The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
thequakercampus.org
Tongva People and the Connection to Whittier College
Home to nearly 3.9 million residents and spanning about four thousand square miles, modern-day Los Angeles County is one of the largest counties in the state of California. But long before those millions of residents called this land home, the land now called Los Angeles was once the land owned and occupied by the Tongva Gabrieleno people. After the colonization of the Tongva people by the Spanish in the late 1700s (who gave them the name Gabrieleno), the Tongva were forced into giving up their land and have been fighting to regain control of it ever since. For the first time in over two hundred years, the Tongva people have finally received a portion of their land back in Los Angeles county.
knock-la.com
Ballot Curing Could Flip Key Races in LA Elections: An Explainer
It’s been nearly three weeks since Election Day, and while some key races have already been decided — Los Angeles prevented billionaire Rick Caruso from buying the mayoral election and ousted far-right-supported Sheriff Alex Villanueva as head of the deadliest sheriff’s department in the country — there are still critical city- and state-level races that could be decided during the ballot curing process.
rctc.org
Know Before You Go with SoCal 511
The Point: 511 service provides regional transportation resources to help navigate the Southland. Traveling anywhere in southern California? Southern California 511 (SoCal 511) makes it easier to get where you need to go. The 511 website offers traffic advisories, real-time train and bus arrival updates, bike routing, ridesharing resources, and veteran assistance all in one place for residents in Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim's District 2 race still too close to call
ANAHEIM, Calif. — With the midterm elections over and most votes counted, the new Anaheim City Council has mostly fallen into place. But as of Monday, one district race remained in the air. The race to represent District 2, covering parts of west Anaheim, was separated by fewer than...
eastcountymagazine.org
WHAT HAPPENED TO MICKEY GUIDRY? SAN MARCOS TEEN WENT MISSING THANKSGIVING WEEKEND NEAR OCOTILLO CAMP IN ANZA-BORREGO; WHEREABOUTS REMAIN A MYSTERY
Questions raised over early handling of case; no major search mounted for weeks after Jeep SUV found disabled 22 miles off-road in remote desert locale. February 25, 2010 (San Diego’s East County) - Grounded for stealing his stepfather's motorcycle and going joyriding November 20th in a Riverside County park, 16-year-old Mickey Guidry (also called Mike or Mikey) took his parents’ blue Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV on Thanksgiving to join friends who were camping at 5454 Split Mountain Road in Ocotillo Wells. He left camp at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 27th—and hasn’t been seen since. Now ECM has learned that this wasn't the first time the teen has gone missing. Sheriff officials are treating the case as a runaway.
spectrumnews1.com
Widow of slain El Monte sergeant files claim against Gascón, LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The widow of the a late El Monte police sergeant announced the filing Tuesday of a $25 million claim against Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón and other parties stemming from the ambush death of her husband and his partner in June, maintaining that the pair's killer should have been incarcerated at the time because of his prior criminal record.
nomadlawyer.org
Costa Mesa: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Costa Mesa, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Costa Mesa California. Located in Orange County, Costa Mesa has a variety of fun things to do. It is located between Los Angeles and San Diego. In addition to a variety of beach towns, Costa Mesa is home to many parks, restaurants and cultural attractions.
spectrumnews1.com
The SoCal 5: Restaurants with a view
A timeless treasure in Hollywood, Yamishiro sits up high in the Hollywood Hills. Contemporary Japanese cuisine comes with a picturesque setting of the LA skyline and mountaintop views, plus a charming courtyard that makes it the quintessential restaurant for your next special occasion in Los Angeles. With plenty of open-air seating, Yamishiro is open for dinner every day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
This Is California's 'Most Unique' Christmas Tradition
Even Santa is entitled to a vacation every once in awhile.
Abandoned House Burns in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Firefighters battled an abandoned house fire early Monday morning in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls just after 2:00 a.m., Nov. 28, for a house fire on the 1400 block of West Mission Boulevard.
laloyolan.com
4 local colleges threatened in school shooting note
A handwritten note threatening a shooting at four local campuses was found by a patron at the University of Southern California (USC) vs. University of Notre Dame University football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, according to multiple news sources and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives. The Loyolan confirmed that Pepperdine University in Malibu and California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks were among the colleges threatened in the note. LMU is not believed to have been among the four universities threatened.
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County's COVID hospitalizations rise to 255
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Orange County has risen to 255, according to the latest state data released Tuesday, as the expected cold-weather surge in virus transmission continues. State officials hadn’t updated their hospitalization numbers since Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday,...
sanclementejournal.com
Spirit of Dana Point Returns to the Harbor
After the heartbreaking loss two years ago of the Ocean Institute’s Dana Point tall ship icon, The Pilgrim, the “other” tall ship, The Spirit of Dana Point, recently underwent a detailed restoration process at San Diego’s Marine Group Boat Works, which made space for The Spirit to arrive in San Diego Bay on June 20th.
907 Pizza on the Way to Fullerton
A possible sale already in the works for the developing project
CNBC
Making $70K as a "water cop" in Los Angeles County
Fernando Gonzalez, 43, makes $70,000 a year as a water operator based in Calabasas, California, and says he is on track to make close to $100,000 with overtime this year. He is on the frontlines of combatting the historic "megadrought" in the southwestern U.S., and works with customers across parts of Los Angeles County to conserve water in the desert.
spectrumnews1.com
Report: LAPD serves search warrants in City Hall racism leak investigation
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Police Department has served search warrants in its investigation into the leaked conversation that led to the City Hall racism scandal, to determine if the conversation was recorded illegally, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday. The Times, citing sources who spoke anonymously...
KTLA.com
Long Beach International Tamales Festival returns for second year
The Long Beach International Tamales Festival is returning for its second annual holiday tradition on Dec. 4. Sal Flores-Trimble with the event joined us live along with some of the many vendors to preview the delicious one-day event. For more information visit lbhomeliving.com/lbtamalesfest. This segment aired on the KTLA 5...
spectrumnews1.com
Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
