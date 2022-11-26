ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

NJ girl shot by stray bullet while in restroom

A New Jersey girl was accidentally shot in the back while in the bathroom during a birthday party in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. According to the affidavit in the case from the Berks County District Attorney's Office, the shot was fired in the men's room while the 11-year-old was in the women's room in the recreation center of the Laurel Springs apartment complex in Exeter, PA.
EXETER, PA
NJ Officer Admits Using Potato Chip Bags to Smuggle Drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Snapchat image of guns and candy causes a stir in Brick, NJ

BRICK — A Snapchat message sent to a middle school student that shows what appeared to be a weapon in the background was found to not represent a credible threat. Brick police said the message received Sunday by a Veterans Memorial Middle School showed the sender holding a package of Smarties candy with several guns. Officers located the sender and determined the firearms were Airsoft guns, which were taken from the house.
BRICK, NJ
Man Convicted of Punching Victim to Death in NJ Bar Fight

ELIZABETH — After two weeks at trial, a Union County man has been convicted of manslaughter for the death of another man outside a local bar more than three years ago. Laquan McCall, 31, of Elizabeth was found guilty on Friday of two second-degree charges including manslaughter and aggravated assault. The jury deliberated for three days before it returned a guilty verdict, according to Union County Prosecutor William Daniel.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Meet the NJ police dog that tracked a killer

To say a police officer is close to their partner is an understatement. When their partner is a highly trained police dog it’s a special bond few will ever feel. The pride Detective Christ Nichols feels for the work his partner Remi did over 5 years and 312 calls is immeasurable.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Northfield NJ
