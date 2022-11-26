ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

N.J. invests $25M in Revolutionary War site restorations

TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced a $25 million investment for the restoration of Revolutionary War sites around New Jersey.This comes ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence in 2026.The list includes:Washington Crossing State Park,Trenton's Old Barracks,the Trenton Battle Monument,Princeton Battlefield State Park,Monmouth Battlefield State Park,Proprietary House in Perth Amboy,the Indian King Tavern in Haddonfield,Wallace House in Somerville,Boxwood Hall in Elizabeth,and Rockingham in Kingston."Heritage tourism is an important and growing part of our tourism economy," Murphy said. "If we can't recognize where we came from, we really won't be able to know where we're going."The $25 million investment comes from federal American Rescue Plan funds.
Governor Murphy Announces $25 Million Investment into New Jersey’s Historic Sites

Governor Phil Murphy today announced a $25 million investment towards New Jersey’s Revolutionary War historic sites in preparation for the United States of America’s Semiquincentennial anniversary. The Semiquincentennial anniversary, which will take place in 2026, will mark the signing of the Declaration of Independence and our nation’s 250th year of independence.
10 great delights of the NJ Shore in winter

There’s no avoiding it. It occurred to me as I was walking along the beachfront in Pier Village on Saturday night that I much prefer this bustling, buzzy cool New Jersey destination in the summer. After all, rushing from your parked car to a restaurant, pulling your coat as...
Outstanding Christmas Tree Farms in NJ to cut down your own tree

Fake Christmas tree vs real Christmas tree, that’s the real debate between New Jerseyans during this time of year. Pros of having a real Christmas tree are the smell of pine which is a winner for many people, and family tradition of course. But there are cons like pine needles all over the house, allergens, and the risk of bringing some creepy crawler friends into your home.
Mansion owned by Starbucks executive goes up in flames in NJ

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A mansion owned by a Starbucks executive went up in flames early Friday morning. Fire broke out at the 6,300-square-foot home on Madison Avenue. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1:35 a.m. Units and tankers from several surrounding communities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania provided assistance.
NJ road closures making less and less sense

As I mentioned before the holiday, it was a busy travel weekend for the Spadea family. All the airport runs were successful, but the experience had me thinking that communication is something missing in our government. On the way for the first run Tuesday morning before Thanksgiving, the truck lanes...
New Jersey, you’ve definitely broken one of these wacky marriage rules

There are so many marriage laws on the books that I bet you're breaking at least one of them! From cousins to false teeth, there is quite a wacky range to be aware of. Let’s start with the topic of kissing cousins. Mind you, this is not the marriage rule I’m assuming that you are breaking. Believe it or not, marrying your cuz is legal in every state in one form or another. According to the Legal Inquirer, these 21 states allow you to get hitched to your first cousin:
Spectacular rainbow lights up the sky over New Jersey

NEW YORK - A beautiful sight had people across our area looking up at the sky Monday morning. A massive rainbow formed and could be seen over New Jersey. Rainbows are caused by light that interacts with water droplets in the air. This one had some people wondering if climate change is playing a role in how big and how often we see rainbows. "I don't think climate change is much of a cause for rainbows, aside from the fact that there may be more rain. A warmer atmosphere holds more water, which may lead to more rain showers, but I don't think what we're seeing at this point is any significantly more rainbows that are occurring," said Stephen Holler, chair of the physics department at Fordham University. Holler says you need to have your back to the sun to see a rainbow. He says it's always at a 42-degree angle from your point of view. 
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ

If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
HAMMONTON, NJ
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
Northfield NJ
