Read full article on original website
Related
chainstoreage.com
Dulles Town Center adds eight tenants for the holidays
Retail real estate experts say that A-class malls with great addresses and demographics will continue to draw tenants, and that’s the case with Dulles Town Center in Dulles, Va. The 1.4 million-sq.-ft. super-regional mall is a fixture in Loudoun County, one of the fastest growing and most prosperous regions...
fox5dc.com
Youngkin announces $1.7m investment in Arlington from Technomics, Inc
WASHINGTON - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Technomics, a major data analytics company, is expanding in Arlington. Technomics, Inc., is investing $1.7 million along with 150 new jobs, according to Youngkin and county officials on Tuesday. "We’re committed to making sure that Virginia is the best place to live and...
Washingtonian.com
A Roller-Skating Advocate Is Trying to Save DC Rink Traditions
When we met up with Saletta Coleman recently at a Starbucks in Alexandria, her choice of footwear came as a surprise: regular old sneakers rather than something with wheels attached. Coleman is one of DC’s most prominent roller-skating boosters, but while she loves to skate, these days she’s more of an advocate and historian than an actual practitioner. “My fight for roller skating is often behind the computer,” she says.
Is dating in DC actually the worst? National finance website ranks cities for singles
WASHINGTON — Cuffing season is already well underway, which the singles among us might know all too well. If you're living in D.C. and trying to hunt down a holi-date for Christmas dinner, or a New Year's kiss by midnight, you might want to start with a plane ticket.
fox5dc.com
Data analytics firm expanding workforce in Virginia
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Technomics, a major data analytics company, is expanding in Arlington. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald has all the details.
fox5dc.com
What to do for fun this holiday season in Prince George's County, MD
Nov. 12 - Dec. 31 | 165 Waterfront Street - National Harbor, MD 20745. Nightly Tree Light Show: Sunset-9 p.m. Fireworks on Saturday nights: 5:30 p.m. This "A Christmas Story" themed "ICE!" experience sees guests wearing a signature blue parka and entering a 9 Degrees Fahrenheit "wonderland carved by expert artisans out of two million pounds of colorful ice."
ffxnow.com
Mixed-use ‘donut’ building floated to replace Idylwood shopping center
A major redevelopment has been suggested for Fallfax Center, a retail strip anchored by El Tio Tex-Mex Grill on the edge of Idylwood near Jefferson District Park. Property owner Schupp Companies has put forward a proposal to replace the existing shopping center with a residential and retail “donut” building.
WTOP
Latest twist in the DC housing market: More price cuts
Selling a home in the D.C. area is no longer a slam dunk. Zillow reports almost 30% of listings in the D.C. area on the market in October had lowered their price at least once. More sales are falling through as well. Redfin said a record 17.9% of contracts in...
fox5dc.com
ZooLights at Smithsonian's National Zoo ranked among best Christmas light displays in US
WASHINGTON - ZooLights at Smithsonian's National Zoo is ranked among the best Christmas light displays in the nation, according to a new report by U.S. News. The online report ranked the 23 best Christmas light displays in the country. In the Northeast region, ZooLights ranked in the top five along with the Gardens Aglow at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Dyker Heights and the Bronx Zoo holiday light displays in New York, and Koziar's Christmas Village in Pennsylvania.
Here's when you'll see rain and wind in the DMV Wednesday
WASHINGTON — A windy Wednesday is coming to the DMV with a few downpours early in the day. Winds on Wednesday may gust as high as 50 mph at times. A cold front brings this wind and rain, which will move in early before dawn, and will be widespread.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights Returns on Dec. 3
During Alexandria’s biggest holiday weekend, Old Town’s historic waterfront will shine for the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 5:30 p.m. when more than 50 brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline. Boat parade dockside festivities will entertain parade-goers from 2 to 8 p.m. The boat parade is part of a weekend of festivities including the 51st annualAlexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade.
Bay Net
Law Enforcement Employee Nabs $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Walking around the Maryland Lottery Winner’s Circle, a Charles County resident took a close look at the silly hats, royal crowns and cash-decorated jackets. And he marveled aloud at actually being in the room where winners are welcomed and photographed. After years of reading...
Washingtonian.com
11 Best Holiday Light Displays Around the DC Area
9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct., Vienna | November 11–January 8. The botanical gardens transform into a half-mile animated light show. Stop into the gazebo for stunning views reflected on the lake. $16–$20. Bull Run Festival of Lights. 7700 Bull Run Dr., Centreville | November 11–January 8. Explore two...
hyattsvillewire.com
New Deal Cafe, Community Forklift, Denizens Among ‘Best of D.C.’ Poll Winners
The New Deal Cafe, Community Forklift and other businesses along the Route 1 corridor were named winners in the annual Washington City Paper ‘Best of D.C.’ readers’ poll. And this year, a surprising number of entrants from the corridor were finalists. Greenbelt’s New Deal Cafe won Best...
theburn.com
Fountain Grill headed to north side of Ashburn
Well, we know a new restaurant is coming to Ashburn — and we know that it’s going to be called the Fountain Grill. But that’s about all we know so far. A kindly reader alerted us to a banner that has been hung on the side of a space in the University Commerce Center.
fox5dc.com
East Potomac Park will get a bike and pedestrian path, lose 1 car lane
WASHINGTON - One of the two car lanes on Ohio Drive in East Potomac Park will be replaced with a two-way bike and pedestrian lane, the National Park Service and District Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. The lane will be marked with paint only, and won't feature bollards or concrete...
arlnow.com
Suspect eludes police after reported carjacking in Virginia Square
(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) The brief pursuit of a carjacking suspect in Arlington ended the way many police pursuits do: on a bridge over the Potomac. The driver of an Audi station wagon was carjacked just before 11 a.m. Sunday near the Staples store in Virginia Square, according to scanner traffic. Later, the stolen vehicle was spotted by an Arlington officer on eastbound Washington Blvd near Columbia Pike, but was able to speed down I-395 and cross the 14th Street Bridge into D.C., after which the chase was called off.
fox5dc.com
Enchant brings winter wonderland to DC
Enchant has a storied Christmas light maze and the world's largest holiday-themed light event, and now it's here in D.C. for your holiday enjoyment. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart spoke with Enchant's General Manager Heather Gordon about the illuminated winter wonderland.
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up – What’d they do? edition
Thanks to Ron for sending from Lanier Heights: “Gallon paint can on the sidewalk is not in the shot.”. National Christmas Tree Lighting in person “Is it worth the time commitment?”. Prince Of Petworth Today at 2:35pm. “National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 2021. NPS / Nathan King” “Dear...
2 people shot in car in Stafford County, Virginia
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A shooting in Stafford County resulted in two people shot and several active crime scenes Monday afternoon. Deputies responded to Elkton Drive for the report of gunfire around 4 p.m. Police said a red sedan then drove away from the area and deputies followed on...
Comments / 0