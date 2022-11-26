ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up to dozen missing as Italian island hit by destructive landslides

By Thomas Leffler,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

The force of mud coming from the landslides was powerful enough to collapse buildings and send vehicles into the sea.

As many as 12 people are missing on the south Italian island of Ischia Saturday, after heavy rainfall caused landslides in the area.

The landslides created a muddy environment through the port of Casamiccola on the north end of the island, with the force of the mud that slid down mountainsides strong enough that cars and buses were sent into the sea. Building collapses were reported as result of the landslides, as news agency ANSA said Saturday that at least 10 buildings had collapsed.

Early Saturday, Italian Vice Premier Matteo Salvini initially stated that eight people were confirmed dead, but the statement was retracted by Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, who said that no deaths have yet been confirmed. The interior minister also stated between 10 to 12 people were missing after the landslides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqAI2_0jOQVu3900

“The situation is very complicated and very serious, because probably some of those people are under the mud,” Piantedosi told RAI state television.

Ischia sits on the Bay of Naples, and the mayor of Naples told ANSA that one body had been recovered on the island. Local officials in Naples said one family with a newborn that was previously reported as missing had been located. The family was noted as receiving medical care.

To aid in finding the other missing persons, firefighters and the Coast Guard were working on rescue efforts, helped out by reinforcements arriving by ferry. Teams of sniffer dogs were assembled to help in search efforts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nJfDS_0jOQVu3900

“There are some difficulties in the rescue operations because the weather conditions are still very demanding, but we are sending vehicles both by sea and for air overflights … (this is) a very serious evolving situation that needs to be followed,” Piantedosi said.

Video taken after the landslides shows one car completely flipped upside down, while others were stuck in the heavy mud.

Comments / 0

AccuWeather

AccuWeather

