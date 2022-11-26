ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Dulles Town Center adds eight tenants for the holidays

Retail real estate experts say that A-class malls with great addresses and demographics will continue to draw tenants, and that’s the case with Dulles Town Center in Dulles, Va. The 1.4 million-sq.-ft. super-regional mall is a fixture in Loudoun County, one of the fastest growing and most prosperous regions...
Youngkin announces $1.7m investment in Arlington from Technomics, Inc

WASHINGTON - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Technomics, a major data analytics company, is expanding in Arlington. Technomics, Inc., is investing $1.7 million along with 150 new jobs, according to Youngkin and county officials on Tuesday. "We’re committed to making sure that Virginia is the best place to live and...
A Roller-Skating Advocate Is Trying to Save DC Rink Traditions

When we met up with Saletta Coleman recently at a Starbucks in Alexandria, her choice of footwear came as a surprise: regular old sneakers rather than something with wheels attached. Coleman is one of DC’s most prominent roller-skating boosters, but while she loves to skate, these days she’s more of an advocate and historian than an actual practitioner. “My fight for roller skating is often behind the computer,” she says.
What to do for fun this holiday season in Prince George's County, MD

Nov. 12 - Dec. 31 | 165 Waterfront Street - National Harbor, MD 20745. Nightly Tree Light Show: Sunset-9 p.m. Fireworks on Saturday nights: 5:30 p.m. This "A Christmas Story" themed "ICE!" experience sees guests wearing a signature blue parka and entering a 9 Degrees Fahrenheit "wonderland carved by expert artisans out of two million pounds of colorful ice."
ZooLights at Smithsonian's National Zoo ranked among best Christmas light displays in US

WASHINGTON - ZooLights at Smithsonian's National Zoo is ranked among the best Christmas light displays in the nation, according to a new report by U.S. News. The online report ranked the 23 best Christmas light displays in the country. In the Northeast region, ZooLights ranked in the top five along with the Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Dyker Heights and the Bronx Zoo holiday light displays in New York, and Koziar's Christmas Village in Pennsylvania.
22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights Returns on Dec. 3

During Alexandria’s biggest holiday weekend, Old Town’s historic waterfront will shine for the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. when more than 50 brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Boat parade dockside festivities will entertain parade-goers from 2 to 8 p.m. The boat parade is part of a weekend of festivities including the 51st annualAlexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade.
Law Enforcement Employee Nabs $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Walking around the Maryland Lottery Winner’s Circle, a Charles County resident took a close look at the silly hats, royal crowns and cash-decorated jackets. And he marveled aloud at actually being in the room where winners are welcomed and photographed. After years of reading...
11 Best Holiday Light Displays Around the DC Area

9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct., Vienna | November 11–January 8. The botanical gardens transform into a half-mile animated light show. Stop into the gazebo for stunning views reflected on the lake. $16–$20. Bull Run Festival of Lights. 7700 Bull Run Dr., Centreville | November 11–January 8. Explore two...
Fountain Grill headed to north side of Ashburn

Well, we know a new restaurant is coming to Ashburn — and we know that it’s going to be called the Fountain Grill. But that’s about all we know so far. A kindly reader alerted us to a banner that has been hung on the side of a space in the University Commerce Center.
East Potomac Park will get a bike and pedestrian path, lose 1 car lane

WASHINGTON - One of the two car lanes on Ohio Drive in East Potomac Park will be replaced with a two-way bike and pedestrian lane, the National Park Service and District Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. The lane will be marked with paint only, and won't feature bollards or concrete...
Suspect eludes police after reported carjacking in Virginia Square

(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) The brief pursuit of a carjacking suspect in Arlington ended the way many police pursuits do: on a bridge over the Potomac. The driver of an Audi station wagon was carjacked just before 11 a.m. Sunday near the Staples store in Virginia Square, according to scanner traffic. Later, the stolen vehicle was spotted by an Arlington officer on eastbound Washington Blvd near Columbia Pike, but was able to speed down I-395 and cross the 14th Street Bridge into D.C., after which the chase was called off.
Enchant brings winter wonderland to DC

Enchant has a storied Christmas light maze and the world's largest holiday-themed light event, and now it's here in D.C. for your holiday enjoyment. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart spoke with Enchant's General Manager Heather Gordon about the illuminated winter wonderland.
Helluva Way to Wake Up – What’d they do? edition

Thanks to Ron for sending from Lanier Heights: “Gallon paint can on the sidewalk is not in the shot.”. National Christmas Tree Lighting in person “Is it worth the time commitment?”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. “National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 2021. NPS / Nathan King” “Dear...
2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting in Stafford County resulted in two people shot and several active crime scenes Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Police said a red sedan then drove away from the area and deputies followed on...
