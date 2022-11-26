ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, NY

New Jersey Globe

Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing

Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Mid-Hudson News Network

Peekskill Police mourn loss of fellow officer

PEEKSKILL – The Peekskill Police Department announced the death of Police Officer Gregory Jones, Shield #15. “Loved by all, P.O. Jones will forever be remembered for his infectious, trademark smile and passion for helping others,” a Facebook post stated. “A 24-year veteran and dedicated man to the Peekskill Community, P.O. Jones was a School Resource Officer, Community Resource Officer, D.A.R.E. Instructor and a devout member of the Community Policing Unit. Above and beyond all, Greg Jones was a great friend who had a gift for putting a smile on your face and lifting your spirits.”
PEEKSKILL, NY
theexaminernews.com

Antisemitic Symbol Found in Classroom at White Plains High School

A swastika was found earlier this month drawn on a desk in a classroom at White Plains High School. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Ricca and High School Principal Emerly Martinez notified high school families about the incident prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, mentioning that White Plains High School has been designated as a No Place for Hate school since 2017.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Daily Voice

7 Duhamel Drive, East Fishkill, NY 12533, East Fishkill, NY 12533 - $785,000

EAST FISHKILL, N.Y. — A property at 7 Duhamel Drive, East Fishkill, NY 12533 in East Fishkill is listed at $785,000. School District: Wappingers Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

UPDATE… Cornwall fire damages home

CORNWALL – Fire Saturday evening damaged a residence on Beakes Road in Cornwall. According to first responders, the fire started in the garage and spread into the house displacing six children and two adults. Orange County investigators determined the cause of the fire to be a malfunctioning lithium battery...
CORNWALL, NY
norwoodnews.org

Off-Duty NYPD School Cross Guard Arrested in The Bronx

An off-duty, NYPD school cross guard was arrested in The Bronx, police said. On Saturday, Nov. 26, at 6.29 p.m., police said an off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged in the 49th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Allerton, Morris Park, Van Nest, Pelham Parkway, Eastchester Gardens, and Pelham Gardens.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Weed is legal in NY: Here’s a list of dispensaries, including 2 on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Earlier this week, New York state announced the first round of individuals, business and nonprofits to receive marijuana retail dispensary licenses. Twenty-eight individuals and businesses and eight nonprofits were designated Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses by the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), including two businesses on Staten Island, for a total of 36 licenses statewide. Thirteen licenses were granted to New York City-based businesses or nonprofits.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston youth charged after school threatened

A 14-year-old youth has been charged by Kingston Police after they investigated threats made against Kingston Secondary School last week. “On Friday, Kingston Police responded to a call in regards to an allegation of a potential threat made towards Kingston Secondary School by an unknown individual via social media,” police said in a news release.
KINGSTON, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63

One of the most iconic singers and recognizable voices of the late 20th century, Irene Cara, is dead at 63. Born Irene Cara Escalera, on March 18, 1959, in The Bronx to a Puerto Rican father and a Cuban-American mother, she was taking piano lessons by age five after learning to play the instrument by ear.
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh cabbie’s murder remains unsolved

NEWBURGH – The murder of Newburgh cab driver 51-year-old Jorge Arbayza De La Cruz remains unsolved over a year after he was gunned down outside his cab in what police believe was a robbery. De La Cruz, a native of Peru, had picked up a fare and around 8:40...
NEWBURGH, NY
Shore News Network

Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport

NEW YORK, NY – The flight from New York City to Utah was anything but the friendly skies when a male passenger held a straight razor to the neck of a woman sitting next to him. According to officials, after departing from JFK International Airport, Merrill Fackrell, 41, pulled a straight razor and held it near a woman’s throat seated next to him. Initial reports claim Fackrell demanded the woman pause her in-flight movie. It is not known how he got the razor on board or what caused him to act violently during the flight, but he was taken into The post Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

