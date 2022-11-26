ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kslsports.com

All The Cards Have Fallen Into Place For Utah

SALT LAKE CITY- The impossible was made possible Saturday night when all the cards fell into place for Utah football to head back to Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship. UCLA beat Cal, Oregon State beat Oregon, Utah took care of Colorado, and Washington wrapped things up with a win over Washington State.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Social Media Reacts To Utah Going Back To The Pac-12 Championship Game

SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes had about a 15% chance of making the Pac-12 Championship Game after an ugly, close loss to Oregon just a week ago. It turns out a 15% chance was really all they needed. Utah is going back to the Pac-12 Championship Game on December 2 to take on USC- a team they have already beaten once this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

The latest Utah bowl game projections following week 13

The regular season is over and Utah has punched their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game this Friday after an incredible week of Pac-12 football. Keep in mind that Utah needed to take care of business and receive help from others in the conference and it played out just as Utah needed it to. Now that they've secured their return trip to the Pac-12 title game, their fourth trip in five seasons, here is a summary of the latest bowl game projections for Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
espn700sports.com

Topgolf to Open Second Utah Location

Topgolf Expands Utah Footprint with Vineyard Venue Opening on Dec. 2. Located 40 miles south of Salt Lake City, Topgolf Vineyard will be the second venue in Utah. This Friday, December 2, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its technology-enabled venue experience in Vineyard, Utah, roughly 40 miles south of Salt Lake City and just eight miles north of Provo. Alongside Topgolf Salt Lake City, the 85th global venue invites more Utahns to come to play around and enjoy the game of golf in their own way.
VINEYARD, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Demolition of old Utah State Prison in Draper begins

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The demolition of the old Utah State Prison in Draper at the point of the mountain begins with the toppling of a guard tower on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The demolition will begin at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to the ceremony in person. It will also be streamed on The Point’s YouTube Channel, Twitter account, and Facebook page.
DRAPER, UT
thesignpostwsu.com

The fight to end late fees

The Young Democratic Socialists of America at Weber State University have been fighting since early this year to get rid of late fees at WSU in order to support students heavily affected by the penalty of late fees. In response to the impact late fees have, YDSA has started a...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

'Heavy snow showers' impacting Utah driving conditions, car crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are bringing precipitation and travel headaches back to Utah, following a primarily quiet stretch of weather activity over the past few weeks. Along with bumper-to-bumper traffic, Utah saw 114 weather-related car crashes by 7 p.m. Monday, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Tracking snowplows in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow storms moving through northern Utah have made for messy morning roads. Salt Lake City residents can track the snow plows before heading out the door for their commute. According to the city’s website, SLC has a fleet of 45 plows that are dispatched during...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ralphiereport.com

Colorado regrets to inform Yale their upset application has been rejected

The Colorado Buffaloes finally did the impossible and beat a team they’re better than. Despite struggling down the stretch, the Buffs managed to defeat the previously undefeated Yale Bulldogs, 65-62. The Buffs started strong thanks in large part to Tristan da Silva’s aggressiveness as a scorer and initiator. The...
BOULDER, CO
KSLTV

Snowstorm to move in during afternoon commute

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s weather is kicking off the holiday season right with snow in the forecast. A winter storm with blowing snow moved into the northern Utah valleys Monday afternoon. “The big story is the timing as a band of heavy snow will likely set up...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

State intends to appeal vacated death sentence of Utah man

PROVO, Utah — The state of Utah filed paperwork with the 4th District Court in Provo Monday indicating it intends to appeal the vacated death sentence of a man who has been on the state’s Death Row since 1985. Douglas Stewart Carter remains at the Utah State Correction...
UTAH STATE
lehifreepress.com

Nine Utah holiday markets to visit this season

Many shoppers like to keep their holiday shopping dollars local by shopping in stores in Utah cities. You could always check their Amazon wish list when shopping for someone for the holidays. But where’s the excitement in that?. Many holiday markets, including the ten we’ve compiled here, will allow...
UTAH STATE

