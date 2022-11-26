ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylian Mbappe is already making this World Cup his own

By Seth Vertelney
Two games into the World Cup, Kylian Mbappé has already stated his intention to make this tournament his own.

After scoring in a 4-1 win over Australia in the first game, Mbappé produced a brace against Denmark on Saturday to lead France to a 2-1 victory and become the first team to clinch qualification for the knockout phase.

The stats for Mbappé are already absurd: At 23, he’s got seven career World Cup goals already and 31 goals for his country. Days after Olivier Giroud tied Thierry Henry’s all-time France scoring record with his 51st goal, it appears to be a matter of when, not if, Mbappé has that record for himself.

Oh yeah, Mbappé also has a World Cup title to his name, won in 2018 at the age of 19. In a few weeks, he could have another.

The PSG star made the difference in the second half against Denmark, first scoring after a tremendous one-two with Theo Hernández before netting a late winner from close range off Antoine Griezmann’s pinpoint cross.

Going into this tournament, the story of France was one of unfortunate injuries to key players . Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kanté, Christopher Nkunku and Presnel Kimpembe are all out for this tournament, seriously jeopardizing France’s chance to be the first men’s team to repeat as World Cup champions since Brazil in 1962.

But the cupboard is hardly bare for Les Bleus. In Mbappé, France has perhaps the world’s best player, and the man who could lead them to glory again.

Watch Mbappe’s brace vs. Denmark

In stunner, Croatia objects to Canada coach Herdman's 'F Croatia' speech

Olivier Giroud equals Thierry Henry's goal record as France thumps Australia at World Cup

France is going to have to do this the hard way

