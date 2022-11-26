Read full article on original website
R Nelson
3d ago
I see that Saint Louis is off to a good start to catching the spirit of Christmas and spreading that holiday cheer...""peace and good will towards men".
16-year-old injured in shooting Monday morning in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot Monday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the 8400 block of North Broadway. The shooting occurred just before 7 a.m., police said. The teen...
15-year-old shot and killed in north St. Louis City Friday night
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night in north St. Louis.
St. Louis woman charged after girlfriend killed in shooting
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was charged in a domestic dispute that led to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex Friday night. The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. in the 5300 block of Gladstone Place at Lucas and Hunt Village. When police arrived at the...
Officials name woman found dead in Washington Park early Sunday
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A Belleville woman found dead on Sunday morning in Washington Park has been identified as Margaret M. Stewart, 59. Police are now trying to figure out the cause of death. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. told 5 On Your Side Stewart was found dead...
Gun seized from East St. Louis High School checkpoint, arrest made
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – One person is in custody after attempting to bring a gun into East St. Louis High School on Tuesday morning. In a message to parents via Facebook, district officials noted that the gun was seized at a student checkpoint Tuesday morning. That said, officials say there were not any reported threats made to the school or anyone at it prior to the incident.
18-year-old shot and killed in vehicle
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in north St. Louis.
KMOV
Man pleads guilty to Christmas Eve kidnapping, murder in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Pine Lawn man has pleaded guilty to charges connected to a kidnapping and murder that happened on Christmas Eve, 2018. Lashawn Clayburn, 21, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, kidnapping and armed criminal action. He and two others were accused of kidnapping 26-year-old Chrishaun Hillard at gunpoint before they took him to an abandoned home in the 5600 block of Wabada in North City. One of the suspects then killed Hilliard. Hilliard’s body was found weeks later when the home caught on fire.
KMOV
Unidentified man found dead in alley after shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found shot dead in an alley in the Kingsway East neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who has not been identified, in an alley in the 4700 block of Leduc not conscious or breathing. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
KMOV
St. Louis market security guard indicted on gun charges
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A security guard for a St. Louis market is accused of illegally possessing a gun during an October shootout. Dwayne A. Kimmins was indicted earlier this month on two felony counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Court documents state the 49-year-old...
Pine Lawn man pleads guilty in 2018 Christmas Eve kidnapping, homicide
A Pine Lawn man already in federal prison for a fatal carjacking was sentenced Monday for a murder in a north St. Louis neighborhood.
Deadly shooting in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon
Someone shot and killed a man Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis.
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff Marshak on supporting Pevely during recent officer involved shooting
(Hillsboro, Pevely) It’s no surprise that when there is an officer-involved shooting anywhere in Jefferson County, it is likely to turn into an “all hands on deck” situation. On November the 18th there was a domestic disturbance in Pevely in which a suspect and members of the Pevely Police Department traded gunfire, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in. Sheriff Dave Marshak says his department will nearly always get involved in any officer-involved shooting that occurs.
Man found shot to death in parked car in north St. Louis Saturday
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating the death of a man who was found dead Saturday night in the back of a parked SUV. According to police, 18-year-old Lee Lindsay Jr. was found shot to death in the back of a parked Mercedes SUV at about 8:55 p.m. in the 5300 block of Geraldine Avenue.
Second man sentenced in 2018 St. Louis murder
A second man connected to a 2018 murder in St. Louis City's Vandeventer neighborhood pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday for his role in the crime.
1 in custody after gun confiscated at East St. Louis high school
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A person was taken into police custody Tuesday morning after bringing a gun to East St. Louis Senior High School, officials say. East St. Louis School District 189 Superintendent Arthur Culver said in a statement to district families and staff that the gun was confiscated at the student checkpoint, and is now in police custody along with the individual.
Dumpster fires in south St. Louis City Tuesday morning
A garage in south St. Louis City was severely damaged after a line of dumpsters caught fire.
KMOV
Double shooting in North City leaves man dead day before Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday evening that left one man dead. Investigators said the incident happened in the 5200 block of Hodiamont Tracks in North City. Authorities identified the deceased victim as 46-year-old Damon Atkins. The other shooting victim was...
KMOV
One person killed in overnight double shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot, one of whom was killed, in a shooting overnight in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officers found a 16-year-old on the front porch of a house with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
Jennings man indicted; accused of shooting at federal officers
ST. LOUIS – A Jennings man appeared in federal court Tuesday and denied shooting at three federal task force officers during a 2021 standoff. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Derek Brown, 49, pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault on a federal officer, three counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Cause of Death Released for St. Louis Woman Linked to Deadly Mass Overdose
Chuny Ann Reed was awaiting trial when she died suddenly this summer
