Aguirre. “I...
