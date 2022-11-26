ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments

WBKO

Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Two Kentucky teens, one from Bowling Green and another from Franklin, have been charged in a Nashville murder. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis, of Franklin, and Demarcus Boyd, of Bowling Green, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide. Police said one of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WSMV

Investigation underway after human skeletal remains found near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are working with forensic experts Monday to determine the source of human skeletal remains found Saturday in Williamson County. According to a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) media release, a hunter was tracking deer in a wooded area along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road when he discovered the human remains.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Historic Nashville releases 2022 Nashville Nine

A charter bus caught fire on I-40. The Coffee County Sheriff's Department provided pictures of the individuals and the car involved in the incident. Your submitted Halloween costume photos. Tennessee hospital dresses up NICU babies for Halloween. Updated: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT. A gallery of NICU babies...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Clarksville Regions Bank robbery

Activists call for new option for TN judges to prevent no supervision at age 19. Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County. Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Toll lanes in Tennessee? State leaders considering …. Some of Tennessee's leaders are expressing an openness...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov. 29, 2022

Samuel “Sammy” Chadwick, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 6, 1958, in Murray, to Edward Chadwick and Thelma Morris Chadwick. He was the owner of Chadwick’s Cleanup and Chadwick’s Lawn Care. He was a member of Glendale Church...
MURRAY, KY
rewind943.com

Mobile home destroyed in Calvert Drive fire

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Service responded to a fire at 959 Calvert Drive on Sunday just after 8:40 p.m. Fire Chief Ed Baggett said when firefighters arrived a mobile home was fully engulfed. Baggett said there was one person in the home who escaped...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery County apartment complex

An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery …. An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Newsmaker: International Torch Awards BBB. Newsmaker: International Torch Awards BBB.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN

