Salve Regina senior softball player killed in Thanksgiving rollover crash in NH

PORTSMOUTH, NH — A Salve Regina University softball player was killed in a rollover crash in Portsmouth, NH on Thanksgiving, according to school officials.

Drew Ceppetelli, 21, of Barrington, New Hampshire, died at Portsmouth Regional Hospital on Thursday, state police said.

Police said a 2018 Porsche Macan, driven by Tyler Troy, 22, of Northwood, was on the Route 1 Bypass South approaching the Portsmouth Traffic Circle when the Porsche left the road and traveled onto a curbed divider, entered the traffic circle, and then into a grass median, causing the Porsche to overturn several times.

In addition to Troy, five other people were in the vehicle, and several were ejected.

Ceppetelli was a senior at Salve Regina University. Head softball coach Shauna Mulkerin confirmed that she was an active member of the team.

Mulkerin put out the following statement: “The Salve Regina University softball team is heartbroken over the loss of our teammate and sister Drew. She was truly one of a kind and lit up every room she walked into. She was our backbone, an incredible leader, teammate, and friend. Drew will never know how much of an impact she had on every person that was lucky enough to be part of her life. We miss her deeply already but know she will still be with us this season.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

