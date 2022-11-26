Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WANE-TV
Union Street Market to add new produce vendor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new vendor will soon join the ranks of the new Union Street Market. Signs for Plowshares Farm Market occupied an empty booth in the east side of Union Street Market. Plowshares is a fresh produce vendor that specializes in local produce, but carry...
WANE-TV
Here’s when kids get free entry to ice skate at Headwaters Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday is the first of six days throughout the winter season entry is free for kids to go ice skating at Headwaters Park. Admission is waived on several Tuesdays for children under the age of 14. For those who don’t have their own skates to bring, a $3 fee still applies to rent them at the rink, organizers said.
WANE-TV
Do it Best Foundation gives $100K to Neighborhood Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As part of Giving Tuesday, the Do it Best Foundation donated $100,000 to Neighborhood Health through a philanthropic initiative. The initiative, The Big Give, aims to make a positive impact in northeast Indiana by providing a charitable grant to one area nonprofit organization each year.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne farm faces Christmas tree shortage, inflation spikes tree prices
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — With Thanksgiving behind us, families are spending the next few weeks shopping for Christmas trees. Purdue Fort Wayne Community Research Institute Director Rachel Blakeman says there doesn't look to be a national shortage like last year, but there is something else you may want to keep in mind.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Local animal shelters ask public for GivingTuesday donations
INDIANA (WPTA) - Animal shelters in 21Country are asking the public for help this GivingTuesday. Animal shelters like Humane Fort Wayne, the Huntington County Humane Society (HCHS), and Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) say they are seeking to break record donation amounts for the annual GivingTuesday event on November 29.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne tattoo shop puts twist on holiday donations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Looking to donate new toys for some fresh ink? Tattoo Fort Wayne has you covered. Tattoo Fort Wayne is hosting its charity event “Toys for Tats” through Saturday evening. According to the shop, participants can drop off one new toy valued at $10 or more for a $50 off coupon on your next tattoo.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Owner: Union Street Market’s Brooks BBQ & Chicken comes ‘full circle’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Cameron Brooks, who is the owner of Brooks BBQ & Chicken has special ties to Electric Works, formerly known as the General Electric Plant. His great grandmother started the business by delivering food to factories around Fort Wayne, including GE. Brooks says opening a restaurant at Electric works brings the family’s vision full circle.
WANE-TV
New jail site muddies future of Harvester museum
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Last week, Allen County Commissioner’s announced it selected a property for a new jail. To those who wanted the jail out of sight from schools, like councilwoman Sharon Tucker, the new site is a big win. “It was a great concern for me...
WANE-TV
Experience the Festival of Trees at The Embassy
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Carly Myers from the Embassy Theatre to learn about the last days of the 38th annual Festival of Trees. Get more information and tickets here.
WANE-TV
Pantries program expands from Fort Wayne to Gary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Forward Indiana has populated Fort Wayne with colorful “Community Pantries,” an idea similar to a library. If you have extra nonperishable food, you can drop it off in a pantry. If you have a need, you can take food out of it.
wfft.com
Pokagon Toboggan Run opens, anticipates 100,000 riders
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Pokagon State Park Toboggan Run is officially open for the season. The ride runs Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. through February 26. Nicky Ball with the park expects about 100,000 people to ride this year. She says it's one of only two refrigerated toboggan...
WANE-TV
Learn all about glass at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits the Fort Wayne Museum of Art to explore the glass exhibit that is continuing to grow. Learn more here.
wfft.com
Auburn and Waterloo COVID testing and vaccination clinics coming in December
INDIANA (WFFT) - The Indiana State Department of Health will host COVID vaccination and testing clinics for Auburn and Waterloo in December. The Auburn clinic will be at Middaugh Hall, 708 South Union Street on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Waterloo...
WANE-TV
Meet Santa’s reindeer outside Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Santa’s reindeer are making their weekly stops at Jefferson Pointe beginning today!. This holiday season, you and your family can visit the reindeer each Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. See the reindeer in full holiday attire, pet them and even take a photo!
WANE-TV
Cebolla’s on Dupont cleared to reopen after 2 weeks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Cebolla’s on Dupont Road has been cleared to reopen two weeks after the Allen County Health Department shut it down. It was Nov. 14 when health inspectors found live and dead cockroaches inside the restaurant at 602 E. Dupont Road, along with other issues, including openings in exit doors and holes.
WANE-TV
Police perform drug raid northwest of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police served a warrant for a narcotic raid Tuesday evening at a home in northwest Indiana. Authorities were gathered around the 1000 block of Degroff Street. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control was also at the scene, and a WANE 15 crew member saw...
moderncampground.com
Elkhart To Possibly Open New RV Lot In Middlebury
One potential use for developing near U.S. 20 in Middlebury would be an expansion to Royal RV. The lot for RVs would accommodate parking for cars of smaller sizes in the area. May Kratzer with Elkhart County Planning and Development was present at Elkhart County Commissioner’s meeting on Monday, the morning of in order to request a zoning change to Sandy Hills Acre GPUD, changing to the Middlebury Township location from A1-to GPUD M-1 and R-4 to permit the possibility of development.
wkvi.com
U.S. 30, U.S. 31 Public Input Sessions Scheduled
Public information sessions are scheduled over the next couple of weeks in order for ProPEL U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 study teams to gather comments toward the Planning and Environmental Linkages studies in these corridors. Locally, a public information session for U.S. 30 West is scheduled for Wednesday, November 30...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne attorney gives insight into Delphi developments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne defense attorney Robert Scremin sat down with WANE 15’s Alyssa Ivanson Tuesday after two big developments in the Delphi killings case. On Tuesday, a redacted probable cause was released and the defense for Robert Allen filed a change of venue motion.
Parkview doctor talks high amount of pediatric RSV cases
Dr. Jayesh Patel, a pediatric intensivist at Parkview, told WANE 15 that there's been an explosion of pediatric RSV cases at their hospital in the last two to three months.
