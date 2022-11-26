Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Campbell soldier dies after being found unresponsive
A U.S. Army soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell has died after he was found unresponsive in his Middle Tennessee home on Tuesday.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Clarksville Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Clarksville on Monday. The crash happened on Fort Campbell Boulevard, 1600 block at around 5:30 p.m. Officials confirmed that the accident involved a single vehicle and a pedestrian.
Pedestrian airlifted to Nashville hospital after Clarksville crash
One person is being taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
Authorities Hope Someone Knows Something About The Disappearance Of This Mother From Nashville, Tennessee
Forty years ago, a mother vanished from Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville Police Department has a person of interest in her disappearance, and authorities hope someone remembers information in her case.
WBKO
Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Two Kentucky teens, one from Bowling Green and another from Franklin, have been charged in a Nashville murder. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis, of Franklin, and Demarcus Boyd, of Bowling Green, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide. Police said one of...
Teen charged with bringing loaded pistol to school on first day
It was reportedly the 16-year-old girl's first day at Hillwood High School.
Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County
Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County.
Man dies after catching on fire at Nashville hospital, family says
A Middle Tennessee woman became a widow on Thanksgiving after she says her husband caught fire while being treated at TriStar Centennial Medical Center.
Fire reported at historic log cabin in Donelson
The fire began around 8 a.m. at the historic home property located at 1014 Stones River Road.
WKRN
Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar of Belle Meade home
Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle Meade home on Nov. 10. Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar …. Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle...
WSMV
Investigation underway after human skeletal remains found near Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives are working with forensic experts Monday to determine the source of human skeletal remains found Saturday in Williamson County. According to a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) media release, a hunter was tracking deer in a wooded area along the eastern part of Clovercroft Road when he discovered the human remains.
Community mourns the loss of Kwik Sak gas station clerk killed in Nashville
Community members said Patel was well loved and treated all his customers with kindness. Two teens from KY are charged with his murder
clarksvillenow.com
1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
WSMV
Historic Nashville releases 2022 Nashville Nine
A charter bus caught fire on I-40. The Coffee County Sheriff's Department provided pictures of the individuals and the car involved in the incident. Your submitted Halloween costume photos. Tennessee hospital dresses up NICU babies for Halloween. Updated: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT. A gallery of NICU babies...
WKRN
Clarksville Regions Bank robbery
Activists call for new option for TN judges to prevent no supervision at age 19. Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County. Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Toll lanes in Tennessee? State leaders considering …. Some of Tennessee's leaders are expressing an openness...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 29, 2022
Samuel “Sammy” Chadwick, 64, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at his home. He was born Jan. 6, 1958, in Murray, to Edward Chadwick and Thelma Morris Chadwick. He was the owner of Chadwick’s Cleanup and Chadwick’s Lawn Care. He was a member of Glendale Church...
rewind943.com
Mobile home destroyed in Calvert Drive fire
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Service responded to a fire at 959 Calvert Drive on Sunday just after 8:40 p.m. Fire Chief Ed Baggett said when firefighters arrived a mobile home was fully engulfed. Baggett said there was one person in the home who escaped...
Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
‘I’m hoping that it turns out to be my son’: Mother of missing teen hopes skeleton remains discovered in Williamson County brings closure
Law enforcement reached out to the family of Nieko Lisi after skeletal remains were discovered near Franklin, the last place he was seen. While confirmation hasn't been given, his mom says she hopes this time they get closure.
WKRN
Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery County apartment complex
An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Authorities investigating shooting at Montgomery …. An investigation is underway in Montgomery County following reports of an early morning shooting at Ramblewood Apartments. Newsmaker: International Torch Awards BBB. Newsmaker: International Torch Awards BBB.
Comments / 6