Related
'Bogus,' 'ridiculous,' and 'made-up crap': DOJ veterans throw cold water on Trump's claim that he 'sent in the FBI' to help Ron DeSantis
DOJ veterans shot down Trump's claim that he "sent in" the FBI to help Ron DeSantis win the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race. One former official called Trump's statements "bogus," while others said they were "nonsense" and "made-up crap." The feds are now investigating if "Stop The Steal" protests surrounding the...
Trump, who claimed an election was stolen from him, now claims he stole an election for DeSantis
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. Remember when Donald Trump intervened in the Florida governor and Senate races by sending FBI agents to...
Who is Ron DeSantis’ wife Casey DeSantis?
The midterm elections provided mixed results for both Republicans and Democrats. But if there was one clear winner, it was Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who was reelected this past Tuesday. DeSantis won in a 19-point landslide, with there being rumors of him running for president as the...
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
A former student of Ron DeSantis' says he was 'hostile' to her because she was Black and would play 'devil's advocate' about the Civil War: NYT
The student said DeSantis tried "to play devil's advocate that the South had good reason to fight" in the Civil War "to kill other people, over owning people."
Judge Says Florida Governor DeSantis Migrant Flights Lawsuit Needs Changes
A Leon County circuit judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by a South Florida senator challenging the use of state funds to transport migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, but advised how to revamp the legal complaint so the case can move
Trump's daughter-in-law sends veiled threat to DeSantis about a presidential bid
Former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump said it would be "nicer" if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held off running for president until 2028.
DeSantis' administration won't allow Justice Department monitors inside Florida polling places, saying his secretary of state will watch the 3 Democratic strongholds instead
The Department of Justice said it will still send its monitors to outside the polling places in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties anyway.
Before his battles with the Mouse, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World
The governor continues to score points against the supposedly woke megacorp, but he held his wedding in their park
Trump ignored an evacuation order for Mar-a-Lago, instead raging about the midterms and posting attacks on Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump did not evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole approached, according to reports. Instead, he posted attacks on Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he regards as a 2024 rival. The hurricane made landfall on Florida's east coast early Thursday. Former President Donald Trump refused to evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole...
Ron DeSantis' Aggressive Gerrymander Could Wind Up Making Him The House GOP Hero
Florida's governor delivered four House seats to Republicans with the congressional map he drew – in contrast to Trump, who lost at least two seats.
As Trump blusters, DeSantis builds his case but tells people to ‘chill out’ with 2024 talk
CNN — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, already a master at sidestepping questions about his political future, is proving equally adept at tiptoeing around Donald Trump as he builds a case for his party’s nomination in 2024. As Trump staged the unveiling of a third presidential campaign, DeSantis in...
Despite giving him a disparaging nickname, Trump calls for voters to re-elect DeSantis as competing rallies kick off in Florida
MIAMI, Florida — Former President Donald Trump kicked off a rally here on Sunday evening by urging voters to support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Election Day, despite having just christened the governor with a new nickname. Trump took the stage at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition calling...
As Trump Announces He’s Running for President, His Fans Trample on a DeSantis Flag Outside Trump Tower
Trump feeling threatened by Florida's governor?. On November 15, the former one-term president Donald Trump did what had been expected and announced his candidacy for the 2024 Presidential election - what he called a "quest to save America".
Washington Examiner
Federal judge rejects request for DeSantis testimony over suspended prosecutor
A federal judge ruled Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) won't have to testify over his decision to suspend a Hillsborough County prosecutor for violating the state's abortion law, though the ruling may be reexamined during the trial set to begin next week. The Florida governor suspended Andrew Warren from his...
When DeSantis is asked about Trump, he aims his response at “corporate media” instead
Just hours ahead of former President Donald Trump’s expected announcement of a 2024 run for the presidency, Gov. Ron DeSantis skirted around a question about Trump’s criticism of him. DeSantis, who is largely expected to also be eyeing a run for president, was asked at a news conference...
Retired general predicts how Russia's war will change in the winter months
Retired Maj. General James "Spider" Marks and former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor join CNN's Alex Marquardt to discuss how Russia's war will change in the winter months, and Vladimir Putin's recent meeting with mothers of soldiers killed in Ukraine.
Smirking Biden says it would be fun to watch Trump and DeSantis ‘take on each other’
Joe Biden says he would enjoy witnessing a battle between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election. When asked who of the pair would be a tougher opponent, the president simply replied: “It would be fun watching them take on each other.”. Trump has warned Florida’s...
Ron DeSantis Must Prepare for Trump Onslaught to Win Over Republicans
Ron DeSantis will have to endure constant attacks against him from Donald Trump if the Florida governor has any chance of replacing the former president at the top of the GOP, experts have said. Trump is expected to finally confirm his intention to run for president for the third time...
Central Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost Becomes the Youngest Member of Congress
Activist Maxwell Frost, who defeated two former members of Congress in the Democratic primary, easily won in Central Florida, keeping a U.S. House seat blue. The 25-year old Frost easily bested Republican Calvin Wimbish 59 percent to 39.5 percent, holding the seat that had been held by U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., who lost her challenge to U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Tuesday.
