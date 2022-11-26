ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Business Insider

'Bogus,' 'ridiculous,' and 'made-up crap': DOJ veterans throw cold water on Trump's claim that he 'sent in the FBI' to help Ron DeSantis

DOJ veterans shot down Trump's claim that he "sent in" the FBI to help Ron DeSantis win the 2018 Florida gubernatorial race. One former official called Trump's statements "bogus," while others said they were "nonsense" and "made-up crap." The feds are now investigating if "Stop The Steal" protests surrounding the...
HOLAUSA

Who is Ron DeSantis’ wife Casey DeSantis?

The midterm elections provided mixed results for both Republicans and Democrats. But if there was one clear winner, it was Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who was reelected this past Tuesday. DeSantis won in a 19-point landslide, with there being rumors of him running for president as the...
Business Insider

Trump ignored an evacuation order for Mar-a-Lago, instead raging about the midterms and posting attacks on Ron DeSantis

Donald Trump did not evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole approached, according to reports. Instead, he posted attacks on Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he regards as a 2024 rival. The hurricane made landfall on Florida's east coast early Thursday. Former President Donald Trump refused to evacuate Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Nicole...
FloridaDaily

Central Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost Becomes the Youngest Member of Congress

Activist Maxwell Frost, who defeated two former members of Congress in the Democratic primary, easily won in Central Florida, keeping a U.S. House seat blue. The 25-year old Frost easily bested Republican Calvin Wimbish 59 percent to 39.5 percent, holding the seat that had been held by U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., who lost her challenge to U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., on Tuesday.
