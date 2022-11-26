Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally SoldNikFrederick, CO
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Weather Service predicts wintry Tuesday morning commute for DougCoHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver adds ‘Junior’ to ‘Martin Luther King’David HeitzDenver, CO
Denver prepares to settle lawsuit against police for $65,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Related
kslsports.com
All The Cards Have Fallen Into Place For Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- The impossible was made possible Saturday night when all the cards fell into place for Utah football to head back to Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship. UCLA beat Cal, Oregon State beat Oregon, Utah took care of Colorado, and Washington wrapped things up with a win over Washington State.
kslsports.com
Utah Athletics Announces Sellout Of Pac-12 Championship Ticket Allotment
SALT LAKE CITY- Once again it looks like the Utes will have a very good showing in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship on Friday. Utah Athletics announced Tuesday around noon they have sold out their allotment of Pac-12 Championship tickets and thanked fans for their enthusiasm and support of Utah football.
kslsports.com
Social Media Reacts To Utah Going Back To The Pac-12 Championship Game
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes had about a 15% chance of making the Pac-12 Championship Game after an ugly, close loss to Oregon just a week ago. It turns out a 15% chance was really all they needed. Utah is going back to the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 2 to take on USC- a team they have already beaten once this season.
Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
247Sports
The latest Utah bowl game projections following week 13
The regular season is over and Utah has punched their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game this Friday after an incredible week of Pac-12 football. Keep in mind that Utah needed to take care of business and receive help from others in the conference and it played out just as Utah needed it to. Now that they've secured their return trip to the Pac-12 title game, their fourth trip in five seasons, here is a summary of the latest bowl game projections for Utah.
espn700sports.com
Topgolf to Open Second Utah Location
Topgolf Expands Utah Footprint with Vineyard Venue Opening on Dec. 2. Located 40 miles south of Salt Lake City, Topgolf Vineyard will be the second venue in Utah. This Friday, December 2, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its technology-enabled venue experience in Vineyard, Utah, roughly 40 miles south of Salt Lake City and just eight miles north of Provo. Alongside Topgolf Salt Lake City, the 85th global venue invites more Utahns to come to play around and enjoy the game of golf in their own way.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
BYU football’s embattled 7-year defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki leaves program to ‘pursue a new challenge’
BYU football: Ilaisa Tuiaki’s run after seven years as the Cougars’ defensive coordinator has come to an end.
ksl.com
Why the Utah Governor's Mansion is decked out in a Roaring '20s theme this Christmas
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox each beamed brightly Tuesday as fourth-grade students from Midvale Elementary School hovered around a Christmas tree decked out in the governor's office inside their residence, the Kearns Mansion. The overly enthused children hung ornaments with their pictures...
The season’s first significant snowstorm wallops the mountains
The Wasatch Front’s first significant snow storm of the winter season caused multiple accidents due to icy and slick conditions and delayed the start of some schools. The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said 19 inches fell at Powder Mountain.
kslnewsradio.com
Vail Resorts facing million dollar lawsuit after a Utah bowling alley incident
PARK CITY, Utah — After a bowling incident during a company party, a jury is ordering Vail Resorts’ Mountain activities to pay over $2 million for a personal injury that caused extensive surgeries. In April, according to a case overview, Jupiter Bowl hosted a team party for Vail...
ABC 4
Demolition of old Utah State Prison in Draper begins
DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The demolition of the old Utah State Prison in Draper at the point of the mountain begins with the toppling of a guard tower on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The demolition will begin at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to the ceremony in person. It will also be streamed on The Point’s YouTube Channel, Twitter account, and Facebook page.
thesignpostwsu.com
The fight to end late fees
The Young Democratic Socialists of America at Weber State University have been fighting since early this year to get rid of late fees at WSU in order to support students heavily affected by the penalty of late fees. In response to the impact late fees have, YDSA has started a...
ksl.com
'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
kslnewsradio.com
Tracking snowplows in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow storms moving through northern Utah have made for messy morning roads. Salt Lake City residents can track the snow plows before heading out the door for their commute. According to the city’s website, SLC has a fleet of 45 plows that are dispatched during...
kslsports.com
Hunter’s Ephraim Asiata Shares Plans For Playing After Surviving Shooting
SALT LAKE CITY – Hunter football standout Ephraim Asiata shared his plans for his senior year with the Wolverines in the fall of 2023. The prep player shared those plans in a post on Twitter on Saturday, November 26. The Class of 2024 player said he plans on playing...
ralphiereport.com
Colorado regrets to inform Yale their upset application has been rejected
The Colorado Buffaloes finally did the impossible and beat a team they’re better than. Despite struggling down the stretch, the Buffs managed to defeat the previously undefeated Yale Bulldogs, 65-62. The Buffs started strong thanks in large part to Tristan da Silva’s aggressiveness as a scorer and initiator. The...
KSLTV
Snowstorm to move in during afternoon commute
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s weather is kicking off the holiday season right with snow in the forecast. A winter storm with blowing snow moved into the northern Utah valleys Monday afternoon. “The big story is the timing as a band of heavy snow will likely set up...
kslnewsradio.com
State intends to appeal vacated death sentence of Utah man
PROVO, Utah — The state of Utah filed paperwork with the 4th District Court in Provo Monday indicating it intends to appeal the vacated death sentence of a man who has been on the state’s Death Row since 1985. Douglas Stewart Carter remains at the Utah State Correction...
lehifreepress.com
Nine Utah holiday markets to visit this season
Many shoppers like to keep their holiday shopping dollars local by shopping in stores in Utah cities. You could always check their Amazon wish list when shopping for someone for the holidays. But where’s the excitement in that?. Many holiday markets, including the ten we’ve compiled here, will allow...
Comments / 0