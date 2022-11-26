Read full article on original website
Tips for cutting a Christmas tree in Summit County
It’s the time of year when millions of Americans will drive to parking lots across the country to procure an evergreen tree to fill their homes with the fragrant scent many associate with winter, skiing, caroling and sipping hot cocoa. Christmas trees are grown on tree farms in all...
Shred city: 5 world class outdoor recreation amenities built in the Vail area in the last 5 years
The upper portion of the Golden Peak Competition Arena opened for the season Nov. 20, allowing ski racers a dedicated training area to practice in Vail. When the competition arena has enough snow to allow ski racers top-to-bottom access, it’s one of the few venues in the country offering a full-length downhill track that ends in a village near an interstate.
Can skiing and snowboarding in Summit County help fight winter blues?
As winter settles over Summit County, daylight shrinks and the sun is now setting to set closer to 4:30 p.m. Along with the lack of sunshine and cold temperatures, people may experience negative emotions that make it hard to get out of bed in the morning. However, there are ways to combat that sadness and keep momentum up during this time of year.
Guanella Pass closes for winter, but recreation remains nearby￼
Guanella Pass Road and Scenic Byway is closed for the winter, and dispersed camping along the road is now prohibited. Reopening will likely take place on Friday, May 26, ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Camping is only allowed in areas formally designated by the U.S. Forest Service. A large parking...
Skiing slang: Periodic Table of Snow displays the unique side of winter language
“Free refills.” “Diamond dust.” “White suede.” “Cold smoke.”. For people who are not well versed in snowsports culture and slang, these are phrases that describe drinks at restaurants or a nice fabric. But for ski instructor Russ Scholl, collecting ski-area slang turned from a hobby into a small business. Scholl created the Periodic Table of Snow, which outlines dozens of snow terms that he’s collected in his four decades as a ski instructor.
“Tell the truth”: Shedding new light on the Sand Creek Massacre with an exhibit 10 years in the making
Waylon Rogers emerged from the exhibit at the History Colorado Center in Denver with his 18-month-old daughter, Ailani, squirming playfully in his arms. A tribal leader for the Northern Cheyenne, he had just finished touring the museum maze that tells the complex story of the Sand Creek Massacre — for the first time, in the words of the people still deeply scarred by the 1864 military slaughter of more than 230 mostly elders, women and children.
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Winter weather, updates on housing developments including Uptown 240 and Smith Ranch
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. 1. Avalanche closes I-70 near Loveland Ski Area Nov. 21; Vail Pass skiers trigger slide Nov. 19. “Deep blue, Alpine” skies and “soft, glittering snow” enticed four skiers to take turns down a north-facing slope...
Summit County reveals significant updates on affordable housing projects — old and new
As Summit County moves into the second half of the short-term rental moratorium and housing for workers in the county remains an issue in the community, many county-run housing projects continue to chug forward. “It’s no secret — people are desperate for housing,” Summit County Commissioner Tamara Pogue said. “The...
Controlled burns to bring flames, smoke to areas near Breckenridge this week
Smoke and flames will be visible during prescribed burns near Breckenridge between Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Friday, Dec. 2, as crews work on wildfire mitigation on a 90-acre site. The burns will take place at the Wellington Open Space near French Gulch Road. Roads and trails in the area will...
Respiratory illnesses on the rise nationally, including Pitkin County
Colorado state officials have warned that respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the state, including Pitkin County. RSV is a common respiratory illness that comes around in the fall and winter and usually presents mild symptoms. But this year, health officials have said they’re seeing an unprecedented number of cases, with more severe symptoms affecting toddlers and children, according to The New York Times.
‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70
EAGLE COUNTY — Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
Opinion | Paul Olson: Innovative approaches for minimizing homelessness
Do we have people experiencing homelessness in Summit County? With our housing shortage, high rents and many people working low-wage jobs, we cannot avoid having a significant amount of homelessness. When most of us think of homelessness we might envision people sleeping on the sidewalk in downtown Denver. These very visible homeless people can lead us to believe that most people without permanent housing sleep outside and may suffer from mental illness or substance abuse. However, this is not the norm, even in Denver.
Rachel Olguin-Fresquez, former Eagle County judge, transitions to 5th Judicial District court
On Oct. 25, Gov. Jared Polis appointed the newest judge of the 5th Judicial District. Presiding over Clear Creek, Summit, Lake and Eagle counties, Rachel Olguin-Fresquez has filled Judge Russell Granger’s seat on the bench following his Nov. 1 retirement. Olguin-Fresquez has years of experience working within the 5th...
A year has passed since 20-year-old Marlon Diaz died in a trench collapse near Breckenridge. His family is still waiting for closure as A4S Construction fights citations, violations.
Nov. 16 marked one year since 20-year-old Marlon Diaz was killed in a trench collapse — which also partially buried a second individual — near Breckenridge. Since then, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined that the company Diaz worked for, Vail-based A4S Construction, failed to install trench safety features at its work site. OSHA found that A4S Construction failed to protect its workers on Nov. 16, 2021.
3 snowstorms this week might prop up sagging snowpack levels at Summit County ski resorts
Copper Mountain Resort is the only resort in Summit County reporting above average snowpack on its slopes, according to OpenSnow data, but two storms that will pass through this week might help ski areas catch up. With a base depth of 25 inches, Copper is at 105% of its average...
22-year-old killed by Colorado deputy acted in self-defense, committed no crime, grand jury finds
The 22-year-old Boulder man killed by a Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputy in June had committed no crime and acted in self-defense before the deputy shot him while he sat in his car, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Monday. Deputy Andrew Buen faces charges of second-degree murder,...
Letter to the Editor: The qualifications for the open clerk position should be clear
So Stacey Nell, who recently won the Summit County clerk and recorder vote, has abdicated to the town of Frisco. After that, Elisabeth Lawrence, who garnered 66% of the Summit County vote for Summit Board of County Commissioners, had this to say toward filling the now-vacant position, according to Summit Daily News reports: qualifications for the position are still unknown at this time. Did we not just have an election for this position? Did we not know the qualifications required for this position?
Winter weather on Tuesday morning causes Dillon Dam, U.S. Highway 6, I-70 road closures
3:02 p.m.: Interstate 70 eastbound lanes at Exit 205 are closed due to safety concerns. Both lanes of U.S. Highway 6 between mile markers 222 to 228 are also closed. The stretch is from Insterstate 70 to Loveland Pass. 12:55 p.m.: Loveland Pass has been reopened. 8:54 a.m.: According to...
