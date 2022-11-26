Read full article on original website
NJ girl shot by stray bullet while in restroom
A New Jersey girl was accidentally shot in the back while in the bathroom during a birthday party in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. According to the affidavit in the case from the Berks County District Attorney's Office, the shot was fired in the men's room while the 11-year-old was in the women's room in the recreation center of the Laurel Springs apartment complex in Exeter, PA.
NJ Officer Admits Using Potato Chip Bags to Smuggle Drugs
A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
Snapchat image of guns and candy causes a stir in Brick, NJ
BRICK — A Snapchat message sent to a middle school student that shows what appeared to be a weapon in the background was found to not represent a credible threat. Brick police said the message received Sunday by a Veterans Memorial Middle School showed the sender holding a package of Smarties candy with several guns. Officers located the sender and determined the firearms were Airsoft guns, which were taken from the house.
Newark Liberty Int’l Airport On Pace For Record Gun Seizures
For the third time this month, a loaded handgun was found in someone's luggage at Newark Liberty International Airport. The Transportation Security Administration found the 9mm handgun in the carry-on luggage of a passenger from Newtown Square, PA. The gun was loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber.
NJ Real Estate Developer, Attorney Admit Multimillion-dollar Mortgage Fraud Scheme
A New Jersey real estate developer and an attorney each have admitted to conspiring to orchestrate a mortgage fraud scheme that led to over $3.5 million in losses. 63-year-old Victor Santos (a.k.a. Vitor Santos) of Watchung and 69-year-old Fausto Simoes of Millington each pleaded guilty to count one of an indictment charging them with conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
Man Convicted of Punching Victim to Death in NJ Bar Fight
ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago. Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
Meet the NJ police dog that tracked a killer
To say a police officer is close to their partner is an understatement. When their partner is a highly trained police dog it’s a special bond few will ever feel. The pride Detective Christ Nichols feels for the work his partner Remi did over 5 years and 312 calls is immeasurable.
Man was beaten by ‘drunk, anti-Semitic’ cop but NJ is charging him with a crime
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — A man says he was beaten by a drunk off-duty cop who called him a "f**cking Jew boy" in the lobby of a hotel but is now being treated as a defendant instead of a victim. Despite having his story corroborated by a hotel employee who...
Minivan Getaway Driver Gets 12 Years for NJ, PA Armed Robberies
A 45-year-old Mercer County man who admitted to being a minivan getaway driver in a string of armed robberies in New Jersey and Pennsylvania has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Omar Feliciano-Estremera, of Trenton, previously pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court. Feliciano and Gabriel Lopez, who has since...
Investigation into Mercer County, NJ voting issues finds ‘human error’
TRENTON — An investigation into the myriad of voting issues in Mercer County on Election Day has found no criminal intent and lays the blame at the feet of the company that made the county's voting machines. County Clerk Paula Covello on Wednesday said that Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo...
Donald Trump’s NJ Stalker is Going Back to Prison For New Crimes
A New Jersey man, busted years ago after stalking Donald Trump, has been sentenced to prison for threatening to kill federal agents. Frank Monte was convicted of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer and two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce, stemming from menacing phone calls made in 2019.
NJ Cryptocurrency Firm BlockFi Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
A New Jersey-based cryptocurrency firm has become the latest to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. BlockFi, which was founded in 2017, listed more than 100,000 creditors with liabilities and assets ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion, according to a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.
