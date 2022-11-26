Read full article on original website
Netherlands 2, Qatar 0
Qatar 0 0 — 0 Netherlands 1 1 — 2 First Half_1, Netherlands, Gakpo, (Klaassen), 26th minute. Second Half_2, Netherlands, De Jong, 49th. Goalies_Qatar, Meshaal Barsham, Saad Al Sheeb, Hassan Yousof; Netherlands, Andries Noppert, Justin Bijlow, Remko Pasveer. Yellow Cards_Ake, Netherlands, 52nd. Referee_Bakary Papa Gassama. Assistant Referees_Elvis Noupue,...
Netherlands beats host Qatar 2-0 to advance at World Cup
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands still has a long way to go to match the “total football” teams of the 1970s, or even the more offensive “Oranje” squads that reached the World Cup final in 2010 and finished third in 2014. Still, a...
Canada heads home from the World Cup with work to be done
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — While Canada is understandably disappointed to be heading home following the World Cup’s group stage, in a way the team’s work is just beginning with an eye toward 2026. The Canadians will turn their attention to their preparation for the next World Cup,...
Senegal 2, Ecuador 1
Ecuador 0 1 — 1 First Half_1, Senegal, Sarr, (penalty kick), 44th minute. Second Half_2, Ecuador, Caicedo, (Torres), 67th; 3, Senegal, Koulibaly, 70th. Goalies_Senegal, Edouard Mendy, Alfred Gomis, Seny Dieng; Ecuador, Hernan Galindez, Moises Ramirez, Alexander Dominguez. Yellow Cards_Gueye, Senegal, 66th. Referee_Clement Turpin. Assistant Referees_Nicolas Danos, Cyril Gringore, Jerome...
2022 World Cup Scoring Leaders
Not much room for youth in Croatia vs. Belgium at World Cup
When Belgium's "Golden Generation" meets Croatia's accomplished veterans in a decisive World Cup match on Thursday there won't be much room on the field for younger players
World Cup results: The scores so far from Qatar 2022
The 2022 World Cup is in full swing as 32 nations began on 20 November aiming to lift the Jules Rimet trophy in Doha on 18 December. The tournament is the first Fifa men’s World Cup to play out in the northern hemisphere’s winter, after it was moved from its original summer scheduling to combat Qatar’s intense heat. Brazil came into tournament as the slight favourites to win the World Cup ahead of their South American rivals Argentina. The most fancied European nations at the start of the competition were England, Spain, France and Germany, with Belgium and Netherlands...
Messi likened to skiing great Alberto Tomba by Poland coach
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz delved into the worlds of skiing and tennis when assessing the task facing his players in stopping Argentina great Lionel Messi at the World Cup. A draw for Poland in Wednesday’s game at Stadium 974 will secure a place in the...
That baguette you just bit into is now on the U.N.'s world cultural heritage list
The signature French loaf is being added to the U.N.'s list of intangible cultural heritage that deserves preservation as a cherished tradition.
England 3, Wales 0
Second Half_1, England, Rashford, 50th minute; 2, England, Foden, (Kane), 51st; 3, England, Rashford, (Phillips), 68th. Goalies_England, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale; Wales, Danny Ward, Adam Davies. Yellow Cards_James, Wales, 29th; Ramsey, Wales, 61st. Referee_Slavko Vincic. Assistant Referees_Tomaz Klancnik, Andraz Kovacic, Marco Fritz. 4th Official_Yoshimi Yamashita. A_44,297. ___. Copyright...
‘I found out I was going by TV’: inside Andries Noppert’s World Cup dream
The Netherlands’ goalkeeper was uncapped before Qatar – now he is Louis van Gaal’s first choice going into the knockout stage. The story of Andries Noppert’s journey to be the Netherlands first-choice goalkeeper at the Qatar World Cup is a beacon of hope and inspiration. Elite football can be unforgiving and hard-edged, so step forward a genial 6ft 8in 28-year-old whose refusal to believe a serious knee injury had ended his career does, as he suggests, offer “inspiration to children” that dreams should always be chased.
