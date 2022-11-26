ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
R Nelson
3d ago

I see that Saint Louis is off to a good start to catching the spirit of Christmas and spreading that holiday cheer...""peace and good will towards men".

FOX2Now

Gun seized from East St. Louis High School checkpoint, arrest made

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – One person is in custody after attempting to bring a gun into East St. Louis High School on Tuesday morning. In a message to parents via Facebook, district officials noted that the gun was seized at a student checkpoint Tuesday morning. That said, officials say there were not any reported threats made to the school or anyone at it prior to the incident.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man pleads guilty to Christmas Eve kidnapping, murder in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Pine Lawn man has pleaded guilty to charges connected to a kidnapping and murder that happened on Christmas Eve, 2018. Lashawn Clayburn, 21, pleaded guilty Monday to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, kidnapping and armed criminal action. He and two others were accused of kidnapping 26-year-old Chrishaun Hillard at gunpoint before they took him to an abandoned home in the 5600 block of Wabada in North City. One of the suspects then killed Hilliard. Hilliard’s body was found weeks later when the home caught on fire.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Unidentified man found dead in alley after shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found shot dead in an alley in the Kingsway East neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who has not been identified, in an alley in the 4700 block of Leduc not conscious or breathing. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis market security guard indicted on gun charges

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A security guard for a St. Louis market is accused of illegally possessing a gun during an October shootout. Dwayne A. Kimmins was indicted earlier this month on two felony counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Court documents state the 49-year-old...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Sheriff Marshak on supporting Pevely during recent officer involved shooting

(Hillsboro, Pevely) It’s no surprise that when there is an officer-involved shooting anywhere in Jefferson County, it is likely to turn into an “all hands on deck” situation. On November the 18th there was a domestic disturbance in Pevely in which a suspect and members of the Pevely Police Department traded gunfire, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in. Sheriff Dave Marshak says his department will nearly always get involved in any officer-involved shooting that occurs.
PEVELY, MO
5 On Your Side

1 in custody after gun confiscated at East St. Louis high school

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A person was taken into police custody Tuesday morning after bringing a gun to East St. Louis Senior High School, officials say. East St. Louis School District 189 Superintendent Arthur Culver said in a statement to district families and staff that the gun was confiscated at the student checkpoint, and is now in police custody along with the individual.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

Double shooting in North City leaves man dead day before Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday evening that left one man dead. Investigators said the incident happened in the 5200 block of Hodiamont Tracks in North City. Authorities identified the deceased victim as 46-year-old Damon Atkins. The other shooting victim was...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

One person killed in overnight double shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people were shot, one of whom was killed, in a shooting overnight in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officers found a 16-year-old on the front porch of a house with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Jennings man indicted; accused of shooting at federal officers

ST. LOUIS – A Jennings man appeared in federal court Tuesday and denied shooting at three federal task force officers during a 2021 standoff. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Derek Brown, 49, pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault on a federal officer, three counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
JENNINGS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

