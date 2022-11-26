ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSAT 12

San Antonio man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend in head on Thanksgiving night, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for fatally shooting his girlfriend on Thanksgiving night at a home in West Bexar County, according to jail records. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said Paris Shaw, 24, was arrested at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of De Zavala Road after someone reported him looking into vehicles. San Antonio police responded to the scene and Shaw ran off, BCSO said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman arrested after stabbing 17-year-old nephew

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested Friday after she was accused of stabbing her 17-year-old nephew. Police are identifying the aunt as 36-year-old Renelle Nicole Trevino. The stabbing took place along Fortuna Street Friday night on the West side. Police say the nephew was trying to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Person of interest in disappearance of missing Domain resident arrested

AUSTIN, Texas — A person of interest in the disappearance of missing Domain resident Justin Haden has been arrested. The U.S. Marshals confirmed to KVUE on Tuesday that Gavin Mcloud Roberts was arrested on Nov. 23 at a residence in Thornton by the District of Colorado Violent Offender Task Force. He is charged with tampering with a corpse and fabrication of physical evidence, as well as one additional charge that has not been disclosed.
AUSTIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Parents arrested after police find starving 6-year-old

SAN ANTONIO- Two people have been arrested after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished during a welfare check at a Northwest Side home. The police were called out around 4 a.m. Friday at a home off Timberhurst near Grissom Road. When they arrived, police found the malnourished child along with his father. The officer on scene said the child looked malnourished and immediately called for EMS, who took the child to the hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Police asking for help identifying East Austin bank robbery suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying a bank robbery suspect. Police said on Nov. 28, at 1:02 p.m., officers responded to a bank robbery at the IBC Bank located at 2817 E Cesar Chavez St. The suspect entered the bank, approached...
AUSTIN, TX

