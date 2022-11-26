Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jersey Boys live on stage: White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Pl, White Plains, NY 10601.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Holiday Markets and Events Happening in Westchester NY in DecemberOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
Related
Off the Beaten Path: Ted Lasso billboard for Tyler Adams in Dutchess County
WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If there’s one community that *believes* in Tyler Adams, the captain of the U.S. men’s national soccer team, it’s his hometown of Wappingers Falls. The hit Apple TV+ show “Ted Lasso” placed motivational letters from the fictional soccer coach in the hometowns of players ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. […]
New Jersey Globe
Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing
Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Peekskill Police mourn loss of fellow officer
PEEKSKILL – The Peekskill Police Department announced the death of Police Officer Gregory Jones, Shield #15. “Loved by all, P.O. Jones will forever be remembered for his infectious, trademark smile and passion for helping others,” a Facebook post stated. “A 24-year veteran and dedicated man to the Peekskill Community, P.O. Jones was a School Resource Officer, Community Resource Officer, D.A.R.E. Instructor and a devout member of the Community Policing Unit. Above and beyond all, Greg Jones was a great friend who had a gift for putting a smile on your face and lifting your spirits.”
theexaminernews.com
Antisemitic Symbol Found in Classroom at White Plains High School
A swastika was found earlier this month drawn on a desk in a classroom at White Plains High School. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca and High School Principal Emerly Martinez notified high school families about the incident prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, mentioning that White Plains High School has been designated as a No Place for Hate school since 2017.
7 Duhamel Drive, East Fishkill, NY 12533, East Fishkill, NY 12533 - $785,000
EAST FISHKILL, N.Y. — A property at 7 Duhamel Drive, East Fishkill, NY 12533 in East Fishkill is listed at $785,000. School District: Wappingers Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Mid-Hudson News Network
UPDATE… Cornwall fire damages home
CORNWALL – Fire Saturday evening damaged a residence on Beakes Road in Cornwall. According to first responders, the fire started in the garage and spread into the house displacing six children and two adults. Orange County investigators determined the cause of the fire to be a malfunctioning lithium battery...
Man and woman found shot to death in Danbury
A well being check in Danbury today turned up two people who had been shot to death, police said. Officers are called to a home on Clayton Road just after 3:00 p.m.
Body Of Missing Man With Rockland Ties Found At Garden State Parkway Rest Stop: Sources
The body of a missing Rockland County native was found at a Garden State Parkway rest stop in Montvale, just south of the state border, on Tuesday, responders said. No foul play was suspected in the death of Brian Lenihan, they said. Lenihan, 43, who most recently lived in Wilmington,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Seven first responders treated at hospital for possible fentanyl exposure
WASHINGTONVILLE – Washingtonville Police and Blooming Grove EMS members had to be treated as a precaution at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh on Saturday over a concern that they might have been exposed to deadly fentanyl. Those two police officers and five EMS workers responded at...
norwoodnews.org
Off-Duty NYPD School Cross Guard Arrested in The Bronx
An off-duty, NYPD school cross guard was arrested in The Bronx, police said. On Saturday, Nov. 26, at 6.29 p.m., police said an off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged in the 49th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Allerton, Morris Park, Van Nest, Pelham Parkway, Eastchester Gardens, and Pelham Gardens.
boropark24.com
Mayor Adams Completes Brooklyn Eruv Project by Signing 99-Year Lease for $1
A new eruv surrounds all of Boro Park, and most of Brooklyn, thanks to the work of the Brookyn Eruv Board and Vaad, and the oversight of Rabbi Yaakov Zeide and 10 additional rabbis: notably HaRav Asher Eckstein and HaRav Gavriel Tzinner, shlita, the dayan of Vishnitz and the author of Boi Toshiv.
Barstool Sports Star Set to Perform in Poughkeepsie, New York
Saturdays are for the boys but one of the stars from Barstool Sports will be performing in Poughkeepsie, New York on Friday, March 3. Barstool Sports is one of the most popular media brands in the world. Don't let the name fool you. Barstool Sports covers so much more than football, baseball, and hockey.
1 Dead, 7 Exposed To ‘Suspicious White Powder’ In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and seven first responders were treated after being exposed to a"suspicious white powder" On Monday, the Washingtonville Police Department and Blooming Grove EMS responded to a call reporting a man in cardiac arrest at a home on Burnett Way. "Suspicious White Powder" Discovered In...
Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
'The sixth borough': How Westchester became a Democratic firewall in New York
Other suburban counties went red, but not New York City’s northern neighbor.
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston youth charged after school threatened
A 14-year-old youth has been charged by Kingston Police after they investigated threats made against Kingston Secondary School last week. “On Friday, Kingston Police responded to a call in regards to an allegation of a potential threat made towards Kingston Secondary School by an unknown individual via social media,” police said in a news release.
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63
One of the most iconic singers and recognizable voices of the late 20th century, Irene Cara, is dead at 63. Born Irene Cara Escalera, on March 18, 1959, in The Bronx to a Puerto Rican father and a Cuban-American mother, she was taking piano lessons by age five after learning to play the instrument by ear.
Man Wanted For Murder in Mexico Found In Hudson Valley, New York
Turns out a man who's "proven to be a danger" to the Hudson Valley is wanted in Mexico for murder. On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York Field Office arrested a Mexican national in the Hudson Valley. Man Wanted In Mexico Found...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh cabbie’s murder remains unsolved
NEWBURGH – The murder of Newburgh cab driver 51-year-old Jorge Arbayza De La Cruz remains unsolved over a year after he was gunned down outside his cab in what police believe was a robbery. De La Cruz, a native of Peru, had picked up a fare and around 8:40...
Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport
NEW YORK, NY – The flight from New York City to Utah was anything but the friendly skies when a male passenger held a straight razor to the neck of a woman sitting next to him. According to officials, after departing from JFK International Airport, Merrill Fackrell, 41, pulled a straight razor and held it near a woman’s throat seated next to him. Initial reports claim Fackrell demanded the woman pause her in-flight movie. It is not known how he got the razor on board or what caused him to act violently during the flight, but he was taken into The post Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0