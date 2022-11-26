Read full article on original website
Related
N.J. invests $25M in Revolutionary War site restorations
TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced a $25 million investment for the restoration of Revolutionary War sites around New Jersey.This comes ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence in 2026.The list includes:Washington Crossing State Park,Trenton's Old Barracks,the Trenton Battle Monument,Princeton Battlefield State Park,Monmouth Battlefield State Park,Proprietary House in Perth Amboy,the Indian King Tavern in Haddonfield,Wallace House in Somerville,Boxwood Hall in Elizabeth,and Rockingham in Kingston."Heritage tourism is an important and growing part of our tourism economy," Murphy said. "If we can't recognize where we came from, we really won't be able to know where we're going."The $25 million investment comes from federal American Rescue Plan funds.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces $25 Million Investment into New Jersey’s Historic Sites
Governor Phil Murphy today announced a $25 million investment towards New Jersey’s Revolutionary War historic sites in preparation for the United States of America’s Semiquincentennial anniversary. The Semiquincentennial anniversary, which will take place in 2026, will mark the signing of the Declaration of Independence and our nation’s 250th year of independence.
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Around Jersey – and a Photo!
I believe I have become New Jersey's own Mountain Lion whisperer. Since publishing a story about a woman in Galloway Township (Atlantic County) seeing a cougar or mountain lion while walking her dog, my email address has become popular with people who've witnessed seeing a big cat in New Jersey.
One Of The Best Hotels In New Jersey Is Right By The Jersey Shore
Traveling can be a pain, but when you're staying in one of the best hotels in the state it makes it a little easier right?. New Jersey of course sees its fair share of travelers. From beach bums to business meetings and due to our being sandwiched between New York...
10 great delights of the NJ Shore in winter
There’s no avoiding it. It occurred to me as I was walking along the beachfront in Pier Village on Saturday night that I much prefer this bustling, buzzy cool New Jersey destination in the summer. After all, rushing from your parked car to a restaurant, pulling your coat as...
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing Problems
Large populations of wild turkeys that roam freely throughout New Jersey neighborhoods have been causing ongoing problems for years for local residents, yet very little is really being done to solve the problem.
N.J. beginning Murphy’s long-promised review of how state handled COVID-19
Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration has launched a long-awaited review of how New Jersey responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, two years and eight months after Murphy first promised one, in the early days of the crisis. The state tapped a pair of outside firms to conduct the independent review, Murphy...
Outstanding Christmas Tree Farms in NJ to cut down your own tree
Fake Christmas tree vs real Christmas tree, that’s the real debate between New Jerseyans during this time of year. Pros of having a real Christmas tree are the smell of pine which is a winner for many people, and family tradition of course. But there are cons like pine needles all over the house, allergens, and the risk of bringing some creepy crawler friends into your home.
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
Mansion owned by Starbucks executive goes up in flames in NJ
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A mansion owned by a Starbucks executive went up in flames early Friday morning. Fire broke out at the 6,300-square-foot home on Madison Avenue. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1:35 a.m. Units and tankers from several surrounding communities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania provided assistance.
NJ road closures making less and less sense
As I mentioned before the holiday, it was a busy travel weekend for the Spadea family. All the airport runs were successful, but the experience had me thinking that communication is something missing in our government. On the way for the first run Tuesday morning before Thanksgiving, the truck lanes...
Pending amendments could be coming to New Jersey's plastic bag ban
Lawmakers are considering amending it to allow paper bags when it comes to online deliveries.
New Jersey’s parent uprising is a huge win for you (Opinion)
The Red Wave that was so quickly dismissed by the media and the establishment politicos in New Jersey and across the country fails to recognize what actually happened during the November 2022 elections. First of all, as I wrote in the days following the Election, the "Trump Factor" was wildly...
Trail map for sanctioned motorbikes in N.J.’s Pinelands moves forward, despite enviro concerns
Campers visiting the New Jersey Pinelands or residents who have called the region home for years sometimes hear the echoes of a revving engine and the sloshing of mucky tires against the forest floor as a motorbike races through the trees nearby. “They assume it’s an enduro. It probably isn’t,”...
New Jersey, you’ve definitely broken one of these wacky marriage rules
There are so many marriage laws on the books that I bet you're breaking at least one of them! From cousins to false teeth, there is quite a wacky range to be aware of. Let’s start with the topic of kissing cousins. Mind you, this is not the marriage rule I’m assuming that you are breaking. Believe it or not, marrying your cuz is legal in every state in one form or another. According to the Legal Inquirer, these 21 states allow you to get hitched to your first cousin:
Spectacular rainbow lights up the sky over New Jersey
NEW YORK - A beautiful sight had people across our area looking up at the sky Monday morning. A massive rainbow formed and could be seen over New Jersey. Rainbows are caused by light that interacts with water droplets in the air. This one had some people wondering if climate change is playing a role in how big and how often we see rainbows. "I don't think climate change is much of a cause for rainbows, aside from the fact that there may be more rain. A warmer atmosphere holds more water, which may lead to more rain showers, but I don't think what we're seeing at this point is any significantly more rainbows that are occurring," said Stephen Holler, chair of the physics department at Fordham University. Holler says you need to have your back to the sun to see a rainbow. He says it's always at a 42-degree angle from your point of view.
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ
If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
The Most Amazing Old Fashioned Christmas Town Is Right In New Jersey
This town has a Santa Run, a beautiful Christmas house tour, and train rides, and is a great day trip from Ocean and Monmouth counties!. Are you finally getting into the Christmas spirit?. Decorating the house, putting up the tree, listening to your favorite Christmas songs, and making cookies are...
Two Local Spots Make List of 30 Best Bowls of Chili in New Jersey
Looking to find the best chili in Atlantic and Cape May counties? There was one place in each county that make the list of NJ.com's 30 best bowls of chili (and chili dogs) in New the entire state. Writers Pete Genovese and Jeremy Schneider do a great job of ranking...
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2