Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta AirportZack LoveAtlanta, GA
1 Warriors player who must be traded soon
The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “If we are going to play (big), we’ve […] The post Timberwolves’ ugly Warriors loss draws Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns truth bomb from Austin Rivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality by Kendrick Perkins after Pacers loss
The Los Angeles Lakers were having a lot of fun on Tuesday night. The players were all smiles as they amassed a 17-point lead over the Indiana Pacers in the fourth quarter and were on the brink of logging their sixth win in the past seven games. And then, disaster struck.
Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to ‘crazy’ Mavs game vs. Warriors
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks played an intense battle with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and sure enough, the whole NBA world was impressed. Even Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t help but heap praise on the kind of basketball the two teams played. The Mavs...
‘I understand all their pain’: Warriors’ Kevon Looney spills on Stephen Curry’s major role in young players’ struggles
It’s no secret that the younger players on the Golden State Warriors have struggled mightily this season. There is no bigger testament to this fact that 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman was sent down to the G League. For his part, Warriors big man Kevon Looney is...
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Jets CB Sauce Gardner throws shade at Zach Wilson after Mike White takes flight vs. Bears
Following a disastrous loss against the New England Patriots in Week 11, the New York Jets found themselves embarrassed and needed significant change. However, with quarterback Mike White under center in Week 12, the Jets emerged victorious over the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-10 on Sunday. Following the game, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner threw shade in the direction of recently-benched quarterback Zach Wilson, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.
John Calipari’s passionate plea puts NCAA on notice, leaves Bellarmine head coach emotional
The Kentucky Wildcats took care of business Tuesday night at home, defeating the Bellarmine Knights in Lexington, 60-41. After the game, Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari spent some time talking about the idea that the NCAA should waive the waiting time for Bellarmine’s eligibility for the NCAA Tournament. Via Jeff Drummond of Cats Illustrated: […] The post John Calipari’s passionate plea puts NCAA on notice, leaves Bellarmine head coach emotional appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes
Klay Thompson had a chance to tie Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and send it to overtime. However, he botched his wide-open triple, frustrating the Golden State Warriors and the rest of their fan base. Sure enough, as the Mavs faithful celebrated, some couldn’t help but poke fun at the Warriors guard for his […] The post Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
Darvin Ham hints at major Lakers starting lineup shakeup
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is considering a notable change to his starting lineup — and, no, he won’t be moving Russell Westbrook back into it. Following Lakers’ practice on Tuesday, Ham was asked if Patrick Beverley — who started 14 games prior to his three-game suspension, which is now over — would regain his starting point guard spot. Ham was non-commital.
Ja Morant goes 100% Jordan with insane reverse layup hops; Twitter goes wild
Ja Morant has more than his share of highlight reel plays in his early career and on Sunday he added one more. In the Memphis Grizzlies game against the New York Knicks, Morant drove baseline, was met at the rim by two defenders, hung in the air as he sailed between both of them and completed the reverse layup.
NBA Twitter goes nuts as Mavs star Luka Doncic drops 41-point triple-double on Stephen Curry, Warriors
Luka Doncic sent the whole NBA Twitterverse buzzing with another incredible display of his all-around ability in the Dallas Mavericks’ narrow win over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Slovenian wonderboy recorded 41 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to help the Mavs take the 116-113 victory....
Ben Simmons’ latest injury update will have Kevin Durant, Nets fans scratching their heads
Ben Simmons was forced to exit the Brooklyn Nets’ 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday due to a left knee injury. The former Rookie of the Year was unable to return to the game, and it now looks like he could be in for another spell on the sidelines with this latest knock.
Kevin Durant, Kristaps Porzingis combine for ridiculous day the NBA had only seen twice before in history
Two unicorns each had an extremely rare performance Monday night. On one hand, there’s Kevin Durant, who exploited for 45 points on 19-for-24 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 from deep, seven rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in just 39 minutes to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 109-102 home win over Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.
Julius Randle, Knicks pull off astounding feat in win vs. Pistons not seen in 12 years
Julius Randle is having quite a birthday Tuesday, as the New York Knicks just collected a 140-110 road win over the Detroit Pistons. Randle, who just turned 28 years old, made sure to put together a fantastic performance on his big day, leading both sides with 36 points while also adding seven rebounds, five assists, and a steal in just 31 minutes of floor duty.
Myles Turner makes change that will have Lakers fans raising eyebrows amid trade rumors
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has been the subject of trade rumors for years now. That noise has never been stronger with LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers reportedly hot on his trail. Amidst what’s been a career-best season for Myles Turner thus far, the value of his services is...
4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Dallas Mavericks 116-113 on Tuesday night, with Klay Thompson’s game-tying three-point attempt before the final buzzer falling just short. Here are four key reactions from the Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. 4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Mavericks There’s no good answer for […] The post 4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jonathan Kuminga draws ‘best game ever’ take from Steve Kerr
Jonathan Kuminga has a long way to go before cementing himself as a nightly impact player. If he ultimately lives up to that status on the Golden State Warriors’ quest for back-to-back titles, though, it’s safe to say Tuesday night will have proven a pivotal turning point in Kuminga’s development. Golden State fell to Dallas […] The post Jonathan Kuminga draws ‘best game ever’ take from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trae Young, LeBron James, NBA stars react to USMNT win vs. Iran, Round of 16 advancement
The USMNT advances to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup after taking down Iran in their final group stage game. Sure enough, several NBA stars who tuned in and watched the match like Trae Young, LeBron James and Josh Hart were all hyped up to see America’s team move on to the […] The post Trae Young, LeBron James, NBA stars react to USMNT win vs. Iran, Round of 16 advancement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
