FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
"Ghostbusters" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESanta Barbara, CA
Folks Could Use A Break - Hwy 101 near Santa BarbaraSmiles2allSanta Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara Independent
The Public is Invited to Voice Opinions About the City of Santa Barbara’s Cruise Ship Program
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Thirty cruise ships were scheduled to arrive in Santa Barbara in 2022 – an all-time record number. When the City’s cruise ship program started, a small number would anchor off Santa Barbara each year. Despite the growing number of cruise ships, there has not been a robust opportunity for community discussion about this divisive program.
Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention
Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes. The post Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Birding | Gaggles of Geese
On the morning of October 10, I was birding on Santa Cruz Island and was puzzled by what sounded like the yapping of small dogs coming from high overhead. At first I saw only sky, but then a large skein of geese in a ragged V formation flew overhead — they were greater white-fronted geese. Over the morning, several more skeins flew over, totaling more than 150 birds. A small flock even settled down in the watershed near the anchorage and proceeded to graze on what grasses they could find. When I got home later that day, I found that the birding hotlines were abuzz with news that large numbers of greater white-fronted geese had been seen across coastal southern California. This goose is regular in winter here, but usually only in very small numbers.
Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Barbara County ACPD conduct week-long burn off San Marcos Pass
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire Department continues to conduct a controlled burn to reduce wildfire threats in the Painted Cave Road area off San Marcos Pass from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4. The post Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Barbara County ACPD conduct week-long burn off San Marcos Pass appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
Another Santa Barbara Hotel Is for Sale
••• Sullivan Goss‘s annual 100 Grand show, with “100 works of art under $1000,” opens today at 9 a.m.: “Everything will go live on the website at the same time that the doors open. Those who wish to inspect the work in person will be let in on that Monday at 9 a.m. sharp. Crowd limits may apply. […] Last year, the gallery was astonished to see that almost 50% of the exhibition sold on the first day.” One of the participating artists is Chris Peters, whose “Early Sunday Morning” painting is above (and probably not in the show).
This is the best California town to visit for Christmas
As the last of the Thanksgiving leftovers are polished off and the calendar flips over to December, the Christmas season is about to be in full swing. If you’re looking for a winter getaway (minus the snow) and hoping to stay in a quaint town out of a Hallmark made-for-TV movie, you won’t have to […]
Santa Barbara Independent
Plastic Harpoons Celebrate First Album with a Free Show at Fig Mountain in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone
Local indie-rock band Plastic Harpoons’ name combines the piercing strength of a harpoon with the fragility of plastic. As explained by Taylor Casey, the band’s lead singer, a plastic harpoon symbolizes the “strength through vulnerability” that is found in music. “And Daniel’s grandfather was actually killed...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Birth Rates ‘Overwhelmingly’ Determined by Region
When Annette Ramirez, 23, gave birth to her daughter, Stevie, earlier this year, she was happy to welcome a healthy baby girl into the family. (Disclosure: Stevie is part of my extended family.) As she held her daughter in her arms for the first time, she probably wasn’t thinking about how demographics played a role in the outcome of her and Stevie’s health.
cohaitungchi.com
Willett Hot Springs – Ojai, California
Located outside of Ojai, California, Willett Hot Springs offers a relaxing, secluded oasis for those willing to make the nearly ten-mile hike from the trailhead. Situated in the heart of the Sespe Wilderness in Los Padres National Forest, Willet Hot Springs provides visitors with an unforgettable, primitive hot spring experience characterized by stunning mountain views.
Solvang café named in 2022 California MICHELIN Bib Gourmands
On Tuesday, the MICHELIN guide released a few teasers before rolling out the full list. Out of the 15 announced, Peasants Feast in Solvang is being recognized.
Eater
Reopened 136-Year-Old Former Stagecoach Stop Is a Big Deal for Santa Ynez Wine Country
A reimagined old stagecoach stop is taking the Central Coast’s busy wine region by storm. Mattei’s Tavern has reopened as of November 18 in once-sleepy Los Olivos, located in the heart of Santa Barbara County’s wine community, bringing with it California ranch cuisine with plenty of luxury touches.
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern California
A major flooding scenario will hit the mountain, foothill, valley, and coastal areas of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and parts of Los Angeles County by the end of this weekend and right on into the weekend as the Raiden Storm Pattern of December 2022 hits. Remember, moderate value and higher is considered a threat to you if you are in a flood and/or landslide zone so take it seriously and stock up on sandbags this week so read on for details and see the zoom-in SCWF model maps ...
Santa Barbara Independent
Andy K. Galbraith
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Kooichi Galbraith (Andy). Andy was born on April 29,1961 in Santa Barbara, CA to parents Clinton (Chief) and Reiko Galbraith. He passed away on November 15, 2022 at his home in Willows, CA after an approximately six month battle with cancer.
Santa Barbara Independent
In Memoriam | Elvira Gomez de Tafoya: 1933 – 2022
In 1975, while volunteering for the Old Mission, Elvira Gomez de Tafoya brought forth a 200-year-old Santa Barbara Christmas tradition: La Pastorela (A Shepherd’s Play), which tells of the pilgrimage of the pastores (shepherds) to Bethlehem to witness the birth of Christ. Known as Maestra Tafoya, Elvira was a lifelong teacher who believed in the cultural and educational power of theater. The play brought a new level of art to uplift the Spanish-speaking community, and we are indebted to her.
kclu.org
Community stunned over fire which destroys historic 1930's-era high school gym in Ventura County
There’s shock in a Ventura County community, after a weekend fire gutted a historic high school gym used by generations of people. The blaze was discovered just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning in Santa Paula High School’s Bryden Gymnasium. Flames were tearing through the 1930’s era building by the time the first firefighters reached the scene.
nomadlawyer.org
Ventura: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ventura, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ventura California. Located on the coastline of California, Ventura is a laid back beach town with a variety of fun attractions. It is also near the Channel Islands National Park. A popular landmark in Ventura is the Serra Cross Park. It offers breathtaking views...
Santa Barbara Edhat
National Historic Landmark For Sale in Downtown Santa Barbara
The Gonzalez-Ramirez Adobe—a National Historic Landmark and nearly 200-year- old masterpiece of Santa Barbara’s colonial architecture—has undergone a meticulous renovation by Becker Studios and is now offered for sale. The 0.62-acre property at 835 Laguna Street has versatile CG zoning, allowing for residential or a variety of commercial uses. Embodying the spirit of Old California, this unique property comes complete with pristine finishes while honoring the authenticity of the original Spanish adobe style.
Storm will bring rain to Southern California; mudslides possible
After enjoying above-average temperatures through Thanksgiving weekend, rain is back in the forecast for Southern California. “Expect increasing cloud cover and rain to move into Ventura County and northern areas of Los Angeles County Wednesday afternoon,” said KTLA weather anchor Kirk Hawkins. “The precipitation expands to the entire Los Angeles area on Thursday and continues […]
kclu.org
The festive concert 'with a purpose' coming to Santa Barbara this holiday season
Grace, 24, contracted a virus when she was in her senior year at high school that spread to her spine, which left her paralyzed from the neck down. Since then she has dedicated herself to finding enlightenment and inspiring others through art and music. It's the 5th time she's spearheaded...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Four-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $5.6 million
A 3,200-square-foot house built in 2008 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 200 block of Pedregosa Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Nov. 9, 2022 for $5,550,000, or $1,734 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
